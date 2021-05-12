Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

OpIndia Staff
Veena Malik's tweet justifies genocide of the Jews
Pakistani actress Veena Malik on Tuesday misattributed a quote to German dictator Adolf Hitler glorifying genocide of Jews as the Israel-Palestine conflict broke out on Friday.

Veena Malik’s tweet (image courtesy @mrandyngo on Twitter)

In a tweet, the reality show turned Twitter troll attributed a quote to Adolf Hitler and quoted ‘I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.”

While there is no authenticity whether Hitler said those words, some or the variation of the quote is often used to endorse the Holocaust and/or hatred towards Jews and Israel.

Malik has since been glorifying the attack on Israelis and cheering the death and destruction.

In her subsequent tweets in Urdu, she urged Muslims to not be disheartened and said that if they are truly ‘believers’, then they would be proud.

Veena Malik’s tweets

She further added that those who are fighting have the permission to do so because it is ‘self defence’ and Allah is with them.

The Pakistani actress has time and again cheered, endorsed and hailed violence. She had sort of lost her mind even during the Balakot Air Strike the Indian Air Force carried out against the terror camps in Pakistan. 

Veena’s tweet endorsing genocide of the Jews got a lot of criticism, after which she seems to have deleted the tweet. However, she has not yet apologised for the same.

Veena Malik’s Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Tensions escalated between Israel and Palestine with both sides ramping up their attacks with rockets and airstrikes. On Tuesday, Hamas fired 137 rockets in just 5 minutes to overwhelm the Iron Dome missile defence system in Israel. From Monday through Tuesday, 630 rockets were fired at Israel of which 200 were intercepted by the Iron Dome. In retaliation, Israel too bombed across Gaza killing 28 and injuring 152 more. The conflict has escalated owing to impending eviction of dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem neighbourhood who are set to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah to be replaced by Jewish Israelis.

