UP: ATS unearths religious conversion racket being operated as ‘motivation camps’, Zakir Naik’s link emerges

The converts acted as agents who received a sum of Rs 5000 for bringing people to the 'motivation camp' and anywhere between Rs 20,000 to 25,000 for conversions.

Islamist preacher Zakir Naik and Mohammad Umar Gautam
As the ATS has intensified the investigation in the mass conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh, shocking revelations have come to the surface. We reported earlier how the main accused Umar Gautam and his accomplice strategized to use the converted children as human bombs.

As the investigation progressed, it has now come to light that the mass conversion racket was being operated all across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Aditya (now Abdulla) from Kanpur, in the ATS investigation, revealed that he was talked into accepting Islam by a trainer who had visited his school for deaf a year ago. One Mohammed Wasif had contacted him through Messenger and Telegram. Abdulla revealed that he used to receive religious Islamic videos on Instagram to motivate him to convert.

In hours-long investigations led by an ATS and two state teams assisted by a sign language expert, Abdulla revealed that he finally decided to convert to Islam when he was promised a job and marriage. He also received a conversion certificate. 

Abdulla was given a target to convert other children

Abdulla was then given a job in Kerala by his masters. He was given a target to convert other deaf and mute people like him especially from the northern belt like Delhi and Haryana who resided in Kerala.

Radical Islam classes conducted in Halim Muslim College

Abdulla during the investigation revealed that Halim Muslim College in Chamanganj hosted ‘motivational’ classes every Sunday to radicalize the deaf and mute people who wanted to or had converted to Islam. 

As per a report, the perpetrators of the conversion racket turned these converts into agents in the lure of money. These agents then assigned to attract people to the alleged ‘motivation’ camp for which they were paid Rs 5000. Upon conversion, the agents were paid anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. 

Abdulla’s mother revealed that he was contacted by a dumb and mute youth named Wasif who ran one such ‘motivation’ camp. The agents of this camp would force young Hindus to attend the classes and then convert to Islam. 

The ATS is now trying to identify the motive to convert deaf and mute children to Islam and establish a possible terror link. Abdulla also revealed that he knows of another such person who will soon be converting to Islam in Aligarh. The Aligarh police have been alerted about the matter.

Father of one NDS student also points out at Wasim

As per a Times of India report, the father of one of the NDS students, who was allegedly converted, informed that his son had come home for a few days in April. He informed that his son was staying with a person named Shakeel from Faridabad. Shakeel, he said had introduced him to a Wasim who plausibly influenced his son into converting to Islam.

The mother of another converted student also revealed that her son after studying at NDS for four years had gone to a local school in Kanpur. She revealed since then her son used to hide his phone, talk to someone in whispers over call and keep his phone double locked.

NDS ruled out conversion at their premises

While the NDS founder Ruma Roka said that they found the records of Shakeel who studied with them in 2011-12 for a short while, they have no records of Wasim. They also asserted that some of the affected students were from their 2010-11 batch when the school had no hostel and were possibly contacted by the perpetrators outside the school premises.

Plan laid out by a NDS teacher

The investigation being carried out by the ATS has repetitively revealed the role of the Noida Deaf Society which is now being considered as the main link. It is being reported that the entire plan was hatched by a Muslim teacher of the NDS who excessively preached about Islam to the deaf and mute students. 

Abdulla’s mother revealed that this teacher had also visited Kanpur for a short while. However, his suspicious actions and promotion of Islam led to a complaint against him. The search for the teacher is on. 

Zakir Naik connected to the conversion racket

As per an India Today report, Islamic Dawah Centre- Umar Gautam’s organization was in touch with infamous Islamist preacher Zakir Naik’s aide.

The investigation led by the ATS is also trying to establish the funding links to ascertain the motive of the Islamic Dawah Centre run by Umar Gautam and his accomplice. 

Plans to use converted children as human bombs

We reported earlier how on Umar Gautam and Qasmi’s plan to first convert the hearing and speech impaired children into Islam and then use them as human bombs. The perpetrators brainwashed the differently-abled children into hating non-Muslims, accepting Islam and were planning to use them as suicide bombers as the scope of retaliation from such children is limited, informed a senior official.

