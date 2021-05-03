A video has gone viral on the internet where people can be seen looting a shop. According to claims on social media, the video was shot in West Bengal after initial trends suggested a TMC victory in the state. It is being said that the shop was looted because it belonged to a BJP worker.

TMC goons openly looting a garment shop in West Bengal in presence of police just because the owner of the shop was a BJP worker.

The shop was apparently located in Howrah’s Shibpur.

Shops been Looted by TMC Goons in Howrah's Shibpur, West Bengal

Another video has now come to the fore where a Muslim woman can be heard saying that the shop belonged to her brother and that he was a BJP worker. Another Muslim woman seen in the same video was weeping because the shop was looted.

There has been an outbreak of violence in West Bengal following TMC’s victory over the BJP. Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death allegedly by a TMC mob. Within hours of winning elections, TMC gheraoed the party office of BJP in Hastings, burnt down party office in Arambagh and attacked BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who defeated Mamata Banerjee.