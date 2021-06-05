Saturday, June 5, 2021
Home News Reports 'Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation': Indian...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

Ambassador Deepak Vohra was another panellist in the debate who subscribed to the view that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan. He said that the virus was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan at the behest of Dr Fauci and Peter Daszak acted as a conduit to bankroll such experiments.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Scientists accuse Dr Fauci of funding the creation of coronavirus in China
Dr Fauci(Source: NPR)
88

Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of the American COVID-19 response, recently found himself in hot water after thousands of his emails obtained under the Freedom of Information Act pointed out his possible role in suppressing the truth and providing misleading information about the coronavirus.

The cache of emails revealed that several people, including researchers, people in US administration and intelligence, wanted to probe the role of the Chinese lab, but they were overruled by Dr Anthony Fauci and others, who had vested interests in the issue as they themselves were instrumental in US govt funding the study on the virus in the Wuhan lab. It has invariably given a boost to the lab-leak theory that many have been alleging after the outbreak first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Dr Anthony Fauci deliberately concealed the synthetic nature of coronavirus: Dr PSV Rao

In a debate on NewsX, Dr PSV Rao accused Dr Anthony Fauci of lying to the world about the true nature of the coronavirus. He pointed out the discrepancy between the assertions made by Dr Fauci in his leaked emails from February 2020 and the public remarks made by him then. In February 2020, Dr Fauci talked about the genome sequencing of the coronavirus, pointing out that the virus was not evolutionary. However, his email conversations from that time revealed that this was not the case.

“On January 31, 2020, Delhi researchers were referring to research I had mentioned in my Sunday Guardian article, which found that the spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2 had four insertions which are not found in any other Coronavirus, and the insertions are similar to those found in HIV virus. AIDS virus is retro RNA, it has to change to DNA and then transform to RNA. We have no study so far in the world that says a retro RNA virus can transform into RNA virus,” Dr PSV Rao said while throwing his weight behind the suspicions that the virus was synthetically manufactured.

Dr Rao further said, “In the month of Jan there were two other publications, one by Wuhan Doctors about the cases and another study by Hong Kong doctors who had gone to Wuhan and studied the disease. Both the research published are saying the same thing. A leading infectious disease expert, Kristian Andersen, emailed Dr Fauci that some of the features of the virus looked engineered. But he did not announce it in public. This reveals that Dr Fauci was already aware of the man-made nature of the virus but he did not inform the public about the same.”

Dr Rao further alleged that it was Dr Fauci’s organisation that had funded the gain of function experiments that were going on at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

When asked why Dr Fauci did not publicly raise misgivings shared by some of the doctors about the engineered nature of the virus, Dr Rao said that perhaps Dr Fauci was not ready to take criminal liability on his head after announcing the genome sequencing of the virus in February 2020. Dr Rao further added that the pathogen experiments conducted in Wuhan Institute of Virology were possibly funded by Dr Fauci, through Peter Daszak, in order to hide his direct involvement.

FBI should have interviewed Dr Anthony Fauci to know about the origins of COVID-19: Prof Madhav Nalapat

Another panellist on the news show, Professor Madhav Nalapat said that he has it on good authority that Dr Anthony Fauci has been lying from the very beginning. Madhav said he has been informed by expert virologists about the bat virus and the coronavirus that was detected in December 2019. He says he’s been informed by virologists that the coronavirus is genetically engineered.

“I have been told Dr Fauci is lying from the beginning. I have been told about the bat virus and the coronavirus that was found in Wuhan. I don’t know whether he is lying all these decades about his educational qualifications or he knew about the man-made nature of the virus and still kept quiet,” Prof Nalapat said.

He further said that the virus was manufactured in a lab and that FBI should have investigated Dr Fauci to get to the bottom of this murky affair. “Dr Fauci and others were aware of its lab origins. He should not have been interviewed by news channels but under oath by the FBI,” Prof Nalapat said.

