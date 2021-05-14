Friday, May 14, 2021
West Bengal: Another BJP worker from Nandigram killed in post-poll violence, Suvendu Adhikari pays tribute

After TMC’s thumping victory in West Bengal, its party workers have unleashed terror on the workers and supporters of BJP and other opposition parties

WB: Suvendu Adhikari pays homage to BJP worker killed by TMC goons
Suvendu Adhikari pays tribute to Debabrata Maity
In yet another incident of political violence in the State of West Bengal, a BJP worker succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by Trinamool Congress hoodlums.

On Thursday (May 13), TV9 journalist Anindya had shared the details of the incident on Twitter. According to him, the deceased BJP worker has been identified as one Debabrata Maity. He was attacked by ‘political opponents’ on May 3 i.e. a day after the West Bengal results were announced. Maity, who was admitted to a hospital following injuries, has now passed away.

BJP MLA from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, has further informed that the BJP worker was a resident of Chillogram village. He wrote, “On May 3, Chillogram village resident Debabrata Maity was targetted by Trinamool Congress sponsored goons and badly injured him. Today, he died at the SSKM (Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial) Hospital. I pray for his departed soul. I stand by his family in such hard times.” In a video uploaded by the BJP MLA, he was seen paying his tribute to the deceased Debabrata Maity.

Suvendu Adhikari stated, “Shri Debabrata Maity was a Voter in my constituency #Nandigram. Was. I’m in disbelief even using the word. Is this the consequence of exercising one’s franchise? He was killed for the crime of using his Constitutional right to vote. Numbed beyond words at this senseless violence.”

Furthermore, he added, “Paid my tributes to him earlier tonight. Prayed to God for the departed Soul. May it attain Eternal Peace. I stand with his Family in this hour of grief. Not just as their MLA, but also as a son of this pious soil. I am sure the great People of West Bengal stand with them, too.”

Post-poll violence in West Bengal by TMC

After TMC’s thumping victory in West Bengal, its party workers have unleashed terror on the workers and supporters of BJP and other opposition parties. As per some social media reports, at least ten BJP karyakartas are said to have been killed brutally in the apparent victory celebration by the TMC. BJP’s Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death along with his puppies allegedly by the TMC’s bloodthirsty cadre. 

The party offices of the BJP were burnt down to ashes at various locations. After horrifying videos of women being attacked and assaulted by the TMC goons surfaced on social media, the Chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma reached the state of West Bengal to take stock of the situation and provide relief to the affected. A CRPF unit was sent to BJP’s Purbasthali Uttar candidate Dr Gobardhan Das’s village after he was trapped inside his home along with his family members including the elderly as TMC hoodlums hurled bombs.

