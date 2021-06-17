Thursday, June 17, 2021
Home News Reports Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD, accused of...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD, accused of fanning communal hate

Despite being called out as fake news, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker continued to spread the lies that she heard the video wherein the men beating up the elderly Muslim man forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

OpIndia Staff
Swara Bhaskar
Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar in Delhi
334

On June 16, Delhi Police said they have received a complaint against actor Swara Bhaskar, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Asif Khan of Twitter India and Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari over Ghaziabad fake hate crime case. Advocate Amit Acharya filed the complaint. The Police is yet to file an FIR over the complaint. In a statement, Delhi Police said they had received the complaint at Tilak Marg Police station in connection to the said case where a man was thrashed, and his beard was chopped off. The inquiry is underway, the Police added.

In the complaint Acharya said Bhaskar and others “got inspired by the incident and started a propaganda to spread hate amongst the citizens.”

Despite being called out as fake news, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker continued to spread the lies that she heard the video wherein the men beating up the elderly Muslim man forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Subsequent videos and evidence released in the case suggest that the the elderly Muslim man was an occult practitioner and was beaten up after a ‘tabeez’ he prepared for one of his clients misfired.

Notably, Swara Bhaskar has left Delhi. She published a tweet stating she had landed in Mumbai.

Swara Bhaskar’s tweet stating she landed in Mumbai. Source: Twitter

UP Police booked seven and Twitter over fake news

Earlier on June 15, an FIR was launched by Ghaziabad Police against seven people, including Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair, Rana Ayyub and others. Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India were also listed as accused in the case for their inaction to remove the misleading content from their platform. Notably, Twitter has recently lost its intermediary status in India for not complying with the new Information Technology Rules, which came into force on May 26. The FIR was registered for circulating a muted video allegedly to spread hate among communities.

On June 17, it was reported that Local Samajwadi Party leader, Umed Pahalwan Idris, who appeared in a Facebook Live video alongside Ghaziabad assault victim Abdul Samad, was booked by Ghaziabad police. Police have accused Idrisi of giving the incident of personal animosity a “communal colour”.

The Ghaziabad fake hate crime case

As per reports, on June 5, one Abdul Samad was thrashed by a Parvesh, Aarif, Adil, Mushahid, Kallu and Poli. Samad, a local amulet seller, had sold one to the prime accused, which allegedly had ‘adverse effects on his family.

As per SSP Amit Pathak’s statement, Parvesh called Samad at his residence to seek revenge and thrashed him black and blue with the help of his friends. An FIR was filed by the victim on June 07, stating that he was kidnapped and beaten by people unknown. However, the Police informed that the perpetrators Parvesh, Adil and Kallu during the interrogation had confessed that they knew Samad and had gathered to take revenge.

On June 14, Alt News cofounder Muhammed Zubair and several others gave the incident a communal colour. They Tweeted that the man was threatened at gunpoint, beaten, assaulted and the perpetrators forcefully chopped off his beard. The video and the narrative soon went viral on social media, posing a threat to law and order in the state.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh government filed an FIR on June 15 against Twitter for failing to flag the video with unverified claims as ‘manipulative’ and lack of action. “The tweets were an attempt to destroy communal harmony. These false tweets had been retweeted by thousands of people. The accused include journalists and political persons who did not attempt to establish the truth in the case and spread false news,” read the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi released unmuted video of the elderly Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi just few seconds before he was beaten up in the viral video.

The majority of the accused in the FIR deleted the video and tweets after the FIR was filed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsghaziabad incident, loni incident, swara bhaskar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD, accused of fanning communal hate

OpIndia Staff -
Despite being called out as fake news, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker continued to spread the lies that she heard the video wherein the men beating up the elderly Muslim man forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
News Reports

Organisation, that tried to help Prashant Bhushan keep illegal Rohingyas in India, could be compromised by China, UK Parliamentary Panel finds

OpIndia Staff -
UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee is all set to release a report that says that China is on its way to breaking up multilateral organisations

Watch: Bauna Saddam, man who hired Abdul to make ‘tabeez’ reveals details, occult material obtained from Ghaziabad elderly man

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
More details emerge in the Ghaziabad fake 'hate crime' case. Occult material, confession of man who hired him for his 'services' show how Abdul lied

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.

While Twitter has a policy of removing anti-vaccine tweets, its refusal to remove such posts by Congress leaders shows its bias in India

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Even though Twitter has been prompt to remove anti-vaccine tweets, it still allows them when posted by Congress leaders in India

BJP MLA files complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Swara Bhasker seeking FIR under NSA for trying to instigate communal riots using fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar said Rahul Gandhi and others were trying to create communai riots by blaming Hindus for the Loni assault case

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

OpIndia Staff -
COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Read more
News Reports

The Quint withdraws its cartoon defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant after Ghaziabad ‘hate crime’ turns out to be fake

OpIndia Staff -
TheQuint in an attempt to further its Hinduphobic propaganda published a cartoon featuring two completely unrelated incidents and parroted Zubair's baseless claims.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,989FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com