Prof Madhav alleged that those who dared to go against Dr Fauci were warned in no uncertain terms that their reputation will be tarnished and their careers will be destroyed if they spoke against Dr Fauci and the synthetic nature of the virus. “What is even more disgusting is the cover-up. Any scientist who spoke up was strictly warned that his career would be destroyed should he speak against Dr Fauci,” said Prof Nalapat.

“Friends in the United States and Japan extensively briefed me that this natural origin of coronavirus is absolute bunkum. I asked them to expose him. But they said, If we speak out, Dr Fauci and his gang will destroy us and destroy our reputation,” Prof Nalapat said about doctors who confided in him that the virus was genetically engineered and not natural as claimed by Dr Fauci in 2020.

Prof Nalapat also slammed Democrats for shielding Dr Anthony Fauci and his collusion with the Chinese PLA. “Democrats very well knew that 70 per cent of the research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was done by PLA and was in close cooperation with them. They were looking at bio-weapons. The money sent by Dr Fauci through Daszak went to the PLA,” Nalapat said.

Dr Fauci outsourced the virus creation to China with generous donations: Deepak Vohra

Ambassador Deepak Vohra was another panellist in the debate who subscribed to the view that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan. He said that the virus was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan at the behest of Dr Fauci and Peter Daszak acted as a conduit to bankroll such experiments.

“In 2014, the United States placed a moratorium to stop the gain of function research. The US federal funding was banned for three viruses and attempts to weaponize them. Therefore, Dr Fauci outsourced the creation of coronavirus to Wuhan. He stopped the research back at the home and financed it to be carried out in China. And the Chinese were more than happy to accept American investment in developing a potential bio-weapon,” Vohra said.

Earlier, Indian researchers whose study had suggested an artificial origin of Covid-19 said that they were forced to withdraw the study due to pressure from vested interests.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAnthony fauci emails
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Social Media playing God: How Facebook and Instagram removed fact-checks by Govt of India spreading vaccine hesitancy

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook and Instagram had removed PIB Fact check post that rebutted a dangerous claim spreading vaccine hesitancy
Opinions

Blue and white: How Mamata Banerjee put the 10 million people of Kolkata through a party loyalty test

Abhishek Banerjee -
Here is a piece of trivia about Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - Her favourite colours are blue and white and you simply must conform

Government of India issues final notice to Twitter for compliance with the new Information Technology Rules

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated reminders, Twitter has refused to appoint Chief Compliance Officer as required under new IT Rules

Twitter restores RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s verified badge after outrage, ‘blue tick’ of other functionaries restored too

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter is receiving flak for its random decision to remove the verification badge of these right wing account holders

Twitter says it removed verified badge from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s account due to ‘inactivity’: Here is why their argument is flawed

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter went off the line yet again after it arbitrarily un-verified the Twitter account of Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.

‘Don’t use IMA to propagate any religion’: Read what the Delhi court said slamming IMA President John Rose Jayalal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi court ordered Indian Medical Association (IMA) President John Rose Austin Jayalal to not use the organisation’s platform to propagate religion

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Covid-19 lab leak theory: Indian scientists had flagged ‘unnatural insertions’ in its genome, were forced to withdraw study

Raju Das -
Researchers from Kusuma School of Biological Sciences in IIT Delhi had found that Covid-19 virus in humans is different from those in bats
Read more
Editor's picks

Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam says don’t fall for propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
After the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked Muslims not to fall for propaganda.
Read more
World

Giant hypocrite: Activist confronts Twitter CEO over censorship, asks why he ‘hates Jews and Conservatives’. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
"Bitcoin is all about decentralisation. You have no right to be here," she lambasted the Twitter CEO," she lambasted the Twitter CEO.
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
Political History of India

Rahul Gandhi unfollows Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. Read how ties between the two families soured over years

OpIndia Staff -
Another significant personality unfollowed by Rahul Gandhi is Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,562FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com