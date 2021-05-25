Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Telangana: Hindu girl allegedly commits suicide after converting to marry Salman, family says daughter...
News Reports
Telangana: Hindu girl allegedly commits suicide after converting to marry Salman, family says daughter beaten to death

The family of the deceased girl have suspected foul play in the incident and demanded that Salman, his aunt and uncle be arrested for the murder of their daughter.

In a case of interfaith marriage in the Kamareddy district in Telangana, a Hindu girl named Sravanti converted her religion to marry her Muslim boyfriend. However, merely a few months into the marriage, the girl reportedly died of suicide. According to News18 Telugu, Sravanti, who changed her name to Sheikh Samira to marry Salman, was found hanging by the ceiling of her house on May 24.

The family of the deceased girl have suspected foul play in the incident and demanded that Salman, his aunt and uncle be arrested for the murder of their daughter. Devunipalli police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Telangana Hindi girl dies months after moving out with her husband Salman

The 19-year-old Sravanti, a resident of Indira Nagar Colony in Kamareddy district, married Salman on January 7, 2021. She converted her religion and adopted Islam. She changed her name to Sheikh Samira.

Two months after marriage, the couple moved to a different place. Yesterday, it was reported that Sheikh Sameera alias Sravanti committed suicide by hanging herself at her home.

The relatives of the deceased, who were aware of the incident, said their daughter had injuries on her neck. They alleged that their daughter had been beaten to death and demanded strict action against Salman and his family for mentally harassing and physically torturing their daughter.

