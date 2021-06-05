Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of the American COVID-19 response, recently found himself in hot water after thousands of his emails obtained under the Freedom of Information Act pointed out his possible role in suppressing the truth and providing misleading information about the coronavirus.

The cache of emails revealed that several people, including researchers, people in US administration and intelligence, wanted to probe the role of the Chinese lab, but they were overruled by Dr Anthony Fauci and others, who had vested interests in the issue as they themselves were instrumental in US govt funding the study on the virus in the Wuhan lab. It has invariably given a boost to the lab-leak theory that many have been alleging after the outbreak first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Dr Anthony Fauci deliberately concealed the synthetic nature of coronavirus: Dr PSV Rao

In a debate on NewsX, Dr PSV Rao accused Dr Anthony Fauci of lying to the world about the true nature of the coronavirus. He pointed out the discrepancy between the assertions made by Dr Fauci in his leaked emails from February 2020 and the public remarks made by him then. In February 2020, Dr Fauci talked about the genome sequencing of the coronavirus, pointing out that the virus was not evolutionary. However, his email conversations from that time revealed that this was not the case.

“On January 31, 2020, Delhi researchers were referring to research I had mentioned in my Sunday Guardian article, which found that the spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2 had four insertions which are not found in any other Coronavirus, and the insertions are similar to those found in HIV virus. AIDS virus is retro RNA, it has to change to DNA and then transform to RNA. We have no study so far in the world that says a retro RNA virus can transform into RNA virus,” Dr PSV Rao said while throwing his weight behind the suspicions that the virus was synthetically manufactured.

Dr Rao further said, “In the month of Jan there were two other publications, one by Wuhan Doctors about the cases and another study by Hong Kong doctors who had gone to Wuhan and studied the disease. Both the research published are saying the same thing. A leading infectious disease expert, Kristian Andersen, emailed Dr Fauci that some of the features of the virus looked engineered. But he did not announce it in public. This reveals that Dr Fauci was already aware of the man-made nature of the virus but he did not inform the public about the same.”

Dr Rao further alleged that it was Dr Fauci’s organisation that had funded the gain of function experiments that were going on at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

When asked why Dr Fauci did not publicly raise misgivings shared by some of the doctors about the engineered nature of the virus, Dr Rao said that perhaps Dr Fauci was not ready to take criminal liability on his head after announcing the genome sequencing of the virus in February 2020. Dr Rao further added that the pathogen experiments conducted in Wuhan Institute of Virology were possibly funded by Dr Fauci, through Peter Daszak, in order to hide his direct involvement.

FBI should have interviewed Dr Anthony Fauci to know about the origins of COVID-19: Prof Madhav Nalapat

Another panellist on the news show, Professor Madhav Nalapat said that he has it on good authority that Dr Anthony Fauci has been lying from the very beginning. Madhav said he has been informed by expert virologists about the bat virus and the coronavirus that was detected in December 2019. He says he’s been informed by virologists that the coronavirus is genetically engineered.

“I have been told Dr Fauci is lying from the beginning. I have been told about the bat virus and the coronavirus that was found in Wuhan. I don’t know whether he is lying all these decades about his educational qualifications or he knew about the man-made nature of the virus and still kept quiet,” Prof Nalapat said.

He further said that the virus was manufactured in a lab and that FBI should have investigated Dr Fauci to get to the bottom of this murky affair. “Dr Fauci and others were aware of its lab origins. He should not have been interviewed by news channels but under oath by the FBI,” Prof Nalapat said.

Prof Madhav alleged that those who dared to go against Dr Fauci were warned in no uncertain terms that their reputation will be tarnished and their careers will be destroyed if they spoke against Dr Fauci and the synthetic nature of the virus. “What is even more disgusting is the cover-up. Any scientist who spoke up was strictly warned that his career would be destroyed should he speak against Dr Fauci,” said Prof Nalapat.

“Friends in the United States and Japan extensively briefed me that this natural origin of coronavirus is absolute bunkum. I asked them to expose him. But they said, If we speak out, Dr Fauci and his gang will destroy us and destroy our reputation,” Prof Nalapat said about doctors who confided in him that the virus was genetically engineered and not natural as claimed by Dr Fauci in 2020.

Prof Nalapat also slammed Democrats for shielding Dr Anthony Fauci and his collusion with the Chinese PLA. “Democrats very well knew that 70 per cent of the research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was done by PLA and was in close cooperation with them. They were looking at bio-weapons. The money sent by Dr Fauci through Daszak went to the PLA,” Nalapat said.

Dr Fauci outsourced the virus creation to China with generous donations: Deepak Vohra

Ambassador Deepak Vohra was another panellist in the debate who subscribed to the view that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan. He said that the virus was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan at the behest of Dr Fauci and Peter Daszak acted as a conduit to bankroll such experiments.

“In 2014, the United States placed a moratorium to stop the gain of function research. The US federal funding was banned for three viruses and attempts to weaponize them. Therefore, Dr Fauci outsourced the creation of coronavirus to Wuhan. He stopped the research back at the home and financed it to be carried out in China. And the Chinese were more than happy to accept American investment in developing a potential bio-weapon,” Vohra said.

Earlier, Indian researchers whose study had suggested an artificial origin of Covid-19 said that they were forced to withdraw the study due to pressure from vested interests.