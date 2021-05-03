Monday, May 3, 2021
Home News Reports TMC workers loot shop of BJP karyakarta after trends showed Mamata Banerjee's victory, video...
News Reports
Updated:

TMC workers loot shop of BJP karyakarta after trends showed Mamata Banerjee’s victory, video goes viral

Another video has now come to the fore where a Muslim woman can be heard saying that the shop belonged to her brother and that he was a BJP worker.

OpIndia Staff
TMC workers loot shop of BJP karyakarta
Video screengrab
144

A video has gone viral on the internet where people can be seen looting a shop. According to claims on social media, the video was shot in West Bengal after initial trends suggested a TMC victory in the state. It is being said that the shop was looted because it belonged to a BJP worker.

The shop was apparently located in Howrah’s Shibpur.

Another video has now come to the fore where a Muslim woman can be heard saying that the shop belonged to her brother and that he was a BJP worker. Another Muslim woman seen in the same video was weeping because the shop was looted.

There has been an outbreak of violence in West Bengal following TMC’s victory over the BJP. Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death allegedly by a TMC mob. Within hours of winning elections, TMC gheraoed the party office of BJP in Hastings, burnt down party office in Arambagh and attacked BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who defeated Mamata Banerjee.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi appeals to businessmen to rise to the occasion and help fight the coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi urged the business class to work on innovations in the field of oxygen production and oxygen concentrators
News Reports

7 seats with highest win margins and 7 seats with lowest win margins: What does it say about Hindu and Muslim consolidation in Bengal

Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP increased tally massively from 3 seats in 2016 to 77 seats, the Hindutva undercurrent that most people had predicted fell flat

Delhi govt requests to deploy Army in the national capital amid raging Chinese coronavirus pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking Army's assistance in setting up, operationalising and running some COVID-19 facilities in the national capital

Maharashtra: BJP snatches victory from NCP in Pandharpur bypolls

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pandharpur seat is considered an NCP bastion owing to Bharat Bhalke's strong presence.

China mocks India’s COVID-19 outbreak, removes post after backlash

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The Chinese Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission shared a post juxtaposing pictures of their country's successful space module launch and cremation pyres to mock the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered

Recently Popular

News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor announces he is quitting his career as political strategist, expresses desire to pursue an alternate career

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor in an interview to NDTV said he will be handing over I-PAC to his colleagues to pursue something else in life.
Read more
News Reports

BJP office in Arambagh burnt to ashes by suspected TMC goons, violence erupts in Beliaghata as trends show TMC landslide

OpIndia Staff -
Trends that have come in so far in the counting process shows a decisive victory for TMC. TMC was ahead in 208 seats
Read more
Opinions

Demography is destiny indeed, but Assam shows the way: What Bengal BJP can learn from Assam

K Bhattacharjee -
Hindi consolidation happened in Assam but not in West Bengal, thereby resulting in a devastating defeat for the BJP.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,607FansLike
536,164FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com