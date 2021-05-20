Several incidents of food vendors and sellers deliberately spitting on the food has come to light in the recent past. Despite arrests, the incidents seem to continue. In yet another incident, a man named Mohammad Farman was caught spitting on watermelons being sold by him in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

A local resident caught Farman spitting inside the cut made on the watermelons being sold by him on a cart after which he filed a complaint on May 17. The act was also caught on a CCTV camera after which Farman was nabbed by Muzaffarnagar police. A case has been registered against Farman and is currently in police custody.

थाना कोतवाली नगर पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) May 19, 2021

A series of similar such incidents were reported from Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and UP.

Series of spitting incidents

Gurugram Police in April had filed a case against a Dhaba owner and cook for spitting on Tandoori rotis.

In March 2021, a person named Mohsin was arrested in the Ghaziabad district for spitting on rotis. During interrogation, he revealed that he had been spitting in social events of non-Muslims for the last several years.

In the last week of March, another man named Mohammad Khalik was arrested from the national capital after a video of him spitting on the dough while preparing rotis in a tandoor had gone viral on the internet.

In another case of a cook spitting on rotis, Delhi Police had arrested two persons named Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar after a video of them spitting on rotis had gone viral on the internet. They were working in a hotel in Seelampur. In the video that had gone viral, one of the two men was seen spitting on the rotis before putting them in a tandoor.

On February 20, Meerut Police arrested one Naushad alias Suhail for spitting on the food while working as a cook at a wedding. His video had gone viral on February 18, in which he was seen spitting on uncooked roti before putting it in tandoor.

Another video went viral on the internet that shows a man spitting on the dough as he prepares to make Rotis at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Shamli Police said on Twitter that the accused had been taken into custody and appropriate action under the ambit of the law will be taken. The name of the accused was not revealed.