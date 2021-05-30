Sunday, May 30, 2021
Home Opinions PETA India wants to shut down the entire dairy industry to prevent cow slaughter,...
SpecialsOpIndia ExplainsOpinions
Updated:

PETA India wants to shut down the entire dairy industry to prevent cow slaughter, but there is another solution

PETA India should run gaushalas to shelter the animal released from dairy farms so that they don't end up in slaughterhouses

Akshita Bhadauria
5

Gain for one does not necessarily have to result in the loss of another. However, this is exactly what PETA India recommends. In the recent controversy raked up by the alleged animal welfare organization, PETA India wants to shut the flourishing dairy industry under the garb of ‘veganism.’

So much so, that the organization issued sermons to Amul India, one of the largest contributors to the dairy industry to start producing ‘vegan milk’ instead. The campaign being run by PETA India is not only ignorant but a direct attack on the country’s economy. 

The organization had to be schooled by Amul’s MD, RS Sodhi who questioned if the NGO will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless. “Who will pay for children school fee, how many can afford expensive lab-manufactured factory food made out of chemicals, and synthetic vitamins”, he asked.

The organization continuing with its campaign indulged in virtue signalling by claiming that no one needs milk after infancy and if at all one wants to consume, one should go for non-dairy milk, like the ‘milk’ made from soya, coconut and other nuts. When questioned about the affordability by one Twitter user, the organization advised the user to produce plant-based milk at home. 

When probed by the netizens about its selective targeting and inaction on animal slaughter/ cruelty during Islamic festivals, PETA India quickly took shelter of a topic sensitive to the Hindu community. In a bizarre insinuation, the organization pinned the blame of cow slaughter on the consumption of dairy products. 

PETA India remarked that dairy consumption remains the major reason why the ban on cow slaughter in India has been inefficient and on the contrary encouraged beef consumption.

Image Source: Twitter

To justify their bizarre hypothesis, PETA India has been sharing a video from 2010 shot at a stable with no facts, figures or statistics to support the claims but simply implies that animal cruelty for milk production, abandoning milk-producing cattle and artificial insemination is prevalent across the dairy industry. 

But here’s the catch. We need not shut an entire industry to safeguard animals from cruelty. We have a better campaign plan for the organization should they choose to pay heed.

Animal shelters and gaushalas

Since PETA India claims that dairy consumption has led to an increase in cow slaughter as agriculturists are forced to sell their cattle when no longer profitable, the organization can instead encourage building gaushalas and animal shelters.

In fact, as an animal welfare organization, PETA India must start its own gaushala to rescue the cattle allegedly abused by the dairy industry. 

The organization in fact can also run extensive online campaigns urging people to support organizations like Dakshin Vrindavan, Peepal Farm, Bhaktivedanta Swami Goshala and Gau Nandi Seva which work towards rescuing cows from slaughter and giving them a home and treatment if needed. 

Image Source: PETA India website

The aforementioned gausadans do not in fact milk cows and just act as a shelter home where they are given proper care, medical attention and love. 

Some gausadans instead make use of cow dung to create products in demand to help sustain themselves. A little help from a world-renowned organization will surely help them take care of more cows and cattle thus contributing to their cause of animal welfare. 

So instead of snatching away the livelihoods of 8.4 million diary farmers and jobs of millions, the organization can promote animal shelters, thereby opening new avenues of animal welfare, employment as well as income in the nation. 

Why shutting down of dairy industry can prove lethal

The dairy sector not only provides employment to millions of rural households but also contributes to the economy accounting for 67.2 per cent of the livestock sector. As per a report, 8.4 million farmers depend on the dairy sector for their livelihoods annually, out of which 71 per cent constitute of women. Empowering the farmers, around 60 per cent of the consumer price from milk goes to the farmer in India. 

While a dairy company may be able to switch to plant-based products from milk, the dairy farmers won’t be able to. As already pointed out by the Amul MD, most of dairy farmers are landless, which means they can’t cultivate the crops that can be used to produce ‘vegan milk’. While cows can be reared almost anywhere, the specific crops that can produce milk alternatives may not be suitable for all climates and land types. This means, even the dairy farmers with land may not be able to grow them.

Another important fact is that contrary to claims by PETA India, ‘vegan milk’ may not be safe like dairy milk. This is because, the ‘plant-based milk’ is produced from soya, nuts, rice etc in food processing industries where the crop goes through extensive processing, and where several chemicals are used to extract the ‘milk’. It also means that while at present the Amul is owned by millions of farmers, only few big corporates having such processing plants will control the ‘milk’ market, if the market moves from dairy milk to ‘vegan milk’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Akshita Bhadauria

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Italy: Pakistani girl goes missing, suspected to be murdered by the family for refusing to marry her cousin

OpIndia Staff -
The police now suspect that the 5 family members murdered Sanam Abbas and disposed of her body in nearby farmland.
News Reports

PETA India’s latest wisdom – Cows are killed for beef because you are drinking milk and eating cheese

OpIndia Staff -
From using an old video to further its claims to insinuating that beef consumption is being encouraged by the dairy industry, PETA India is back to its selective targeting.

Rana Ayyub claims she didn’t get the money raised by her on Ketto, but here is what the Ketto rules say

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub has recently refunded the foreign donations she received via her Ketto campaign as it was potentially breaking FCRA laws.

CPI(M) accuses Congress of not paying Rs 6 lakh hotel bill where Rahul Gandhi stayed during election campaign

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Deshabhimani, the CPI(M) mouthpiece in Kerala, had claimed recently that the Congress party was yet to pay the bill of the hotel in Kollam...

UP, Tripura, Bihar amongst other state govts come to rescue of children orphaned due to COVID pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Apart from educational support to minors, the states have also extended additional support for students who clear class 10 boards and female students above the age of 21.

Muslim org demands entire minority scholarship quota to them after Kerala HC directs govt to divide it equally with Christians

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim scholars’ body Samastha Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema, which is pro-IUML, supported quashing of the ratio and demanded full right over the scholarships.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless
Read more
News Reports

Rana Ayyub ends Covid-19 fundraiser after potential illegality was exposed, returns money to foreign donors

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rana Ayyub has ended her Covid-19 fundraiser for relief work after a potential illegality of it was exposed.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor couple shot dead in broad daylight in Bharatpur, caught on CCTV, the woman had killed her husband’s paramour and her son 2 years...

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta were shot dead in their car by two assailants on Circular Road in Bharatpur, Rajasthan
Read more
News Reports

Agra: ANM Niha Khan found not injecting Covid-19 vaccine after inserting needle, FIR to be filed for throwing away loaded syringes

OpIndia Staff -
ANM Niha Khan had dumped 29 syringes loaded with Covid-19 vaccine as she didn't inject them into vaccine recipients
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,740FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com