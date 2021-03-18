Another incident of people spitting on rotis they are making has come to light, this time from the national capital Delhi. A video of the incident had appeared on social media two days ago, where two-man was seen making rotis. One of them was seen spitting on the rotis before putting them in a tandoor. It was being said that the video is from a hotel in Seelampur in Delhi. Now, the two men in the video have been arrested by the police.

A tweet by Jinternder Sharma, a TV9 journalist, confirmed that West Delhi Police has arrested Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar who were seen spitting on tandoori rotis in the viral video. The duo worked in a hotel in West Delhi and were caught by a customer spitting on rotis. The customer had also recorded the video. An FIR has been filed against the accused under IPC sections 269, 270, 272, 273 and 34 at Khayala Police Station, New Delhi.

Delhi Police west district arrested two persons Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar for spitting on tadoori rotis at a hotel in West Delhi.@DelhiPolice @DCPWestDelhi #DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RnhNFJOK0n — Jitender Sharma (TV9 भारतवर्ष) (@jitendesharma) March 18, 2021

This is the latest such incidents that have emerged in the last few weeks. One such incident took a violent turn when a Iqbal (43) shot Manoj Sharma who objected to Iqbal spitting out his shop, as reported by Amar Ujala. The accused upon being arrested confessed to having shot Manoj outside his shop on Brahmapuri Main Road when Manoj opposed to him spitting. Manoj, who is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital was shot in the jaw. CCTV footage revealed that Iqbal, who lives in Brahmapuri was involved in the crime and a pistol has also been recovered from him.

One Mohsin spits on rotis before cooking at an engagement ceremony in Ghaziabad (Source: Breakingtube)

Earlier, a man named Naushad was arrested for spitting in rotis while making them in a wedding at UP in February. In another such incident recorded on camera, Ghaziabad police arrested Mohsin after his video of spitting on rotis before cooking at an engagement ceremony went viral.