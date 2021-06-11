Friday, June 11, 2021
Aatish Taseer, son of late Pakistani politician, accuses BJP of using SSR to silence Bollywood, says actor was mentally ill and drug addict

Aatish Taseer declared that the actor ended his life in a suicide, which the BJP portrayed as a 'murder' committed by the nepotistic and druggy elite of Bollywood.

OpIndia Staff
Aatish Taseer (L) and Sushant Singh Rajput (R)
12

Even after years of ranting against the Modi government for taking away his OCI card, it seems like the frustration of Aatish Taseer has not come down one bit. In his latest attack on the Modi government, the son of a late Pakistan politician Salman Taseer – Aatish Taseer, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the death of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to attack the Bollywood fraternity.

Aatish Taseer has come up with a bizarre piece accusing PM Narendra Modi and his government of using the unfortunate death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to ‘silence’ Bollywood.

In his latest article, Taseer has written that the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput has given the government a new opportunity to silence Bollywood. According to Taseer, Rajput had a history of mental illness and was struggling with substance abuse. Taseer also claimed that Sushant was not sober once in the last three years.

As per Taseer, Rajput’s suicide was a tragedy, and the Modi government used his death with the help of “pliant press”, which he referred to as “godi media”, to put the entire movie industry on trial. In his piece, Aatish Taseer made imaginary claims of BJP using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as a narrative in the 2020 Bihar Legislative elections.

Taseer declared that the actor ended his life in a suicide, which the BJP portrayed as a ‘murder’ committed by the nepotistic and druggy elite of Bollywood.

“Rajput’s picture appeared on posters, with the words we haven’t forgotten. we won’t let them forget. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was thrown in jail on charges of abetting his suicide. Soon, the Narcotics Control Bureau raided her home and those of other major figures in the movie industry, ostensibly in search of drugs but mainly to intimidate and sully reputations,” wrote Aatish Taseer.

Modi govt used Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to exploit Bollywood’s internal fissures: Aatish Taseer

Further, Taseer claimed that Modi used Rajput’s suicide to exploit Bollywood’s internal fissures and launch an outright culture war. One actor in particular who led the charge was Kangana Ranaut, said Taseer in his article.

Essentially, Aatish Taseer declared that Sushant Singh’s death was due to suicide, and the BJP created a ‘murder’ bogey ahead of the Bihar elections to seek political mileage out of his death. Moreover, as per Taseer, BJP also used the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as the opportunity to carry out raids against the Bollywood actors who are critical of the Modi government.

However, in his eagerness to attack the Modi government, Aatish Taseer seems to have weaved another conspiracy theory around the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Bandra situated flat in Mumbai in June last year. Mumbai police had initially declared the reason for his death as suicide. However, after his family members raised questions regarding the investigation of Sushant’s death and after several social media campaigns, CBI was roped in to investigate his death.

During the course of the investigation, the CBI officials suspected a drug angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several top celebrities, including Rhea Chakraborthy, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, were interrogated during the investigation into the drug syndicate in the film industry. In addition to the drug links, there were allegations of inherent favouritism and nepotism in Bollywood, which according to many, was one of the major reasons behind the actor’s death.

Several social media campaigns were launched seeking accountability against the Bollywood bigwigs, who have been accused of nepotism for so long. Sadly, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput acted as a catalyst for a cleanup mission in Bollywood, which has been in the eye of the storm for all the wrong reasons for a very long time now.

However, Aatish Taseer tries to pass off a social movement led by people against the Bollywood bigwigs as a political witch-hunt by the Modi government against its critics.

Modi curtailing creative freedom of Bollywood, especially of Muslim actors, says Aatish Taseer

Continue to rant against the Modi government, Aatish Taseer wrote in his piece claiming that the Narendra Modi government and the ruling BJP used “powerful tools to curtail the creative freedom of Bollywood—in particular, the influence of Muslims, who have an outsize presence in the industry”.

“PM Modi and his party does not view India as a composite culture, to which Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians have all contributed, but rather as an essentially Hindu entity whose destiny lies in bringing about a Hindu cultural renaissance,” wrote Taseer.

As per Taseer, there is a ‘heartbreaking inevitability’ to the confrontation between Bollywood and Modi’s BJP, which is also according to him is being reflected with the downfall of trio of Big Khans – Salman, Shahrukh and Amir Khan in the Bollywood.

