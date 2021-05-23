Sunday, May 23, 2021
Rajasthan: Villagers in Jhunjhunu allege govt is ignoring them even as 95 test positive for COVID in just one day

Apart from grappling to source essential services like milk and vegetables, the villagers revealed that no measures are being taken by the government to ensure their safety.

OpIndia Staff
As per an India Today report, as many as 95 people have tested positive in a day in the Siyalokala village after a wedding season. Three weddings took place on April 25 and in an unfortunate incident, the first to succumb to the coronavirus was Pappu Singh, father of one of the brides. 

In denial of the virus, a local resident Surendra Shekhawat confessed that the villagers did not take COVID protocols seriously. “Ever since we got tested the whole village is shocked. Almost 95 people tested positive for Covid. Earlier on April 25, there were three weddings. Nobody believed that Corona is a thing. People would roam around after sampling. People are now worried and remain indoors,” he said.

Shekhawat while narrating the condition of the village said that after so many people tested positive for COVID, media personnel have stopped coming to the village. He said that people are afraid to go to the village. Which is why it is difficult to even find basic essentials. He added that villagers have requested district administration to test people in the village again but are asked to go to Surajgarh to get tested instead.

Apart from grappling to source essential services like milk and vegetables, the villagers revealed that no measures are being taken by the government to ensure their safety. The village lacks proper healthcare and is not receiving due medical attention.

Vimla, whose son got married in April alleged that the state administration came to give them medicines but have not returned since to check up on them. Another villager said that the shops in villages are not selling them even basic essentials as they are COVID positive and there is shortage of milk and vegetables as well.

Talking about the medical facility in the village which remains shut most of the time, “In town you have hospitals, here we don’t even have a set-up to get an injection. We run to Surajgarh for it. If something happens to any villager, we have to spend money to get him basic medication,” said another villager Dara Singh.

Over 500 children tested positive in Dungarpur

In another shocking incident, more than 500 children, under the age of 18, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 10-12 days. Most of them are from the Dungarpur district in Rajasthan. 

CMHO, Dungarpur Dr Rajesh Sharma while speaking to Republic TV informed, “At our district, in between May 12 and May 22, 315 children, aged 0–19 years, have tested COVID-19 positive. This has happened due to our better surveillance as we are constantly monitoring in the field. Medicines are being given to all and the immunization of people above the age of 18 years has started. And death rate is zero in Dungarpur.”

Talking about the sudden surge in cases, the CMHO informed that because the district is a border district, the influx of migrants is constant. 

“We have arranged oxygen concentrators, Pediatricians are also taking regular updates to take care of the children. Necessary medicines have also been distributed,” he added in a briefing about the measures taken by the administration.

Rajasthan: Villagers in Jhunjhunu allege govt is ignoring them even as 95 test positive for COVID in just one day

