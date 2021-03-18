A complaint has been lodged with the Narcotics Control Bureau against Saket Gokhale, a Congress supporter and an ardent follower of Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of earning drug money through the means of crowdfunding.

Control Bureau NCB @narcoticsbureau officials regarding our complaint related to suspected dr*g money earned thru crowdfunding by @SaketGokhale s/o once suspended Police Officer in dr*g trafficking case. Shared few more inputs n sought donor inquiry @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/5dfUiLXgUH — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) March 18, 2021

Last year, Gokhale had claimed to have collected over Rs 22 lakhs to take on the ‘BJP hate machine’ and launched a ‘campaign to take down hate-speech mongers’ on social media. The LRO has now accused that Gokhale has been using the money earned through such donation drives to procure drugs.

Time-and-again Gokhale has claimed that he intends to use the funds collected to pay for the expenses of people working for his campaign. However, there are serious allegations against Gokhale for misappropriating funds for his personal use.

Recently, allegations of fraud were made against Congress supporters and ardent follower of Rahul Gandhi – Saket Gokhale. Several people, including left-liberals, have accused Saket Gokhale, who often claims to be an “RTI and Transparency Activist”, of being a ‘fraud’ and have alleged that Gokhale collects money on the pretext of filing RTIs.

An AAP supporter named Amit Behere had accused Gokhale of wasting money by filing RTIs, which have had absolutely “zero return on investment”. He had alleged that the donations to Gokhale had obtained no results for the common public buf have benefitted only Gokhale himself.

It is pertinent to note that Saket Gokhale’s father was arrested in 2015 on the charge of protecting drug smugglers. Later, the court had acquitted him as Mumbai Police had no evidence against him.