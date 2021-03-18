Thursday, March 18, 2021
Activist group accuses Congress supporter Saket Gokhale of using crowdfunding money for drugs, complains to NCB

LRO has shared on social media that they have met officials of NCB and have filed a complaint regarding the alleged misuse of funds collected by crowdsourcing by Gokhale. They alleged that Gokhale has been using the funds to procure drugs.

OpIndia Staff
Saket Gokhale with his ideologue Rahul Gandhi/ Image Source: Saket Gokhale
A complaint has been lodged with the Narcotics Control Bureau against Saket Gokhale, a Congress supporter and an ardent follower of Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of earning drug money through the means of crowdfunding.

Legal activist group Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) has filed a complaint Narcotic Control Bureau against Congress supporter Saket Gokhale accusing him of receiving drug money through crowdsourcing. According to LRO, Saket Gokhale is the son of a former police officer, who was once accused in a drug trafficking case.

Last year, Gokhale had claimed to have collected over Rs 22 lakhs to take on the ‘BJP hate machine’ and launched a ‘campaign to take down hate-speech mongers’ on social media. The LRO has now accused that Gokhale has been using the money earned through such donation drives to procure drugs.

Time-and-again Gokhale has claimed that he intends to use the funds collected to pay for the expenses of people working for his campaign. However, there are serious allegations against Gokhale for misappropriating funds for his personal use.

Recently, allegations of fraud were made against Congress supporters and ardent follower of Rahul Gandhi – Saket Gokhale. Several people, including left-liberals, have accused Saket Gokhale, who often claims to be an “RTI and Transparency Activist”, of being a ‘fraud’ and have alleged that Gokhale collects money on the pretext of filing RTIs.

An AAP supporter named Amit Behere had accused Gokhale of wasting money by filing RTIs, which have had absolutely “zero return on investment”. He had alleged that the donations to Gokhale had obtained no results for the common public buf have benefitted only Gokhale himself.

It is pertinent to note that Saket Gokhale’s father was arrested in 2015 on the charge of protecting drug smugglers. Later, the court had acquitted him as Mumbai Police had no evidence against him.

