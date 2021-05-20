Thursday, May 20, 2021
Home News Reports Sushant Singh Rajput fans vs Wikipedia: Here is what they want and how founder...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput fans vs Wikipedia: Here is what they want and how founder Jimmy Wales flat out refuses

While the cause of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still under investigation by the CBI, the Wikipedia article on him says that ‘Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020’.

OpIndia Staff
3

Crowdsourced online encyclopaedia Wikipedia is not alien to controversies due to its left-leaning bias in editing. In a recent instance in India, the site has offended the fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, by refusing to include crucial details about the probe into his death in his Wikipedia article. The controversy reached such a level that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales came forward to defend their decisions on the article.

Several Wikipedia editors are trying to include various materials relating to alleging that Rajput was murdered, but the editors and moderators of the site have refused to include them in the Wiki page, and removed any such reference inserted by any editor. While the cause of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still under investigation by the CBI, the Wikipedia article on him says that ‘Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020’. This prompted social media users to launch a campaign to remove that claim, as the claim is misleading till the CBI concludes its investigation.

An online petition has been launched on Change.org demanding to remove the cause of death as suicide from the article. The petition claims that minutes after his death, the Wikipedia article on Rajput had said that he died of suicide. The petition mentions how doctors in AIIMS also recommended investigation in the case from murder angle. His family suspects murder, and his fans are also claiming that it is a murder, says the petition.

Twitter users also demanded that Wikipedia should edit the article accordingly, using the words ‘Wikipedia Sushant Was Killed’ in their tweets. This prompted Jimmy Wales to reject their demands. He posted a tweet taking a jibe at the online campaign, by saying that Wikipedia is based on reliable sources, not twitter campaigns.

The website has gone to such an extent to deny any reference to the murder angle that it has posted a Q&A section in the talk page of the article, which answers various questions on why they won’t allow edit claiming that the actor was murdered. While most explanations are related to Wikipedia’s policy on relying only so-called reliable sources, it has at least one bizarre explanation.

While editors inserted the height of Sushant Singh Rajput in the page, the site moderators removed that, saying that it is not relevant information. It says height is mentioned only if it is a major factor, such as sports, and claimed that it is not a major factor in case of Sushant’s death.

But that is completely wrong, as one of the major arguments alleging murder is that the distance between the fan and the bed in the room where Sushant was found is dead is less than the height of the actor. It is claimed that he could not have died by suicide at that place as his feet would be touching the bed. Therefore, his height should be mentioned in the article, his fans argue, but it has been rejected by the site.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

After Congress toolkit specifically mentioned The Caravan, its columnist peddles old article to defame Gujarat

OpIndia Staff -
Columnist of the news website 'The Caravan' - Salil Tripathi - posted a three-year old news report to defame Gujarat government.
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi’s letter asking Navodaya Vidyalayas to give free education to kids orphaned due to Covid is another PR gimmick, here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Education in government schools all over India for children between 6-14 years is free. Moreover, it is for local competent authorities to decide about the rehabilitation and care of orphaned children.

Meet the team of propaganda outlet Alt News, which was paraded as ‘independent’ by the Congress party

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha, Mohammad Zubair, Nirjhari Sinha and where it all started, Mukul Sinha

Here are some tricks used by “fact-checkers” and how to call them out

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Like so many other things, fact-checking might have begun with a handful of good intentions at heart but that is not what it is now

How The Wire and Dainik Bhaskar followed Congress ‘toolkit’ model, belittled institutional fight against COVID-19 by Modi govt

News Reports Anurag -
How Congress-friendly media houses tried to portray as if union ministers are not helping people amidst Covid pandemic

‘Press operating in dictatorship going to be compromised’: AP editor hints at Hamas presence in Al Jalaa, bombed by Israel

World OpIndia Staff -
Israel had bombed the Al Jalaa building that housed Al Jazeera and other international media outlets in Gaza city citing Hamas presence

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
News Reports

Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

Akshita Bhadauria -
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Brazen Hinduphobia of Unacademy: Online education platform paints Hindus as anti-Muslim bigots, blames third party after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus were described as attacking Muslims for celebrating Eid in their area in a mock test paper published by Unacademy
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,404FansLike
546,272FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com