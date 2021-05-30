Sunday, May 30, 2021
PETA India’s latest wisdom – Cows are killed for beef because you are drinking milk and eating cheese

PETA India continues to root for vegan 'milk' while attacking the dairy sector which provides employment to millions.

OpIndia Staff
PETA India targets the flourishing dairy industry of India
PETA India is once again making the headlines for all the wrong reasons, this time for attacking the flourishing dairy industry of India by absurdly linking it to “illegal slaughterhouses.”

PETA India on May 26 lectured the dairy giant of India, Amul Corporation to shift to producing ‘plant-milk’, thereby wanting to make crores of families employed in the dairy sector jobless. The attack was carried under the garb of promoting ‘veganism’ and suggesting that humans have no right over animal milk.

Despite receiving a fierce response from Amul’s MD, the organization is still busy issuing sermons to stop animal milk consumption.

Netizens soon registered their protest against PETA India for its selective targeting and choosing to remain silent around animal slaughter on Eid. Copy-pasting the one article they did on opposing animal slaughter on Eid, the organization is now trying to insinuate that the consumption of beef and an inefficient ban on cow slaughter is rather because of the dairy industry completely dodging the real issue. It is imperative to note that this claim has not been supported by any factual data by the organization.

On Sunday, PETA India again indulged in virtue signalling by claiming that no one needs milk after infancy and if at all one wants to consume, one should go for non-dairy milk, like soya, coconut and other nuts. To the unwanted sermon, a Twitter user asked PETA to take on cow slaughter as passionately.

PETA India claimed that it supports cow slaughter bans but they are not having practical effect because the beef and leather industries are supplied with cattle to kill from dairy sector only.

To justify their bizarre hypothesis, PETA India has been sharing a video from 2010 shot at a stable with no facts, figures or statistics to support the claims but simply implies that animal cruelty for milk production, abandoning milk-producing cattle and artificial insemination is prevalent across the dairy industry. 

In an attempt to hide from the obvious hypocrisy, the organization is also busy sharing a release on their website in which they demand complete closure of only “illegal slaughterhouses” running in states. Wonder why was the demand for a blanket ban on every slaughter not made by the organization.

PETA India which claims to have a global presence is also discouraging consumers from consuming all kinds of dairy products citing ill effects based on the statements of just two doctors. As an alternative, PETA promotes plant-based milk which is not only expensive but also not suitable to all, thereby exposing consumers to greater health risks.

In its latest Tweet and replies, the organization is wanting consumers to “make milk at home” exposing their unknowing of India, its people and the economy. 

To put things in perspective, PETA India only opposes ‘illegal’ cow slaughter. It does not root for blanket ban on cow slaughter the way it wants entire dairy industry be shut down. It also squarely puts the blame on ‘ineffective’ illegal cow slaughter ban on dairy industry.

FSSAI proposes to ban use of ‘milk’ for plant based products

While PETA wants Amul to use ‘vegan milk’, the draft regulation of FSSAI for dairy products published last year says that non-dairy products like soya and almond ‘milk’ and non-dairy cheese and ice-cream won’t be allowed to use the word ‘milk’.

The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) has also filed a plea with Delhi High Court requesting to prevent the manufacturers of beverages or products derived from soya, almonds etc from using the term ‘milk’ and milk products such as paneer, curd, yogurt etc.

