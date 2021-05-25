Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home News Reports China slowly engulfing parts of Bhutan, wants strategic advantage against India: Report
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

China slowly engulfing parts of Bhutan, wants strategic advantage against India: Report

China has been pushing Bhutan to open full relations with China that would allow it to have a diplomatic presence in Thimphu, which won't be a good move for India's influence in Bhutan.

OpIndia Staff
China slowing taking over Bhutan's border areas, says report
PM Modi, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, Xi Jinping
124

As per a report in Foreign Policy, in 2015, China established a new village in the south of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and named it Gyalaphug in Tibetan or Jieluobu in Chinese. In April 2020, Wu Yingjie, Communist Party secretary of the TAR, travelled to the village and told the residents to raise the bright five-star red flag. The incident went unnoticed by the world media. Interestingly, Gyalaphug is not part of TAR or China, but it is a region in Bhutan that was claimed by China since the early 1980s. Originally it is part of the Lhuntse district in northern Bhutan.

China has been developing the 232-square-mile area with settlers, security personnel, and military infrastructure originally belonging to Bhutan. The new construction commenced under President Xi Jinping’s significant drive to out-maneuver India and its neighbors along Himalayan frontiers. The occupation of the land is aimed at pressuring the Bhutanese government to surrender territory that China wants elsewhere in Bhutan to gain military in the struggle with India.

So far, China has constructed 66 miles of new roads, a small hydropower station, two Communist Party administrative centers, a communications base, a disaster relief warehouse, five military or police outposts, and what is believed to be a major signals tower, a satellite receiving station, a military base, and up to six security sites and outposts that China has constructed. China says they are parts of Lhodrak in the TAR but which in fact are in the far north of Bhutan according to the report published by Foreign policy.

The satellite images of the area show how the construction work has progressed so far. In contrast, the reports about the region published in Chinese media do not talk about the development in the region at all. This is not the first time China has tried building roads inside Bhutan, the FP report says. In 2017, China tried to build a road across the Doklam plateau in southwestern Bhutan, next to the trijunction with India. It resulted in a 73-day face-off between Indian and Chinese troops. The project has now been abundant by the Chinese government.

The satellite images from 2003 and 2021 show how much construction has been done in Beyul region by Chinese government (Source: Google Earth/Foreign Policy)

In November 2020, it was reported that a village named Pangda had been built by the Chinese government in the subtropical forest just inside the southwestern border of Bhutan. The claim was, however, denied by the Chinese government.

Bhutanese areas claimed by China

As of now, China claims four regions in the west of Bhutan, three in the north, and Sakteng in the east. Since 1990, China has been offering to give up 191 square miles of its claims in the north of Bhutan if the Himalayan kingdom agrees to give up 104 square miles in the west that includes parts of Doklam.

China has been systematically removing Bhutanese control from some regions. For example, Bhutan’s border guards used to get posted in the Beyul, one of the regions China has claimed to be Chinese territory, to protect herders from their counterparts from Tibet. Since the 1990s, the encounters between Bhutanese and Tibetan herders became more aggressive resulting shift of Bhutanese herders to the south of the Beyul in 2005. The soldiers who were dependent on the herders for supplies moved to the south, leaving the region at the mercy of the Chinese. As a result, most of the Beyul is now under China’s control along with Menchuma valley. These two regions comprise 1% of the Bhutanese territories.

Map of Bhutan showing regions claimed by China (Source: Foreign Policy)

It has to be noted that China’s interest in Beyul is not because it wants to expand its territory by controlling the land of Bhutan, but it appears that China wants to use the land as a strategic location against India. China has been pushing Bhutan to open full relations with China that would allow it to have a diplomatic presence in Thimphu, which won’t be a good move for India’s influence in Bhutan. Notably, similar actions have been taken in Nepal as well, making it hard for India to have a diplomatic influence on the neighboring country.

China has been engulfing Nepal slowly

In September 2020, it was reported that China had constructed eight buildings in Nepalese territories. PLA troops were reportedly harassing locals. In October 2020, a Nepalese lawmaker who went to examine the region confirmed that the Chinese side had replaced Pillar 12 so that a large chunk of Nepal’s land is now under the control of China. He also claimed that the Chinese troops fired teargas towards them when they inspected the region from close. In July 2020, it was reported that the Rui village of Nepal was occupied by China and annexed in Tibet.

A detailed report on China’s invasion of Bhutan can be read here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina Nepal Bhutan, Bhutan Kingdom, China attack
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

China slowly engulfing parts of Bhutan, wants strategic advantage against India: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has constructed new roads, a small hydropower station, two Communist Party administrative centers, a communications base, a disaster relief warehouse in the Lhuntse district of Northern Bhutan, as per a Foreign Policy report.
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Two men, Mubarak Ali and Rafeeq, steal and butcher two pregnant cows owned by a poor farmer

OpIndia Staff -
While Mubarak Ali has been arrested, the police is on a lookout for Rafeeq who is on the run.

Amidst Covid pandemic in 2020, IMA had endorsed a wall paint that claimed to kill 99% bacteria

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The wall paint product by Asian Paints had claimed that it kills germs and is 'recommended by the Indian Medical Association'.

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support

Mamata Banerjee cries ‘discrimination’ over Cyclone Yaas money even as Met Dept predicts Odisha will bear the worst impact

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah today evaluated the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas and allotted Rs 600 crore each for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Rs 400 crore for West Bengal

Directors of obscure Landomus Group also serve as Trustees of another unknown entity—The Indian University of Deaf: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier yesterday, as strange ad talking about investment of $500 billion into India was published in the TOI by an obscure company named Landomus Group

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists, communists launch propaganda warfare against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, accuse BJP of ‘saffronisation’

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamanam Kareem has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind extending support to the protests against Patel and urging him to recall the Lakshadweep administrator.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,551FansLike
548,404FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com