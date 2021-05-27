Thursday, May 27, 2021
YouTuber ties pet dog with helium balloons to make it ‘fly’, gets arrested for animal cruelty

The YouTuber, Gaurav Sharma has been charged under Sections 188, 269, 34 of the Animal Cruelty Act.

OpIndia Staff
YouTuber makes his dog fly, gets arrested after Netizens outrage
1

A 32-year-old YouTuber named Gaurav Sharma (Gaurav John, according to a report by India.com) has been arrested after a video of him making his dog float up in the air with the help of helium balloons went viral on social media. The YouTuber has been charged under Sections 188, 269, 34 of the Animal Cruelty Act.

The Malvia Nagar police acted against Gaurav Sharma and his mother after a complaint was filed against the duo. The complaint was filed after the animal welfare organisation People For Animals (PFA) raised the issue.

“YouTuber Gaurav Sharma arrested for cruelty to an animal after he posted a video on social media where he floated up a pet dog in the air by tying hydrogen balloons on its back, risking its life”, ANI quoted DCP South Atul Thakur as saying.

The video where the Youtuber made his dog fly went viral on social media sparking outrage

The YouTuber had uploaded the video of the purported incident on his YouTube channel ‘GauravZone’. In the video, Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Panchsheel Vihar, is seen sitting on the roof of his car. He lifts his pet dog named Dollar, which is tied to several hydrogen balloons and slowly leaves him to float in the air at the count of three.

“The upper body has started flying a little,” Gaurav says as he explains the act, pulling up the string of balloons, further lifting his dog. After a few moments, the dog can be seen suspended in the air as Gaurav along with his mother clap and cheer on.

YouTuber seeks apology after Netizens outrage over the video

After the video went viral on social media, Netizens fumed at the outrageous act and slammed the YouTuber for his insensitivity towards animals. After the outrage, Gaurav Sharma deleted the video and issued an apology saying that he had taken all safety measures. He says that he was influenced by the content posted by foreign YouTubers.

”Before making the video, I had taken all the safety measures. I had said this in the video but did not upload the raw content as it would’ve increased the length of the video. It was a mistake on my part. All I want to say is that I had made the video with all the safety measures… I posted wrong content under the influence of outsiders and it should not have happened,” he said, I apologise if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments. I am an animal lover and treat Dollar like a child”, said Gaurav in his subsequent video, adding: “I won’t try such things again. Those who’re getting influenced by such things, please don’t get influenced”.

