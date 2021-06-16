Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Anurag
Muhammad Zubair
Twitter, Congress Leader, Alt News Co-founder and alleged journalist among others booked for spreading fake news (Image: PBS/India TV/Twitter)
1

On June 15, Ghaziabad Police registered an FIR against Alt News cofounder Muhammed Zubair, The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for trying to stoke communal tension by making false claims that elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. While Zubair, Rana Ayyub, The Wire, Salman Nizami, Maksoor Usmani, Sama Mohammad and Saba Naqvi have been booked for spreading misleading and fake news, Twitter was booked for the lack of action against these seven.

List of accused in FIR

The FIR has been booked under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion etc.), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

FIR registered under different sections of IPC

Details of the FIR

In the FIR, it was mentioned that these handles shared tweets about Abdul Shamad Saifi, who was beaten up by some miscreants. The seven handles mentioned in the FIR spread misinformation that Saifi was forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram”. It was alleged in the FIR that these tweets were published with a criminal intention to spread disharmony among communities. It further added that the tweets were retweeted by thousands of Twitter users in a matter of few hours. 

Excerpt from FIR

During the initial investigation, Ghaziabad Police found that people from both Hindu and Muslim community were involved in beating the elderly man. The Police issued a press release to clarify that the incident took place due to a personal fight, and there was nothing communal in it. However, none of the accused deleted the tweets or tried to come clean on social media network. Notably, Twitter Inc. and Twitter Communication India Private Limited did not take any steps to remove the said tweets.

The Loni Border Incident

As per reports, an elderly Muslim man was beaten up by a few individuals due to a personal fight. However, motivated actors gave a communal colour to the crime by saying that he was beaten for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram. The Ghaziabad Police, after investigating the matter, debunked the fictional narrative spread with the intent to spark communal tensions.

The Ghaziabad Police had said that the ‘victim’ Abdul Samad Saifi was allegedly beaten up by people known to him after an occult amulet he had prepared for one of them did not work as per them. Accused Parvesh Gujjar, Adil and Kallu were arrested on Monday while efforts were on to nab Arif and Poli.

It was highly unlikely that accused like Adil and Arif would perpetrate a religious identity based ‘hate crime’ against a person of their own community. Despite this, the propagandists continued to spread fake news. Not only that, hours after the fake news were debunked, Rahul Gandhi continued to peddle the fictional narrative. As of now, Ghaziabad Police has registered FIR against only seven people. Rahul Gandhi was not mentioned in the FIR.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsghaziabad jai shri ram, loni incident, ghaziabad loni, uttar pradesh police
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
News Reports

Gold hallmarking mandatory from today, first phase to be initiated in 256 districts. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Mandatory hallmarking will protect the public against lower caratage and ensure consumers are not cheated while buying gold ornaments.

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.

Yogi Adityanath slams Rahul Gandhi for spreading fake news, tells him to stop defaming UP citizens: Here’s what he said

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for spreading fake news.

Government debunks propaganda article published in The Hindu on the surge in FDI inflows for 2020-21: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
GoI has debunked the propaganda article published in The Hindu on 2 June 2021 over the surge in FDI inflows

British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

OpIndia Scoops Anurag -
Pakistan-born British rapper, who used to sell drugs before becoming a rapper, spoke the language of terrorists, used Gaumutra jibe

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair communalised a petty quarrel and tried to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
It must be pointed out that the video of the assault does not contain any audio, which can verify the claim that Saifi was coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Ram Ram'
Read more
News Reports

Islamist apologists spread fake propaganda to defame Jai Shri Ram. Here are the ‘liberals’ who are ‘ashamed’ over fake news

Akshita Bhadauria -
'Liberals' and Islamist apologist not only want to defame Jai Shri Ram chant, but also want Hindus to be ashamed over fake hate crime.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,464FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com