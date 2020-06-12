Friday, June 12, 2020
Updated:

“Horrendous, horrific, pathetic”: Supreme Court rips into Delhi Govt over treatment of Coronavirus patients in its hospitals and handling of dead bodies

"Patients are crying with pain and there is nobody to attend", Supreme Court cited videos saying its pained by the sorry state

OpIndia Staff

17

The Supreme Court hearing a PIL filed against Delhi government over alleged failure in containing the coronavirus spread in the city, slammed the Arvind Kejriwal led government in the national capital over the treatment of Coronavirus patients in its hospitals and handling of dead bodies.

During the suo motu hearing, the apex court called the situation in Delhi as horrendous, horrific and pathetic. It ripped into the lawyer appearing for the Delhi government for patients being stacked with dead bodies everywhere in its hospitals.

Saying that it is pained by the sorry state of affairs in Delhi, the Supreme Court noted how more than 2000 beds remain vacant in Delhi hospitals as there is nobody to take care of the patients there. Court also cited videos where patients are crying with pain while nobody is there to attend them.

“Is Delhi NCT trying to fake the real figures”: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt on reducing the number of tests

“Patients are crying with pain and there is nobody to attend. Beds will go vacant if this is how patients are treated in your hospitals. Why has the testing gone down in Delhi while it has gone up in Mumbai and other places?” questioned SC to Delhi government’s lawyer, furthering whether Delhi NCT is trying to fake the real figures of the total number of corona positive cases in the city by reducing the number of tests?

“How can the tests go down? Increasing the testing capacity is the duty of a state,” saying so the apex court also raised concerns over the handling of corona patient’s dead bodies. Noting that the patients’ families aren’t even informed about deaths and in some cases, the families haven’t been able to attend the last rites too, the Supreme Court sought an explanation from the Delhi government.

Saying so, the court ordered the Delhi government to increase testing capacity in NCR and ensure nobody is denied tests.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court has also issued notices to Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The Chief secretaries have been directed to take stock of Covid patients management system and submit an appropriate status report regarding staff, patient car etc.

Supreme Court has posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday, next week.

Recently, Satyendra Jain, the Health Minister of NCT Delhi, had presented a grim picture, predicting 30000 more coronavirus cases in the next 12-15 days, that is double the present number of cases considering the prevailing situation.

According to the latest tally, the National Capital Territory has reported 34687 cases of coronavirus. 12731 people have been recovered while 1085 lives have lost due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

