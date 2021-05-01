Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home News Reports After telecasting exit polls extensively, Times Now decides to not telecast election results on...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

After telecasting exit polls extensively, Times Now decides to not telecast election results on 2nd May: Details of their statement

The channel clarified that it is only suspending the special election broadcast, but the English news channel will broadcast the election results during its regular news programs

OpIndia Staff
16

English news channel Times Now has suspended its election results coverage for 4 states and 1 union territory on May 2 and beyond. A statement was released on Twitter in which the channel said that it is suspending the election results coverage keeping in view with the COVID-19 emergency in the country. Counting for recently held assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will take place on May 2.

“Viewers, our nation faces biggest health emergency in recent memory. Times Now in keeping with the ethos of tracking the biggest national story has decided to keep COVID news at its main priority, suspending our special election coverage on May 2 and beyond,” the statement issued by the Times group channel said.

It further added, “As a part of our coverage, viewers can expect COVID related news reports, the latest on the status of the universalised vaccination drive, information on helplines and can interact with healthcare and mental wellness experts on the channel.” However the channel clarified that it is only suspending the special election broadcast, but the English news channel will broadcast the election results during its regular news programs. “For our viewers looking for election results from the 4 states and 1 UT where polls were conducted, we will carry regular news updates,” the channel added.

Times Now had earlier conducted comprehensive election programmes for the recently held elections. It is pertinent to note that a couple of days ago, Times Now had conducted exit polls for the recently held elections. In West Bengal, the Times Now-C voter exit poll predicted that Mamata Banerjee might come back to power in West Bengal. However, the polls of the poll forecasted BJP victory in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, Times Now’s exit poll predicted the return of DMK-Congress to power while in Kerala it said Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is set to retain power in the state. In Puducherry, on the other hand, the Times Now exit poll prophesied a BJP government coming into power. In Assam too, the BJP is going to emerge as the biggest party and will form a government in the state, the Times Now exit poll predicted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The curious case of ‘Help India Breathe’: An Islamic organisation, changing donation goals and ties to Hizbul Mujahideen

OpIndia Staff -
There are more than one reasons to believe that the Islamic NGO IMANA and its fund raising campaign 'Help India Breathe' is nothing but a sham
Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19

Moving toward establishing criteria about which govts are ‘objectionable’: What Russian Security Council chief said on George Soros, role in USA unrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chief of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev accused George Soros of shaping 'political discourses' and creating unrest in USA

Mohammad Shahabuddin death news not confirmed, dreaded criminal reportedly still alive and being treated for COVID-19

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Media had reported that Mohammad Shahabuddin was dead, however, it has now reported that the mafia don might be alive and being treated for COVID

Covid facilities, food, donations: Temples rise up to help the nation again as second wave hits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Covid-19 care centre of the Swaminarayan temple is equipped with 500 beds, oxygen facilities like liquid oxygen tanks and piped oxygen lines, ICU beds and ventilators.

William Dalrymple: Hate and hubris of the perfumed elite, and the Robert Clive-esque sociopathic display of racism in the face of death

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
William Dalrymple fled to Sri Lanka and posted a picture from there, calling it his 'Great Escape' from India.

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Peddling falsehoods during Covid crisis: Here are 3 blatant lies by Arundhati Roy in her Guardian article

Jinit Jain -
Arundhati Roy recently penned an article in the British daily The Guardian to peddle lies, misinformation and propaganda against the Modi government
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,549FansLike
535,489FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com