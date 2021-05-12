Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Updated:

Tikri gang rape: 'Farmer leader' Yogendra Yadav interrogated for two hours by Police

Along with Yogendra Yadav, Yogita Suhag, another 'activist' named in the FIR was also interrogated for three hours.

OpIndia Staff
Yogendra Yadav interrogated in Tikri border 'farmer protest' rape case
‘Farmer leader’ Yogendra Yadav was interrogated for two hours by the Jhajjar Police on Tuesday in connection to the gang-rape of the 25-year-old ‘activist’ from West Bengal. The victim, who had arrived from West Bengal to Delhi in April to participate in ‘farmer protest’, was allegedly sexually assaulted more than once. She subsequently got diagnosed with Chinese coronavirus and unfortunately succumbed to the virus.

Along with Yadav, Yogita Suhag, another ‘activist’ named in the FIR was also interrogated for three hours. She was questioned about her visit to the poll-bound state of West Bengal and the people who had accompanied her. As per reports, she was also questioned about her return trip as well as the video recording of the victim’s statement which she had made.

As per DSP Pawan, an SIT has been formed and hideouts of the accused, AAP leaders Anil Malik and Anup Singh, are being raided to arrest them at the earliest.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday issued notices to Yogendra Yadav and BKU Ekta Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan as well. The report sought explanation for delay in informing police about the heinous crime when the leaders were aware of the same.

Tikri border gang rape

A woman ‘activist’ from West Bengal who had come to join the ‘farmer protests’ at Tikri border was sexually assaulted allegedly by two AAP leaders. In an FIR filed by her father, Yogendra Yadav knew about the assault but did not approach the police for the same.

