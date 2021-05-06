Thursday, May 6, 2021
Union Home Ministry forms four-member fact-finding team to probe post-election violence in West Bengal

Despite repeated reminders from MHA, the Mamata Banerjee govt did not respond until May 5, forcing the centre to depute a team that would now monitor the grim situation in Bengal.

Since the day Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress Party regained power, the state of West Bengal has been marred with bloody violence by TMC workers. The goons have brutally assaulted political opponents, especially that of BJP and the communist parties. The central govt had asked the state govt to send a report on the ongoing violence, but as the state govt failed to that, now a four-member fact-finding central team has been sent to West Bengal by the Union Home Ministry of India to study the situation.

The team, which would be led by the additional secretary of the ministry, would have to assess the ground situation in the state and submit its report on post poll violence in the next 48-72 hours to the Union Home Ministry.

Centre repeatedly asks West Bengal Govt to submit report on post-poll violence, latter remains nonchalant

On Wednesday, the central government had sent a curt reminder to the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal to submit a detailed report on the post-poll violence. It had also ordered the state govt to take necessary measures to stop such incidents “without any loss of time”.

The Ministry had on May 3 written a similar letter to the State government and sought a report. 

Despite repeated reminders from MHA, the Mamata Banerjee government did not respond until May 5, forcing the centre to depute a team that would now monitor the grim situation in Bengal.

Multiple reports of brutal killings, arson, loot, rape and vandalism have come forth from different parts of the state since May 2, when Trinamool Congress rose back to power for the third consecutive term in the state. As a result of the violence, hundreds of BJP workers and their families have crossed over to Assam from the Cooch Behar district in north Bengal, where they are being housed in several camps.

Concerned over these incidents which claimed several lives and left many injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday and enquired about the ‘alarming situation’ in the state. 

Prior to that, the West Bengal Governor had also summoned top bureaucrats in the state and asked them to submit an urgent report on the same.

TMC leadership waters down post-poll violence

Amid all this, TMC’s top leadership has not only blamed the victims but also brazened out the violence that was by and largely perpetrated by attackers from the Trinamool Congress Party.

