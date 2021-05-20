Thursday, May 20, 2021
Home News Reports UP: Fruit vendor Md Farman caught spitting on cut watermelons, arrested by Muzaffarnagar Police
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Fruit vendor Md Farman caught spitting on cut watermelons, arrested by Muzaffarnagar Police

A local resident caught Farman spitting inside the cut made on the watermelons being sold by him on a cart after which he filed a complaint on May 17. The act was also caught on a CCTV camera after which Farman was nabbed by Muzaffarnagar police.

OpIndia Staff
A fruit vendor named Farman was caught spitting on cut fruits in Muzaffarnagar
Fruitseller from Muzaffarnagar caught spitting on fruits, screenshot from viral video
3

Several incidents of food vendors and sellers deliberately spitting on the food has come to light in the recent past. Despite arrests, the incidents seem to continue. In yet another incident, a man named Mohammad Farman was caught spitting on watermelons being sold by him in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

A local resident caught Farman spitting inside the cut made on the watermelons being sold by him on a cart after which he filed a complaint on May 17. The act was also caught on a CCTV camera after which Farman was nabbed by Muzaffarnagar police. A case has been registered against Farman and is currently in police custody.

A series of similar such incidents were reported from Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and UP.

Series of spitting incidents 

Gurugram Police in April had filed a case against a Dhaba owner and cook for spitting on Tandoori rotis. 

In March 2021, a person named Mohsin was arrested in the Ghaziabad district for spitting on rotis. During interrogation, he revealed that he had been spitting in social events of non-Muslims for the last several years.

In the last week of March, another man named Mohammad Khalik was arrested from the national capital after a video of him spitting on the dough while preparing rotis in a tandoor had gone viral on the internet.

In another case of a cook spitting on rotis, Delhi Police had arrested two persons named Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar after a video of them spitting on rotis had gone viral on the internet. They were working in a hotel in Seelampur. In the video that had gone viral, one of the two men was seen spitting on the rotis before putting them in a tandoor.

On February 20, Meerut Police arrested one Naushad alias Suhail for spitting on the food while working as a cook at a wedding. His video had gone viral on February 18, in which he was seen spitting on uncooked roti before putting it in tandoor.

Another video went viral on the internet that shows a man spitting on the dough as he prepares to make Rotis at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Shamli Police said on Twitter that the accused had been taken into custody and appropriate action under the ambit of the law will be taken. The name of the accused was not revealed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscovid rules, epidemic act, spitting on non-muslims
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From Gouri Amma to KK Shailaja: The patriarchal Left-wing political parties have no space for women at the top

OpIndia Staff -
Questions raised on anti-women culture of leftist parties after new Kerala govt drops former health minister KK Shailaja
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Monitoring Committees prove their effectiveness in combating Covid-19, conduct over 2 lakh tests in rural areas in a day

OpIndia Staff -
Monitoring committees have visited 79,512 villages as part of a Covid-19 screening campaign launched by the Yogi Government on May 5

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP

Singapore not to invoke ‘Fake News Law’ against Arvind Kejriwal, says they are satisfied with Indian govt’s response on his ‘Singapore variant’ jibe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Singapore says statements by Arvind Kejriwal can invite action under Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA)

PIL filed in SC seeking NIA investigation into the Congress “toolkit”, seeks suspension of party’s registration if the probe finds them guilty

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha files PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a probe by NIA on the alleged toolkit prepared by Congress

Islamists in India trend #Quds_हमारा_है to proclaim Jerusalem belongs only to Muslims

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which is the holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
News Reports

Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

Akshita Bhadauria -
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.
Read more
Politics

Dynasty Politics: Pinarayi Vijayan appoints son-in-law Mohammad Riyaz, an accused in riots case, as a minister in his cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
Riyaz is infamous for leading ‘beef cooking’ protests after the center sought to regulate cattle purchase and sale. He had also unsuccessfully contested for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2019.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,408FansLike
545,964FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com