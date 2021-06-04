Friday, June 4, 2021
Home News Reports Cases of Wuhan virus surge in Bahrain, UAE despite Chinese vaccine, countries opt for...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Cases of Wuhan virus surge in Bahrain, UAE despite Chinese vaccine, countries opt for Pfizer booster doses

Bahrain, which has seen a sudden resurgence of Covid-19 despite high levels of immunisation with a Chinese-made vaccine, has started giving booster shots to its vulnerable citizens using Pfizer doses.

OpIndia Staff
Sinopharm vaccine faces efficacy concerns, countries opt for Pfizer vaccine for booster shots
Countries opt for Pfizer booster shots as Chinese vaccine found ineffective/ Image Source: SCMP
4

Concerns are growing over the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines after Bahrain announced that it would start giving additional immunization to its citizens by inoculating them with Pfizer and BioNTech SE vaccine to counter the sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases despite high rate of vaccination with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines.

According to the reports, Bahrain, which has seen a sudden resurgence of Covid-19 despite high levels of immunisation with a Chinese-made vaccine, has started giving booster shots to its vulnerable citizens using Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

Last year, Bahrain was one of the first countries to buy China’s Sinopharm vaccine, even though serious doubts were raised on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. A year later, the Persian Gulf country is raising doubts about the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Waleed Khalifa al Manea, Bahrain’s Undersecretary of Health, said the Sinopharm vaccine, which has accounted for more than 60% of Bahrain’s injections so far, provided a high degree of protection. However, nearly 90% of people infected in the current Covid-19 wave had not been vaccinated, he said.

Dr. al Manea also added that Bahrain residents who are aged over 50 and have chronic illnesses have been asked to get a booster shot six months after their complete Sinopharm vaccination. The government started offering the boosters at the end of May, he said. The Bahrain government will also go for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to vaccinate its unvaccinated residents. However, they will also continue to offer the choice of Sinopharm to those who prefer the Chinese vaccine, Dr. al Manea said.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, 1,936 fresh cases were recorded on Thursday, taking the total tally in the country to more than 240,000, with over a thousand deaths.

Not just in Bahrain, Sinopharm trials in Serbia did not yield satisfactory results too: Reports

The peer-reviewed results of Sinopharm’s efficacy were published on May 26 by the Journal of the American Medical Association, which found 78% efficacy against symptomatic disease for one of two versions of the Sinopharm vaccine. However, there was no conclusive evidence to suggest the vaccine was effective for all age groups.

In a separate trial in Serbia, 29% of 150 participants were found to have zero antibodies against the virus even after three months. In addition, the average age of the people who participated in the Serbian study was higher than 65.

“The Sinopharm vaccine is not immunogenic enough, and it appears that its impact is especially low on elderly recipients,” noted Olgica Djurkovic-Djakovic, the head of the research.

The Communist Party of China has used two Chinese-made vaccines – Sinopharm and Sinovac as the critical tools of Beijing’s international diplomacy, especially in developing nations that have found it tough to secure sufficient doses of US and European-made vaccines. Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. have already received emergency approval from the World Health Organization.

The two vaccines are manufactured with inactivated virus, a long-used technique for making vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech shot employs a new technology using messenger RNA.

Seychelles, UAE also providing third booster shots

Seychelles, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean, became the world’s most vaccinated nation due to donations of the Sinopharm vaccine from the UAE. However, a recent surge in Covid-19 cases has been reported in the archipelago despite people getting jabbed by the Chinese vaccines. Following the scare, the Seychelles health ministry said it is considering vaccinating its people with a third booster shot.

Just as Bahrain and Seychelles, the UAE has also said that it already began administering a third booster shot of Sinopharm to some residents who failed to develop antibodies with the first two. In fact, Sinopharm had carried out a sophisticated trial in UAE and based on the UAE-led clinical trials in the Middle East, Sinopharm had also signed contracts to sell 175 million doses to countries like Egypt, Hungary, and Argentina while donating another 18 million to other small countries.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte are among several nation-heads who have publicly taken the Sinopharm jab.

As cases continue to surge in UAE, the authorities in Dubai, the most populous of the seven members of the UAE, have started giving Pfizer-BioNTech doses to people who were yet to receive complete doses of Sinopharm. Like in Bahrain, one can now choose in UAE which vaccine to take.

As questions are being raised against the efficacy of Sinopharm, China has maintained complete silence. In a press conference last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had responded to the recent virus spike in Seychelles, another nation heavily dependent on Sinopharm, claiming that such reports “exposes their unhealthy mindset of denigrating China at every turn.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBahrain UAE, Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm vaccine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Cases of Wuhan virus surge in Bahrain, UAE despite Chinese vaccine, countries opt for Pfizer booster doses

OpIndia Staff -
In a separate trial in Serbia, 29% of 150 participants were found to have zero antibodies against the virus even after three months. In addition, the average age of the people who participated in the Serbian study was higher than 65.
Political History of India

If a bullet is destined to get me, it will come with my name: Assassination of former army chief who coordinated Operation Blue Star

Anurag -
Between the 1st and 10th of June 1986, PM Indira Gandhi had launched operation Blue Star to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple

‘Medical Association should find a cure for covid instead of wasting court’s time’: Delhi HC refuses to restrain Baba Ramdev’s free speech

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The HC expressed its doubts over the "maintainability" of the suit at this stage and said DMA should be spending time on finding a cure for the pandemic instead of wasting the court’s time.

Chief Minister’s Office in Assam will remain open 24 hours a day, staff split in 3 shifts, informs Himanta Biswa Sarma

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said as his office will remain open 24 hours a day, he can clear files in midnight after returning from visits

Punjab govt to make profit by selling Covid vaccine doses to private hospitals and ‘vaccine donors’ at higher prices

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Punjab is buying Covaxin at ₹400 per dose, they are making profit by selling to pvt hospitals at ₹1060, & taking ₹430 donations

Youth activism scam: How Licypriya Kangujam’s father duped over 100 children from 12 countries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kanarjit Kangujam has been accused of cheating multiple people. He was arrested by a joint team of Delhi and Manipur police on 31 May.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post, viral image of his ‘dead body’ fake

OpIndia Staff -
A week after his old rap videos where he used filthy, abusive slurs against Hindus went viral, rapper MC Kode has posted a note in Instagram suggesting that he is contemplating suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

The MC Kode Saga: More abusive videos surface where he can be seen making rape remarks, attempts to whitewash ‘mistakes’ after fake apology

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian rapper earned a lot of notoriety over the past couple of days. He goes by the stage name of MC Kode.
Read more
News Reports

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

OpIndia Staff -
On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,185FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com