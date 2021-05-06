Gujarat: Somnath Temple Trust steps in to help ease the oxygen crisis amid coronavirus pandemic

Shri Somnath Temple Trust will be donating Rs 50 lakh for setting up oxygen plant in Prabhas Patan based community health centre, reports online portal DeshGujarat. The plant will come up in the local state government hospital and be up and running in three weeks’ time. The plant is expected to offer about 51 oxygen cylinders daily.

Shri Somnath Temple Trust has also given up its Lilavati Bhavan to the government to run as COVID care facility. As per the report, the trust is also running a kitchen and tiffin service to help the needy during the pandemic.

Hindu temples rise to the occasion amid the pandemic

Hindu temples across the country have risen to the occasion and helped the needy with food, shelter, COVID facility as well as donation. Swaminarayan temples in Gujarat have converted part of their premises into COVID care facility which also has oxygen and ICU facility. Similarly, Puri’s Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has decided to convert its Nilachal Bhakta Nivas into a Covid-19 Care Centre. Shri Mahavir Temple Trust in Patna is also providing oxygen cylinders free of cost.

Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ has also announced the setting up of an oxygen plant at an estimated cost of Rs 55 lakh in view of the Coronavirus crisis.

Gujarat has till now recorded 6,33,427 coronavirus cases of which 1,48,124 are active cases. 7,912 people have lost their battle to COVID.