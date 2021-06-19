Saturday, June 19, 2021
Home Crime UP Police arrests Samajwadi Party leader Umer Pahalwan Idris, accused of inventing fake hate...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP Police arrests Samajwadi Party leader Umer Pahalwan Idris, accused of inventing fake hate crime over Ghaziabad assault case

Uttar Pradesh Police had booked Umer Idris on June 17 for trying to portray the personal animosity between Abdul Samad and his alleged attackers as a 'communal' incident.

OpIndia Staff
Samajwadi Party leader Umer Pahalwan Idris (L), accused in the Ghaziabad fake assault case/ Image Source: UP Police
4

Samajwadi Party leader Umed Pahalwan Idris, who appeared in a Facebook Live video alongside Ghaziabad assault victim Abdul Samad, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the Ghaziabad Senior Superintended of Police (SSP) said they arrested the Samajwadi Party leader Umed Idris near Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in the national capital. The officer added that the arrested accused will be now brought to Lucknow in connection with the Ghaziabad assault case.

Earlier, on June 17, Uttar Pradesh Police had booked Umer Idris on June 17 for trying to portray the personal animosity between Abdul Samad and his alleged attackers as a ‘communal’ incident. The SP leader had falsely claimed that the victim of the assault was forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” by Hindu attackers.

The Uttar Pradesh police said they have arrested nine persons in connection with the Ghaziabad assault case.

Umer Pahalwan Idris communalised the Ghaziabad incident, put out video on Facebook

In the Facebook live video released on June 7, Idris was seen alongside Ghaziabad assault victim Abdul Samad, in which he falsely castigated Hindus for beating up the elderly victim, chopping off his beard and forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans. Umed Pahalwan Idris, who was seen doing most of the talking on behalf of the victim, gave the incident a communal spin by claiming that Hindus attacked Samad.

Using extremely abusive and crass language, the SP leader had issued open threats to Hindus who he claimed had attacked Abdul Samad.

The “liberal-secular” media establishment, Islamists, had latched onto this particular Facebook live video and began to peddle their usual anti-Hindu propaganda. The left-leaning brigade rushed to communalise the incident of personal animosity to defame the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant, which is sacred to Hindus.

This video, along with one another muted video (which now stands deleted) of the incident where the victim was being assaulted, was shared on social media handles by people like Alt News co-founder Muhammed Zubair and several others, namely Rana Ayyub, The Wire, Salman Nizami, Maksoor Usmani, Sama Mohammad and Saba Naqvi. Zubair claimed that Abdul was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as he was beaten up and tried to give the incident a communal angle. 

However, acting swiftly, a few hours later, the Ghaziabad police uploaded a video apprising of the case giving relevant details and kept the social media users updated with the development thereon.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh government had also filed an FIR on June 15 against Twitter for failing to flag the video with unverified claims as ‘manipulative’ and lack of action. Alt News co-founder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, The Wire, Salman Nizami, Maksoor Usmani, Sama Mohammad and Saba Naqvi have also been booked for spreading misleading and fake news.

Here is the detailed timeline of the Ghaziabad assault case which was used by the Islamists and the secular establishment to shame Hindus.

Umed Pahalwan Idris takes an U-turn

A few days later after the incident, Samajwadi Party leader Umed Pahalwan Idris, who earlier communalised the petty incident, took an u-turn by claiming that he was not aware of any religious angle in the incident. Idris further denied knowing anything about the ‘tabeez’ (occult amulet), for which even one Bauna Saddam had hired the services of occultist Abdul Samad Saifi.

The Samajwadi Party leader also declined of being aware that Abdul Samad was attacked by a group of people that included Muslims too. In fact, he lamented that he was being targeted since he wears a skullcap and has a beard. 

The cornered SP leader also put out his “victim card” to claim that he is being targeted since he wears a skullcap and has a beard. He furthered that he did not lie, it was the victim who claimed that he was made to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive details: Here are some of the points that the Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Shashi Tharoor, raised with Twitter

Nupur J Sharma -
Indian officials of the microblogging site Twitter were questioned by the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology on various issues.
News Reports

Netizens trend #SuspendUrbanDictionary, UP police takes cognisance of the insulting ‘definition’ of Mayawati by one Nazia Khan: What happened

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Urban Dictionary sparked a furore on Twitter after it described Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati as an "unmarried pornstar".

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran hatched a plan to kidnap my children says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Here is the full story

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has claimed that the newly-coronated Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran had planned to kidnap his children

Mamata Banerjee wants Nandigram results re-evaluated even after winning state, calls Judge ‘BJP member’ to cast doubts on Judiciary as well: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Only recently, Mamata Banerjee had filed a petition in the court demanding that the Nandigram results be re-evaluated.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: One accused says he was angry as he lost unborn child because of the ‘tabeez’ given by Abdul Samad

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP Police which has been investigating the Ghaziabad assault case, is now in the lookout for the absconding local SP leader

Mukesh was burnt alive at Tikri Border because he was a Brahmin? Village head thinks so, the family wants speedy justice

News Reports अजीत झा -
Residents of Kasar village near Tikri border, where Mukesh was burnt alive, demand immediate removal of tents of farmer protestors

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
News Reports

‘Muslims must kill 4-6 persons before dying’: Congress’ new minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and his hate-filled ‘shayari’. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The newly appointed Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi is believed to be the favourite of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

UP Police arrests Samajwadi Party leader Umer Pahalwan Idris, accused of inventing fake hate crime over Ghaziabad assault case

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani clothing brand apologises after sharing morphed picture of Hindu God, Hindu rights activist determined to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive details: Here are some of the points that the Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Shashi Tharoor, raised with Twitter

Nupur J Sharma -

Oxygen supply of patients not cut during mock drill in Paras Hospital, nobody died due to lack of oxygen, finds audit committee: Read full...

OpIndia Staff -

Days after Rahul Gandhi foul mouths Modi govt over increased dose gap for Covishield, AstraZeneca chief investigator backs the decision

OpIndia Staff -

Entire Rapid Response Team of Portland Police resigns after jury indicts officer for stopping rioters during George Floyd protests

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Five ministers strongly object to CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s decision to give government jobs to children of MLAs

OpIndia Staff -

First FIR in Gujarat under new law: Muslim man pretends to be Christian, blackmails, hurls caste abuse, forces woman to convert to Islam after...

OpIndia Staff -

Netizens trend #SuspendUrbanDictionary, UP police takes cognisance of the insulting ‘definition’ of Mayawati by one Nazia Khan: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran hatched a plan to kidnap my children says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Here is the full story

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,542FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com