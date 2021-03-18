A few days after a Muslim boy named Asif was allegedly thrashed for trespassing a Hindu temple on the pretext of drinking water in the Dasna area of ​​Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, more details have emerged in the case.

Shringi Yadav, who was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on the ‘minor’ Muslim youth Asif, has been granted bail three days after the Ghaziabad police detained him. A day after his release, Shringi Yadav has now put out the chain of events that transpired last week inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.

Speaking to Sudarshan News, Shringi Yadav dismissed the claims that the Muslim boy was targeted inside the temple for drinking water. Rubbishing the allegations, Yadav, who is now being depicted as the ‘mascot of hatred’ by the ‘left-liberal’ media, said that Asif was caught urinating on the Shivling inside the Dasna Devi temple and added the claims of Muslim youth entering the premises to drink water is not true.

Narrating the incident, Yadav said that Asif had entered the temple with another Muslim youth. He noticed that Asif was urinating on the Shivling and confronted him.

As per Shringi Yadav, there are more than 50 handpumps installed in the surrounding areas near the Dasna temple, and there is a tap around the corner. “If someone were thirsty, he would have used the handpump. What was he doing near Shivling,” asked Shringi Yadav.

Further, Shringi Yadav said that two Muslim youths – Asif and his friend were present inside the temple premises on the day of the incident. The other youth, who had accompanied Asif, was seen wearing a skull cap and was behaving indecently in the presence of a few Hindu women visiting the temple. Yadav said the youth with the skull cap unzipped his pants in front of the women. As Yadav and others confronted them, the two youths ran away.

Responding to the allegations that the boy Asif was allegedly thrashed for drinking water inside the temple premises, Shringi Yadav rejected the allegations saying that the Muslim youths have a history of harassing Hindu women visiting the temple.

“A few days ago, a few Muslims from Darul Uloom Deoband had entered the temple premises in disguise. However, they were caught and asked not to enter the Hindu temple by the Yati himself,” Shringi Yadav narrated what transpired on the day of the incident.

Asif beaten because he was caught stealing, says a priest

Earlier, a pandit (priest) at the temple had rubbished reports claiming that Asif was thrashed for being a Muslim or drinking water. He contended that he was beaten because people have been caught indulging in antisocial activities at the temple compound.

“This has been a pattern for a few years now. These people (Muslims) are often caught vandalising inside the premises. They have been caught urinating on the idols and even letting their domestic animals defecate inside the sanctuaries. They are also caught stealing steel pipes and other things from the compound. He (Asif) was also found stealing something. The story that he was in the temple for drinking water is simply hogwash. He is not the only one. There are at least 50 Muslims like him who enters the temple compound intending to steal valuables. When they are caught, they claim innocence by claiming they were in the compound for drinking water,” the priest had said.

The pandit contended that men from the other community in the region enter temple premises during day hours for recce purposes and later in the night carry out robberies. He cited 4 instances of dacoities when valuables in the temple compound were stolen.

Muslims carry out theft and sexual harassment inside the temple: Mahant Yati Narasinhanand Saraswati

As soon as the controversy broke out last week, the left-media and the secular media ecosystem had pounced on the people responsible for managing the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. A series of propaganda was unleashed to depict that the Muslim youth was ‘thrashed’ for drinking water inside the temple premises.

However, a few days later, more details began to emerge that punctured the claims pushed by the left-liberal media pertaining to the incident.

The Head Priest (Mahant) of the Dasna Devi temple – Yati Narasinhanand Saraswati, dismissed each charge put out against him and his disciples following the incident. According to Mahant, the Hindu temple where the incident took place is frequented by several female devotees from nearby villages often targeted by Muslim goons.

He added that whenever a complaint was lodged against the harassment meted out to the female devotees, the Muslim society would come out in support of the accused. In an interview with The Quint, he pointed out that the Muslim population in the area is around 95%, while Hindus comprise only 5% of the population.

The Mahant emphasised that incidents of theft, assault and sexual harassment of female devotees went on to such an extent that the temple management was forced to bar Muslims’ entry into the temple premises.

“How come a 14-15-year-old boy does not know how to read?” the Mahant inquired. “What is the point of raising so many children if they can’t even provide basic literacy? Is it to commit theft, robbery and loot? This temple has been robbed 4 times. Several Mahants had been killed or forced to leave. This is the history of this temple. Did you report about any of this?” the Mahant asked.

Mahant Yati Narasinhanand Saraswati asserted that the temple is private property and not public property. He stated that the temple management body reserves the right of entry, and even journalists and government officials, if they are Muslim, will not be allowed inside the premises.

Citing an incident from last year, Yati Narasihanand Saraswati said that the son of local MLA Aslam Chaudhary was thrashed inside temple premises for molesting a female devotee.