Haryana: Gurugram Police files case against Dhaba owner and cook for spitting on Tandoori rotis

After learning about the incident, Sector 14 Police Station came into action and filed a case in the matter. The names of the hotel owner and cook have not been revealed yet.

Gurugram: Cook found spitting on rotis
A dhaba owner and cook have been booked for spitting on tandoori rotis in Gurugram Haryana (Screenshot from the video)
137

Another case of spitting on Tandoori rotis has come to light in Gurugram, Haryana. As per reports, Police has filed an FIR against the sector 12 Dhaba owner and cook. A video had gone viral in which the cook was seen spitting on tandoori rotis while making them. After learning about the incident, Sector 14 Police Station came into action and filed a case in the matter. The names of the hotel owner and cook have not been revealed yet.

Series of spitting incidents unveiled in last two months

In the last two months, several such cases where the cooks of a particular community were caught on camera while spitting on rotis at wedding venues, hotels and dhabas in several cities. In March 2021, a person named Mohsin was arrested in the Ghaziabad district for spitting on rotis. During interrogation, he revealed that he had been spitting in functions of non-Muslims for the last several years.

In the last week of March, another man named Mohammad Khalik was arrested from the national capital after a video of him spitting on the dough while preparing rotis in a tandoor had gone viral on the internet.

In another case of a cook spitting on rotis, Delhi Police had arrested two persons named Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar after a video of them spitting on rotis had gone viral on the internet. They were working in a hotel in Seelampur. In the video that had gone viral, one of the two men was seen spitting on the rotis before putting them in a tandoor.

On February 20, Meerut Police arrested one Naushad alias Suhail for spitting on the food while working as a cook at a wedding. His video had gone viral on February 18, in which he was seen spitting on uncooked roti before putting it in tandoor.

Another video went viral on the internet that shows a man spitting on the dough as he prepares to make Rotis at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Shamli Police said on Twitter that the accused had been taken into custody and appropriate action under the ambit of the law will be taken. The name of the accused was not revealed.

News Reports

Panicked Kerala woman rams car into electric pole after receiving corona positive report while driving

OpIndia Staff -
The injured and corona-positive woman was on the road for over an hour as she received no help and no ambulances were ready to take her to the hospital.
News Reports

UP government converts 15000 primary and upper primary schools into English medium

OpIndia Staff -
In Lucknow city alone, 60 primary and upper primary schools have been converted into English medium.

With over 1 lakh active cases, Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is currently the worst affected state after Maharashtra

News Reports Anurag -
Chhattisgarh has been recording over 10,000 cases since April 7 and it reported 15,000+ cases on April 13.

CNN staffer reveals to Project Veritas spy how they ran pro-Biden propaganda to get Donald Trump out of office

World OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with the Project Veritas spy where he ended up making the damning revelations.

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after staff members test positive for Chinese coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath urged everyone to follow Indian government and UP state government guidelines and not to pay attention to rumours.

Mayor Sadiq Khan vows to bring the Indian Premier League to London to boost his reelection chances: Details

World OpIndia Staff -
London mayor Sadiq Khan promises to bring the Indian Premier League to the British capital as part of his reelection campaign.

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
News Reports

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

OpIndia Staff -
"Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up," PC George emphasised.
Social Media

It’s a lung… it’s a burnt toast… it’s a duck pic… No! It’s a painting by Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee did not appear in any election rallies or gave any statement regarding the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
