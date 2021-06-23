Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Home News Reports Md Umar and Jahangir Qasmi wanted to use converted, brainwashed differently abled children as...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Md Umar and Jahangir Qasmi wanted to use converted, brainwashed differently abled children as human bombs: Report

The accused brainwashed the differently-abled children into hating non-Muslims, accepting Islam and were planning to use them as suicide bombers as the scope of retaliation from such children is limited, informed a senior official.

OpIndia Staff
Accused Jahangir Qasmi and Md Umar Gautam were nabbed by the UP ATS recently
Mohammad Umar Gautam, image via Twitter
169

Further investigations into Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam’s religious conversion racket have led to shocking revelations. As per a Dainik Jagran report, the duo had hatched a plan to first convert the hearing and speech impaired children into Islam and then use them as human bombs.

Qasmi and Umar Gautam received funds for the same from Pakistan and other Arab countries, as per reports. The accused brainwashed the differently-abled children into hating non-Muslims, accepting Islam and were planning to use them as suicide bombers as the scope of retaliation from such children is limited, informed a senior official.

The speech and hearing impaired children studying at the ‘Deaf Society’ in Nodia’s sector 117 were their targets. 

As per the Jagran report, a number of bank accounts which have received foreign funds are being examined by the security agencies. Accounts linked to socially influential individuals and several charitable organisations are said to be involved in the widespread conversion and radicalisation racket.

Nagpur’s radical organization on radar

An Islamic radical organization based out of Maharashtra’s Nagpur is also on the radar. The organization while being headquartered in Nagpur, has a presence all over the country. It is said to be involved in preaching and promoting radical Islam and is currently being investigated.

Maulana Munjir- a key suspect

The names of Jahangir and Gautam had cropped up during the interrogation of Kashif and Vipul, who were arrested in connection with the conspiracy to assassinate Dasna Devi Temple chief priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Vipul was reportedly a Neo-convert too. He was lured into Islam with the promise of money and was also married to the sister of Kashif.

It is now being reported that a Maulana Munjir from Mumbai was the one who introduced Vipul to Islam. Munjir is being treated as an important link in the case.

Umar Gautam felicitated by AMU

The Jeddah chapter of the Aligarh Muslim University in 2018 had felicitated Mohammad Umar Gautam with an award for propagating Islam. “In recognition of his ongoing extraordinary contribution and continued work in spreading Islam with full devotion and steadfastness,” a memento awarded to Gautam for his efforts to convert people into Islam read.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNoida deaf society, conversion racket, forced conversions
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to be the epicentre of Covid-19, account more than half new cases in the country

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 12,617 new Covid-19 were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded 8,470 cases in the last 24 hours.
News Reports

‘Yogi can get me killed too’: Poet Munawwar Rana goes on deranged rant over mass religious conversion case

OpIndia Staff -
Calling the mass conversions case a plot by Yogi Adityanath to win the upcoming state assembly elections, Rana mocked Hindus for getting converted for a small amount of money.

Kerala CPM expels Christian member who questioned the alleged forced conversion of his wife and son to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
He had alleged that Nazeera, a Panchayat member, and her husband Younus, an employee of Calicut University were the masterminds behind the alleged forced religious conversion.

After Bahrain and UAE, Mongolia and Seychelles which relied on Chinese vaccines see a spike in Covid-19 cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fresh covid outbreaks in countries which have extensively used Chinese vaccines on a significant percentage of populations fuel doubt over efficacy of these vaccines.

Md Umar and Jahangir Qasmi wanted to use converted, brainwashed differently abled children as human bombs: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Jeddah chapter of the Aligarh Muslim University in 2018 had felicitated Mohammad Umar Gautam with an award for propagating Islam.

Unconscious Patient in ICU bitten by rats at BMC-run hospital, authorities say ‘injuries are superficial’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 24-year-old Srinivas Yellappa had undergone eye surgery recently at a BMC-run hospital in Ghatkopar. Rats had bitten on his face while he was lying unconscious.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
News Reports

Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’ for root causes of sexual violence

OpIndia Staff -
Oxfam says that fighting against sexual assault legitimises criminal punishment, which harms black and other marginalised people
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
News Reports

After MC Kode, Vastavik Muhfaad abuses Lord Krishna while dissing another rapper, songs laced with expletives and drug promotion

OpIndia Staff -
In another ‘high on abuses’ song, Muhfaad refers to Hindu gods Ram and Sita in a similar depreciative manner.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,404FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com