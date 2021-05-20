Thursday, May 20, 2021
Home News Reports Singapore issues Correction Notice to social media platforms under its law against fake news...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Singapore issues Correction Notice to social media platforms under its law against fake news after Kejriwal’s misleading claim

The social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and HardwareZone.com have been instructed by the Singapore government to carry the Correction Notice for all the end-users of these platforms in Singapore.

OpIndia Staff
Government of Singapore issues correction guidelines after claims of 'Singapore variant' went viral on social media
1

Singapore’s Ministry of Health was forced to issue a correction guideline under Protection from Online Falsehoods and Misinformation Act (an act to tackle fake news online) after Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went all out to broadcast his claim of the ‘Singapore variant’.

Taking cognizance of the false statement being circulated online soon after Kejriwal’s claim, Singapore’s Health Ministry issued correction guidelines to Facebook and Twitter and SPH Magazines Ltd. 

The social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and HardwareZone.com have been instructed to carry the Correction Notice for all the end-users of these platforms in Singapore.

Clarification regarding Kejriwal’s false claims of the ‘Singapore strain’

The clarification issued by Singapore reads, “There is no new “Singapore” variant of COVID-19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is ‘extremely dangerous for kids’. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated from India.”

“The existence and spread of the B.1.617.2 variant within India predates the detection of the variant in Singapore, and this has been publicly known and reported by various media sources from as early as 5 May 2021,” the statement details further.

Singapore’s law against online fake news

It is imperative to note that the Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act is popularly known as Fake News Law, and it allows the authorities to respond to fake news by enforcing links to fact-checking sites, censoring websites or social media accounts, and filing criminal charges.

Kejriwal’s claim not only embarrassed India on a global platform but also invoked strong reactions from the Singapore government.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong said that Singapore and India are solid partners in the fight against COVID-19, and the pandemic knows no boundary or political color.

Addressing the controversy that erupted on Tuesday over Arvind Kejriwal’s unnecessary fear-mongering by claiming that there was a new ‘Singapore variant’ of Covid-19 which is very dangerous to children, Wong said that the false statements by Arvind Kejriwal would invite actions under Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA), an act intended to mitigate misinformation in the country. However, he added that they are satisfied with the government of India’s clarification, putting an end to the matter.

Delhi CM Kejriwal fear-mongers about new Covid strain, MEA slams Arvind Kejriwal

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to claim that a new variant of Covid-19 was found in Singapore, which could result in India’s third wave. Resorting to unnecessary fear-mongering, the Delhi Chief Minister put out unverified information to claim that the new variant was extremely dangerous for children.

AAP government undeterred on its claim

Despite being slammed by Singapore officials and the Ministry of External Affairs in India, the AAP government continues to further its claim of the Covid-19 ‘Singapore variant’ in India.

Coming out in support of his party leader, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, “Wrong to say, there is no #COVID19 strain particular to Singapore. There are many strains in India, Will give clarification on the Singapore strain soon. But we assure you there is a new strain in India.”

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too parroted the same narrative. Deflecting from the topic, Sisodia attacked the BJP for not focusing enough on the issue, despite the fact that neither Kejriwal nor his ministers Jain and Sisodia, presented any factual evidence of the existence of the so-called ‘Singapore strain’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKejriwal fake news, Kejriwal Singapore, Singapore news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘Press operating in dictatorship going to be compromised’: AP editor hints at Hamas presence in Al Jalaa, bombed by Israel

OpIndia Staff -
Israel had bombed the Al Jalaa building that housed Al Jazeera and other international media outlets in Gaza city citing Hamas presence
News Reports

As Black Fungus cases rise, experts say it is not an infection that is contagious: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Black Fungus spores are present naturally in the environment, and it affects Covid-19 patients with high glucose and low immunity levels

Propaganda outlet Alt News ties itself up in knots while giving clean chit to Congress over the toolkit

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
By altering their report, Alt News has actually gone a step further to strengthen the claims that the toolkit is genuine and Youth Congress workers were actually following the instructions exactly as told.

‘If friendly media does not publish, send it to Caravan and National Herald’: Congress’ modus operandi as per toolkit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The fifth page which is in continuation to point VII of the document recommends using media organizations such as ThePrint, The Wire, Scroll, The Quint and Outlook to highlight and publicize all Covid related stories.

From Gouri Amma to KK Shailaja: The patriarchal Left-wing political parties have no space for women at the top

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Questions raised on anti-women culture of leftist parties after new Kerala govt drops former health minister KK Shailaja

Uttar Pradesh: Monitoring Committees prove their effectiveness in combating Covid-19, conduct over 2 lakh tests in rural areas in a day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Monitoring committees have visited 79,512 villages as part of a Covid-19 screening campaign launched by the Yogi Government on May 5

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
News Reports

Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

Akshita Bhadauria -
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Brazen Hinduphobia of Unacademy: Online education platform paints Hindus as anti-Muslim bigots, blames third party after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus were described as attacking Muslims for celebrating Eid in their area in a mock test paper published by Unacademy
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,405FansLike
546,159FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com