Chinese spy arrested in Malda confesses to smuggling 1300 Indian Sim cards to China, used for hacking and financial fraud

Han, who has been a wanted criminal in India, has reportedly confessed smuggling as many as 1300 Indian SIM cards, procured by forging documents, to China in the last two years

OpIndia Staff
3

The Chinese spy named Junwei Han (36), who was arrested by the Border Security Forces (BSF) of South Bengal for infiltration along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal’s Malda district on May 10 (Thursday) morning, has made some startling revelations after hours of rigorous interrogation.

1300 Indian SIM cards smuggled to China by hiding in undergarments

Han, who has been a wanted criminal in India, has reportedly confessed smuggling as many as 1300 Indian SIM cards, procured by forging documents, to China in the last two years. Interrogation also revealed that Han and his associates used to hide the SIM cards in their undergarments to smuggle them out of India.

These SIM cards were subsequently used by a gang of Chinese people to hack accounts and commit financial frauds, a suspected activity of the Chinese Intelligence agency.

The BSF South Bengal Frontier said in a statement: “Han Junwei has been a wanted criminal and upon thorough interrogation, shocking facts have come to the fore. He has so far taken around 1300 Indian SIMs to China using fake documents from India. Junwei and his associates used to hide the SIM in undergarments and send these to China. These SIMs were used to hack accounts and to carry out several kinds of financial frauds. Their purpose was to cheat people using SIM to get their money out of money transaction machines.”

Following the disclosure, officials have intensified their investigation and are working to find more about these SIM cards. According to reports, the agencies have sought from these telecom operators to make a list of all Indian SIM cards being operated from China since 2010.

Chinese spy arrested by the BSF when he was trying to enter the country through the Indo-Bangla border in Malda

Han Junwe, a resident of Hubei in China, was arrested by the BSF when he was trying to enter the country through the Indo-Bangla border in Malda district on Thursday. One of his associates, Sun Jiang, was arrested by the UP police earlier this year.

When caught, Han’s was in possession of his Chinese Passport with Bangladesh Visa, an Apple Laptop, two mobiles, a Bangladeshi, Indian and two Chinese SIM cards, two pen drives, five money transaction machines, two ATM Cards, and US, Bangladeshi and Indian currency.

According to the BSF, Han had first arrived in Dhaka on June 2 and had stayed there with a friend. He then came to Sona Masjid in Chapainawabganj (Bangladesh) on June 8 and stayed there till June 10, the day when he entered the Indian territory. 

A report by Zee News suggests that a Blue Corner Notice was also issued against Hans ever since Han’s business partner Jiang who had sent him around 10 to 15 Indian SIM cards was recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad.

He then spilt the names of Han and his wife. A case was registered by the ATS against Han and his wife in Lucknow, because of which he could not procure an Indian visa. Han then procured a Visa from Nepal and Bangladesh to enter India.

Han worked for the intelligence agencies of China

Neeraj Rajput the Associate Editor at ABP News had informed via a Tweet that Han worked for the intelligence agencies of China and had intruded with an ulterior motive.

The Chinese spy owned a hotel in Gurugram

Han during interrogation revealed that he ran a hotel in Gurugram where he had employed a few other Chinese nationals.

“During interrogation, he said that he owns a hotel named ‘Star Spring’ in Gurugram and has been to India at least four times since 2010 and had been to Hyderabad, Delhi and Gurugram. We are verifying his statements,” added DIG BSF. 

