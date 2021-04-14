Another case of spitting on Tandoori rotis has come to light in Gurugram, Haryana. As per reports, Police has filed an FIR against the sector 12 Dhaba owner and cook. A video had gone viral in which the cook was seen spitting on tandoori rotis while making them. After learning about the incident, Sector 14 Police Station came into action and filed a case in the matter. The names of the hotel owner and cook have not been revealed yet.

Series of spitting incidents unveiled in last two months

In the last two months, several such cases where the cooks of a particular community were caught on camera while spitting on rotis at wedding venues, hotels and dhabas in several cities. In March 2021, a person named Mohsin was arrested in the Ghaziabad district for spitting on rotis. During interrogation, he revealed that he had been spitting in functions of non-Muslims for the last several years.

In the last week of March, another man named Mohammad Khalik was arrested from the national capital after a video of him spitting on the dough while preparing rotis in a tandoor had gone viral on the internet.

In another case of a cook spitting on rotis, Delhi Police had arrested two persons named Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar after a video of them spitting on rotis had gone viral on the internet. They were working in a hotel in Seelampur. In the video that had gone viral, one of the two men was seen spitting on the rotis before putting them in a tandoor.

On February 20, Meerut Police arrested one Naushad alias Suhail for spitting on the food while working as a cook at a wedding. His video had gone viral on February 18, in which he was seen spitting on uncooked roti before putting it in tandoor.

Another video went viral on the internet that shows a man spitting on the dough as he prepares to make Rotis at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Shamli Police said on Twitter that the accused had been taken into custody and appropriate action under the ambit of the law will be taken. The name of the accused was not revealed.