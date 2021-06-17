Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi released unmuted video of the elderly Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi just few seconds before he was beaten up in the viral video.

‘इंतजार ने कह कर भेजा कि इन्हें ताबीज़ देकर मेरे वश में कर दो,इनसे मेरा काम है’



पिटाई से पहले का असली वीडियो जिसमें तांत्रिक ने बताई पूरी कहानी,पर हिंदुओं और श्रीराम को बदनाम कर दंगा कराने के लिए इसे एडिट कर कहानी गढी गई कि जय श्रीराम न कहने पर बुजुर्ग को पीट कर दाढी नोच ली गई। pic.twitter.com/ovJnyUtO2f — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) June 17, 2021

In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the ‘tabeez’ (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.

It was after this, he was allegedly beaten up. An unmuted video of the same had gone viral which was shared by Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair and various others. Zubair claimed that Abdul was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as he was beaten up and tried to give the incident a communal angle. The accused name in the assault case are Parvesh Gujjar, Kallu, Poli, Aarif, Aadil and Mushahid as revealed by Ghaziabad Police.

He later shared another video of Abdul along with Samajwadi Party leader Umed Pehelwan where Abdul claimed he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by mob and was beaten up. He had never mentioned the said ‘tabeez’ and subsequent reports by various propaganda outlets like The Wire have claimed that his family members deny any ‘tabeez’ claims.

However, despite the family claims, one can see Abdul admitting to having made the ‘tabeez’.

Uttar Pradesh Police has filed FIR against Mohammed Zubair, The Wire, Saba Naqvi, Rana Ayyub, Twitter India and others for wilfully spreading fake news to stoke communal tension.

This is not the first time Islamist apologists and so-called liberals have tried to portray a random petty crime as hate crime. Here is a list of 20 such recent incidents where claims that a person from Muslim community was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ have turned out to be fake. This is an indicative list and real figure would be much higher.