Another youth has become the victim of ongoing attacks by TMC workers against opposition party workers in West Bengal. 22-years-old RSS worker Balaram Majhi, who was mercilessly beaten by TMC goons on Tuesday, succumbed to injuries later in that day.

Balaram Majhi, 22, of Ketugram(East Burdwan)who was mercilessly assaulted yesterday by the TMC perpetrators, succumbed to the injuries today.#PoliticalTerrorism of TMC pic.twitter.com/mAere0udBS — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) May 6, 2021

According to sources, TMC workers had attacked Majhi on Tuesday night at his residence in Sripur village in the Ketugram Tehsik in East Bardhaman district. Apart from beating him badly, his house was also vandalised by the allegedly Muslim goons. Balaram Majhi tried to escape from the attack, but he was nabbed by the attackers. He was pinned to the ground and beaten badly, and he was left by the attackers in a very serious condition.

After the attack Majhi was admitted at the local hospital, but as his condition was serious, he was shifted to a nursing home in Bardhaman town. But he could not be saved and he died later in the night.

Balaram Majhi was an active Swayamsevak of the RSS and was involved in the various activities of the organisation in the area.

Following the news of the death, situation became tense in the Ketugram area. A large police force has been deployed in the areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Balaram Majhi is the latest in the list of victims of the post-poll violence by TMC workers after the party won the assembly elections in West Bengal for the third consecutive time. Several other BJP and RSS workers including Shobha Rani Mandal, Uttam Ghosh, Avijit Sarkar, Horom Adhikari, Momik Maitra, Gaurav Sarkar, Arup Ruidas and others have lost their lives in the attacks.

As a result of such attacks, thousands of BJP workers have fled their homes along with their family members, and have taken shelter in neighbouring states like Assam.