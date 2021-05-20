Thursday, May 20, 2021
Home News Reports The Print comes up with bizarre analysis to prove that the Central Vista toolkit...
Fact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

The Print comes up with bizarre analysis to prove that the Central Vista toolkit is fake after Congress admitted it to be genuine

The Print seems to be confused about Congress claims on the toolkits, they fact-checked the document which is admitted to be genuine by the Congress party

OpIndia Staff
170

A day after propaganda website Alt News come up with a multitude of ludicrous claims to ‘fact-check’ and give a clean chit to the Congress party in the latest Covid-19 ‘toolkit’ fiasco, another left-wing website ‘The Print’ has now descended to defend the grand old party.

Two toolkit documents, allegedly linked to the Congress party, had got leaked on social media recently, which entailed a detailed plan of action for the Congress leaders and supporters to exploit the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the country and the Central Vista project to target the Modi government.

While the Congress party has claimed that the Covid-19 toolkit is fake, it has admitted the Central Vista document is real and the AICC Research Department had prepared it. Congress MP and AICC Research Department Chairman Rajeev Gowda, and Alt News, both had claimed that the Covid-19 toolkit document was used using the format of the real Central Vista document. Despite the clarification from the Congress party that the Central Vista document is authentic, The Print has come up with the claim that the document is fake.

On Thursday, the news website The Print, owned by Shekhar Gupta, published a bizarre ‘investigative’ report to give a clean chit to the Congress party in the ongoing ‘toolkit’ controversy. In its latest report, the Print has claimed that the even Central Vista document made by the Congress party is fake.

Further, the Print claimed that they had consulted a few “cyber experts” to analyze the screenshots put out by the BJP leader, who declared that the screenshots were fake.

Here is Sambit Patra’s tweet exposing the Congress party’s link to the toolkit:

According to the two cyber experts who were consulted by the Print, the first screenshot shared by Patra was fake. “The file properties of the alleged toolkit as seen in the screenshot are inauthentic, with some technical elements missing in the description,” read the report.

The screenshot mentioned the filename as Central_Vista_Vanity_Project_AICC_Research__1_.pdf, which clearly indicates that they are claiming that the Central Vista document is fake, not the Covid-19 document that the Congress party claims to be fake.

Screenshot of the file information that Congress says is genuine but Print claims to be fake

As the filename clearly mentions the words “Central Vista Vanity Project”, it is clear that it shows information of the file admitted as genuine by the Congress party. OpIndia also has accessed the PDF file with the same filename, which contains the same content. The title of the document is “Central Vista Redevelopment: Vanity Project Amidst the Pandemic”, and it has been claimed even by Alt News that it is a genuine document, based on the original document received from the Congress party.

Sambit Patra had tweeted the Central Vista document on 18th May, and its content match with the content published by Alt News which they had received from the Congress party.

Ironically, the Print’s report claiming that the screenshots shared by Sambit Patra about the Central Vista toolkit is fake comes at a time when the Congress party itself has admitted that it is a genuine one. Congress leader Rajeev Gowda had taken to Twitter to admit that the Sambit Patra was showing the metadata of a real document created by one of his staff members. However, he added that Patra showed a fake document of the ‘toolkit,’ claiming to be created by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department.

Moreover, The Print seems to be confused about Congress claims about the toolkits. To be clear, there are two documents circulating on Social Media, one is on Central Vista and the other is on Covid-19. Congress party claims the Covid-19 document is fake and forged, and admits that the Central Vista document was indeed prepared by the AICC Research Department. While propaganda site Alt News stuck to this claim and tried to prove that the Covid-19 toolkit is fake as it uses a different font, The Print seems to have got confused. It ended up trying to prove that the Central Vista document is fake, while not even mentioning the other toolkit that is creating more controversy and which is fake according to Congress.

Strangely, The Print came up with some bizarre analysis over URL of files downloaded from WhatsApp to claim it is fake, forgetting that nobody is questioning the authenticity of the Central Vistal document.

Congress toolkit

On Tuesday, two documents were ‘leaked’ on social media which gave point to point notes on how to question and discredit the Modi government on a few key points. The documents were allegedly created by the AICC research development. While Congress had refuted one of the documents as fake, there were some uncanny similarities between the instructions in the toolkit and how the narrative especially around the pandemic was built.

The instructions issued in the Congress toolkit are all-encompassing and extensive to launch a formidable attack against the Modi government when they are engrossed in defeating the raging pandemic. From maligning the Kumbh Mela as a ‘super spreader’ event to unwarranted attacks against PM Modi for the Central Vista project to collaborating with ‘friendly’ journalists and international media to defame the Modi government, the toolkit prepared by AICC Research Department had detailed instructions to the Congress leaders and supporters to milk the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and mount an anti-Modi propaganda blitz.

The toolkit expose had created a storm across the country, fuelling massive anger against the Congress party. Several people accused the grand old party of indulging in such cheap politics, especially during a national crisis, to further their political agenda against the Modi government. As accusations against the Congress party grew louder, the party entailed the services of the propaganda website Alt News to give a clean chit for themselves.

However, in a hurry to give clean chit to the Congress party, Alt News not only did a very poor job with its ‘fact-check’, but also ended up exposing the links of the Congress party to the toolkit document.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress toolkit, Toolkit issue, Covid crisis
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

After Congress toolkit specifically mentioned The Caravan, its columnist peddles old article to defame Gujarat

OpIndia Staff -
Columnist of the news website 'The Caravan' - Salil Tripathi - posted a three-year old news report to defame Gujarat government.
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi’s letter asking Navodaya Vidyalayas to give free education to kids orphaned due to Covid is another PR gimmick, here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Education in government schools all over India for children between 6-14 years is free. Moreover, it is for local competent authorities to decide about the rehabilitation and care of orphaned children.

Meet the team of propaganda outlet Alt News, which was paraded as ‘independent’ by the Congress party

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha, Mohammad Zubair, Nirjhari Sinha and where it all started, Mukul Sinha

Here are some tricks used by “fact-checkers” and how to call them out

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Like so many other things, fact-checking might have begun with a handful of good intentions at heart but that is not what it is now

How The Wire and Dainik Bhaskar followed Congress ‘toolkit’ model, belittled institutional fight against COVID-19 by Modi govt

News Reports Anurag -
How Congress-friendly media houses tried to portray as if union ministers are not helping people amidst Covid pandemic

‘Press operating in dictatorship going to be compromised’: AP editor hints at Hamas presence in Al Jalaa, bombed by Israel

World OpIndia Staff -
Israel had bombed the Al Jalaa building that housed Al Jazeera and other international media outlets in Gaza city citing Hamas presence

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
News Reports

Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

Akshita Bhadauria -
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Brazen Hinduphobia of Unacademy: Online education platform paints Hindus as anti-Muslim bigots, blames third party after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus were described as attacking Muslims for celebrating Eid in their area in a mock test paper published by Unacademy
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,404FansLike
546,272FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com