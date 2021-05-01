English news channel Times Now has suspended its election results coverage for 4 states and 1 union territory on May 2 and beyond. A statement was released on Twitter in which the channel said that it is suspending the election results coverage keeping in view with the COVID-19 emergency in the country. Counting for recently held assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will take place on May 2.

“Viewers, our nation faces biggest health emergency in recent memory. Times Now in keeping with the ethos of tracking the biggest national story has decided to keep COVID news at its main priority, suspending our special election coverage on May 2 and beyond,” the statement issued by the Times group channel said.

TIMES NOW suspends its election results coverage for 4 States & 1 UT on May 2. pic.twitter.com/dV19Q3tN6N — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 1, 2021

It further added, “As a part of our coverage, viewers can expect COVID related news reports, the latest on the status of the universalised vaccination drive, information on helplines and can interact with healthcare and mental wellness experts on the channel.” However the channel clarified that it is only suspending the special election broadcast, but the English news channel will broadcast the election results during its regular news programs. “For our viewers looking for election results from the 4 states and 1 UT where polls were conducted, we will carry regular news updates,” the channel added.

Times Now had earlier conducted comprehensive election programmes for the recently held elections. It is pertinent to note that a couple of days ago, Times Now had conducted exit polls for the recently held elections. In West Bengal, the Times Now-C voter exit poll predicted that Mamata Banerjee might come back to power in West Bengal. However, the polls of the poll forecasted BJP victory in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, Times Now’s exit poll predicted the return of DMK-Congress to power while in Kerala it said Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is set to retain power in the state. In Puducherry, on the other hand, the Times Now exit poll prophesied a BJP government coming into power. In Assam too, the BJP is going to emerge as the biggest party and will form a government in the state, the Times Now exit poll predicted.