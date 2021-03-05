Friday, March 5, 2021
CrimeEntertainmentNews Reports
NCB files charge sheet in Bollywood-drug nexus case triggered by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother named

The evidence used by the agency in the case includes details of WhatsApp messages among the accused, and the seizures made during raids.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a charge sheet today in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. NCB chief Sameer Wankhede reportedly filed the charge sheet himself before a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court. The charge sheet is reported to have around 12,000 pages in hardcopy format and includes the names of a total of 33 people and the statements of around 200 witnesses.

Out of those named in the charge sheet, 25 have been granted bail by courts, while the rest 8 are still in custody.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty named in the charge sheet

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Rajput, and her brother Showik Chakraborty have also been named as accused in the charge sheet. The NCB had reportedly registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty in August last year under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

According to the sources in the NCB, the charge sheet details how various drugs including synthetic narcotic substances were being procured at the highest level and then distributed across Mumbai through various hands. “From drugs being manufactured to the the supply chain and ultimately its consumption, the trail has been mentioned,” a source from the NCB said. The evidence used by the agency in the case includes details of WhatsApp messages among the accused, and the seizures made during raids.

During the raids, NCB has seized various narcotic drugs like Charas, Ganja, LSD, Ecstasy, and psychotropic substances like Alprazolam and Clonazepam. Apart from that, they had also recovered Indian and foreign currencies, electronic gadgets and mobile phones etc. The analysis of mobile phones had revealed incriminating evidences relating to sale, purchase, procurement, consumption, possession of narcotic drugs.

The anti-drug agency entered the investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote a letter to it after some drug-related WhatsApp chats between Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakrabory, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Gaurav Arya were extracted during the investigation into Rajput’s death. Following several rounds of interrogation, the NCB had finally arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in September last year. The NCB reportedly said that the actress was an active member of a drug syndicate. She was released on bail in October by the Bombay High Court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Other accused in the case including Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant were also granted bail by the High Court.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his house under mysterious circumstances

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Bandra situated flat in Mumbai in June last year. Mumbai police had initially declared the reason of his death as suicide. However, following the dissatisfaction among people regarding the investigation of his death by Mumbai police and several social media campaigns, CBI was roped in for the investigation of his death.

Several top celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were interrogated during the investigation into the drug syndicate in the film industry.

