Thursday, May 13, 2021
Home News Reports WB Governor’s decision to visit Assam to meet victims of TMC violence irks Mamata...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

WB Governor’s decision to visit Assam to meet victims of TMC violence irks Mamata Banerjee, ‘orders’ to ‘refrain from surpassing CM’

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar is scheduled to visit Ranpagli and Srirampur camps in Assam on May 14 where the 'refugees' from Bengal are being housed

OpIndia Staff
Some Bengal residents staying at camp at Ranpagli MV school in Dhubri, Assam
243

Displeased with West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar’s decision to visit Assam to meet BJP supporters from West Bengal who fled to the neighbouring state due to attacks by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has objected to the same.

A day prior to his planned visit, Mamata Banerjee, in a strongly worded letter to Dhankar, advised him to “desist” from undertaking “field trips” and follow the established government protocols.

Mamata wrote to the Governor, drawing his attention to the state home (political) department’s ‘Manual of Protocol & Ceremonials’.

“I find from social media that you are unilaterally proceeding to the district of Coochbehar on 13-5-2021 and, sadly, I find that to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades. I, therefore, would expect that you will kindly follow the well-established norms of protocol, as stated above, and desist from abrupt decisions with regard to field visits,” Mamata wrote in her letter to the state governor.

She drew the Governor’s attention to one of her previous letters and asked him to ‘refrain from surpassing her and her ministers’ orders’.

“I had requested and specifically advised you ‘to refrain from surpassing the chief minister and her Council of Ministers and communicating with and dictating to the state officials, in excess of your power under the Constitution and directing them to attend before you’. I find that you are steadily ignoring this advice, solemnly rendered by me to you, and have been communicating with and dictating the state officials. You have also been seeking reports from them directly. I urge you and again request and advise you to refrain from this. I am asking my chief secretary to go by this norm.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tears into Mamata Banerjee rejecting her ‘order’

The West Bengal Governor, in response to her letter, tore into Mamata Banerjee, categorically rejecting her ‘order’.

In his letter to the CM, Dhankar wrote that he is “appalled that a leader of your stature should be even contemplating that in making visits the Governor has to obtain orders of the Government”. Dhankar reminded Mamata of his “constitutional duties” and said that he would all that is expected out of his oath and constitution.

WB Governor’s letter to Mamata Banerjee
WB Governor’s letter to Mamata Banerjee

Condemning the rampant incidents of loot, arson, killings, rape and other horrendous acts against those in opposition to the ruling dispensation, the Governor urged the state CM to revisit her stance and commit herself to the constitution that she by her oath is obligated to uphold and follow.

According to reports, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar is scheduled to visit Ranpagli and Srirampur camps in Assam on May 14 where the ‘refugees’ from Bengal are being housed. “Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Ranpagli and Srirampur camps in Assam where due to post-poll retributive violence some people from WB had taken refuge for safety. The Governor will be reaching Ranpagli by BSF helicopter,” stated a tweet posted from the official Twitter handle of Dhankhar.

The Governor is said to be going to Assam on Friday from Cooch Behar in West Bengal. In Cooch Behar, he will visit Mathabhanga, Sitalkuchi, Sikai and Dinhata and meet people affected by post-poll violence.

TMC goons unleash the angst against their BJP karyakartas after the former’s poll victory

Political violence that was unleashed by TMC goons after the declaration of results to the West Bengal Assembly elections forced many BJP karyakartas and supporters to flee the state and take shelter in the neighbouring state of Assam. We reported how TMC thugs looted and vandalised houses of BJP workers, forcing them to leave the state.

BJP leader and the now CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter on May 5 to share pictures of several people who were forced to leave the state following purported post-poll violence and come to Assam. In a thread of Tweets, Sarma highlighted the plight of the refugees. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that hundreds of people from Bengal, along with their family members have fled and reached Assam where they are being put up in shelters by the state government.

In fact, on the same day, Nandigram MLA and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had also asserted that over a lakh people have already fled Bengal since the post-poll violence erupted in West Bengal from May 2, 2021.

Centre forms four-member fact-finding team to probe post-election violence in West Bengal

After the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the MHA constituted a four-member fact-finding central team to assess the ground situation in the state and submit its report on post-poll violence in the next 48-72 hours to the Union Home Ministry. The step was taken after repeated reminders to the Mamata Banerjee government to submit a detailed report on the post-poll violence, went unheard.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amidst terrorist attacks on Israel, Khalistan supporters mobilise for Palestine: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Many are trying to portray Israel as the aggressor, Khalistani supporters included, extending their support to Palestine instead of Israel
Political History of India

Jawaharlal Nehru: History has been kinder to him because he rewrote it

vinayaksharma -
Even in the Macaulay tinted version of history parroted by the Congress his contributions pale in comparison to Mohandas Gandhi who too benefited from the same.

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.

WB Governor’s decision to visit Assam to meet victims of TMC violence irks Mamata Banerjee, ‘orders’ to ‘refrain from surpassing CM’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee objects to WB Governor's planned visit to Assam to meet BJP workers who fled Bengal due to attacks by TMC workers

‘Just order Shaheen to attack’: Pakistanis want Imran Khan to use missiles and show off their nuclear power against Israel

World OpIndia Staff -
"Do we have these atom bombs and missiles to use as decoration at weddings?" an irked Pakistani asked Imran Khan

Amidst COVID-19 crisis, Maharashtra govt spends Rs 6 cr in hiring agency to handle Ajit Pawar’s SM accounts, says DGIPR ‘lacks expertise’

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra government has earmarked nearly Rs 6 crore for the handling of the social media accounts of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

OpIndia Staff -
Veena Malik's Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
News Reports

Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ Air Defence System: What is it and how does it work

Shashank Bharadwaj -
To counter the low-cost warfare initiated by Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces has activated its state-of-art air defence system - 'Iron Dome' to protect its civilian population from the barrage of rockets.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,935FansLike
542,844FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com