Further investigations into Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam’s religious conversion racket have led to shocking revelations. As per a Dainik Jagran report, the duo had hatched a plan to first convert the hearing and speech impaired children into Islam and then use them as human bombs.

Qasmi and Umar Gautam received funds for the same from Pakistan and other Arab countries, as per reports. The accused brainwashed the differently-abled children into hating non-Muslims, accepting Islam and were planning to use them as suicide bombers as the scope of retaliation from such children is limited, informed a senior official.

The speech and hearing impaired children studying at the ‘Deaf Society’ in Nodia’s sector 117 were their targets.

As per the Jagran report, a number of bank accounts which have received foreign funds are being examined by the security agencies. Accounts linked to socially influential individuals and several charitable organisations are said to be involved in the widespread conversion and radicalisation racket.

Nagpur’s radical organization on radar

An Islamic radical organization based out of Maharashtra’s Nagpur is also on the radar. The organization while being headquartered in Nagpur, has a presence all over the country. It is said to be involved in preaching and promoting radical Islam and is currently being investigated.

Maulana Munjir- a key suspect

The names of Jahangir and Gautam had cropped up during the interrogation of Kashif and Vipul, who were arrested in connection with the conspiracy to assassinate Dasna Devi Temple chief priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Vipul was reportedly a Neo-convert too. He was lured into Islam with the promise of money and was also married to the sister of Kashif.

It is now being reported that a Maulana Munjir from Mumbai was the one who introduced Vipul to Islam. Munjir is being treated as an important link in the case.

Umar Gautam felicitated by AMU

The Jeddah chapter of the Aligarh Muslim University in 2018 had felicitated Mohammad Umar Gautam with an award for propagating Islam. “In recognition of his ongoing extraordinary contribution and continued work in spreading Islam with full devotion and steadfastness,” a memento awarded to Gautam for his efforts to convert people into Islam read.