Thursday, May 27, 2021
Mob ‘justice’ in Rajasthan: Tyre shop owner Sattar Khan and Azaad arrested after they assault two on suspicion of theft

On May 24, Sattar and his aides brought two men Jameel and Komal to the police station and handed them over to the police. On May 25, the police learned that the two alleged thieves were brutally thrashed by a mob led by Sattar and his aides.

OpIndia Staff
Chittorgarh: Tyre shop owner arrested after thrashing two over suspected theft
Rajasthan: Mob assaults two for stealing tyres (source: Dainik Bhaskar)
The Nimbahera (Sadar) police in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district have arrested one Sattar Khan and his aides Azaad Mansoori and Chand, and are in the lookout for other known assailants. The accused were reportedly a part of the mob that assaulted two men, namely Jameel, son of Babu Khan, and Komal, son of Phoolchand Khatik, on suspicion of theft.

The incident came to the fore after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

In what transpired, Sattar Khan, an owner of a tyre shop, had on May 23 lodged a complaint at Sadar police station. In the complaint, Sattar Khan claimed that someone stole eight tyres from his shop at Ranikheda Circle on the previous night.

On May 24, Sattar and his aides brought two men Jameel and Komal to the police station and handed them over to the police. The two were arrested after they confessed to their crime but later released because prolonged police custody for crimes punishable by less than three years is not allowed.

After the accused were legally released, the police, on May 25 (Tuesday) learnt about two video clips, that went viral on social media, where the two accused were seen being beaten up by a mob. While in custody, the accused had not told the police anything about the assault. Based on the purported video, the police then lodged another case and named five persons for the assault. 

Investigation Officer Suraj Kumar said, a case of physical assault has been registered and an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Sattar Khan and his aides Azaad Mansoori and Chand were arrested.

Irrespective of the communal narratives that are invariably woven by the gang of liberals and leftist media around such incidents of mob assault, especially if the victims belong to the Muslim community, these incidents are very common. And unlike the perception created by these liberals, the mob which attacks such perpetrators seldom sees which community the accused belongs to.

Mob assault Basheed Khan on suspicion of theft, Congress claims he was killed as he was a Muslim

In September 2020, controversial Congress leader Salman Nizami, took to Twitter to spread misinformation by attempting to give a communal spin to an incident. claiming that one Basheed Khan was tied to a tree and beaten for hours by a mob in Bareilly. Nizami went on to allege that the BJP government had given a ‘free rein to torture and kill Muslims ‘at will in the state.

The Congress leader Salman Nizami’s claim that the person Basheed Khan was killed because he was a Muslim was untrue.

According to reports, the 32-year-old man Basheed Khan died after he was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed by a mob on suspicion of theft at a village in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Dasna controversy

In March 2022, the leftist media and the so-called liberals created a hullabaloo over the Dasna incident where a Muslim boy was thrashed for allegedly drinking water at a Hindu temple in the Dasna area of ​​Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A youth named Shringi Yadav was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on the ‘minor’ Muslim youth Asif.

A day after his release, Shringi Yadav had put out the chain of events that transpired inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.

Speaking to Sudarshan News, Shringi Yadav dismissed the claims that the Muslim boy was targeted inside the temple for drinking water. Rubbishing the allegations, Yadav, who was then depicted as the ‘mascot of hatred’ by the ‘left-liberal’ media, said that Asif was caught urinating on the Shivling inside the Dasna Devi temple and behaving indecently in the presence of a few Hindu women visiting the temple. 

Food van driver killed over allegations of bike theft

On March 15, 2021, it was reported how a 26-year-old food van driver was thrashed and killed in Maheshpur village in Sirka in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand, following allegations of theft. The deceased had been identified as one Mubarak Khan. Indian Express reported that Khan was tied to an electric pole at around 1 am on Sunday night and beaten by a mob of 20-25 people for trying to steal the tire and wheels of a Pulsar bike.

Mob assault up one Munafed Khan on suspicion of cow smuggling

In September 2019, one Munafed Khan was beaten up by the villagers in the Khusa ki Dhani area of Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan’s Alwar on the suspicion of smuggling cows. The police found 7 bovine animals in Munafed’s vehicle.

According to reports, Munafed was trying hard to escape police barrier but instead was caught up by the alert villagers who confronted him and started thrashing him believing that he was smuggling cows. This is not the first time that Munafed has been involved in cow smuggling incidents. In the past too, Munafed had been involved in the incidents of smuggling cows.

Tabrez Ansari Case

Likewise, in June 2019, the incidents of theft took place at the house of three persons named Hemsagar Pradhan, Rajesh Pramanik and Kamal Mahato. Three culprits were reportedly involved in the theft, out of whom the locals were able to nab one Mohammad Tabrez Ansari. Ansari was brutally beaten by the locals before the police had reached the spot. After reaching there police rescued Ansari and sent him for medical examination. Ansari was accused of trying to steal a bike.

The matter was picked up by national media after Tabrez Ansari’s death after some days was portrayed as a case of mob lynching. The matter was highly politicised and violent protests were carried out by Muslims organisations against Ansari’s death. In a major breakthrough in the case in January this year, Seraikela police had arrested a man named Arif Ansari for allegedly possessing two stolen mobiles phones. The phones were kept on surveillance by the police since they were stolen. Accused Arif Ansari deals in the sale and purchase of stolen mobile phones. He has been sent jailed several times in similar cases.

