Friday, June 4, 2021
Home News Reports Hemkunt Foundation files complaint against landlord after they were asked to vacate COVID facility...
News Reports
Updated:

Hemkunt Foundation files complaint against landlord after they were asked to vacate COVID facility being used as warehouse for farmers’ protest

As Hemkunt Foundation had converted the premises rented to run a Covid care centre to a warehouse to store supplies for farmer protesters, the landlord had asked them to vacate the place

OpIndia Staff
25

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how a temporary Coronavirus treatment facility set up by Hemkunt Foundation in Sector 61 of Gurugram, Haryana was removed over allegations of turning it into a warehouse and giving ration to farmer protestors.

Following the removal of the temporary Coronavirus treatment facility, a member of the NGO, Jitendra Pal Singh, has filed a complaint against the owner of land namely, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Vinesh Gurjar and the tent house operator Jagat Singh Yadav alias Babli. The complaint has been registered on June 3rd, 2021, at the police station in Sector 65, Gurugram under sections 323, 427, 506 of the IPC.

The police confirmed that an FIR has been registered under sections of criminal intimidation, mischief causing damage and voluntarily causing hurt.

Subhash Boken, Gurgaon Police PRO, said: “We will be conducting an enquiry in the matter. The organisation was in contact with a tent house company and was in possession of the land through a verbal agreement. Since there were no patients at the centre, the company asked the volunteers to vacate the place. There was a dispute over this. We have received a complaint from the volunteers and will take action.”

Meanwhile, Jagat Singh, the tent house operator, said: “We gave this land to the foundation for a makeshift Covid centre for just two months. There was no patient in it for many days owing to a dip in the number of cases and the landowner asked them to vacate the land.

“Some of the volunteers of the foundation told him that they are distributing ration kit in farmers protest and we can’t let the land as warehouse. We informed the foundation four days ago but they have not vacated yet,” added Singh.

According to information from sources, the place is generally rented out to people to conduct marriages. Since it was vacant, the owner of the property leased it to the controversial NGO for a period of two months after the Community development director of Hemkunt Foundation, Harteerath Singh, had asked for a 20,000 sq. ft land to set up a Covid-19 centre. 

Hemkunt Foundation started the Covid relief camp on May 4th, 2021. 36 beds were set up inside the tent. A separate small tent was set up near this camp where Covid-19 tests were conducted on people.

According to information, the NGO refused to admit patients who tested positive for Covid-19. They were sent to different hospitals. Only individuals with breathing problems who need oxygen were accommodated at the foundation. These individuals were released after receiving oxygen for a day or two.

Only 15 to 17 patients were seen until roughly 15 days after the organisation began operating this camp. The tent facility provider, meanwhile accused the NGO of trying to make it into a warehouse while there are no patients in the last 10 days.

Covid relief centre converted into a warehouse by the Hemkunt foundation

When inquired, it was discovered that between May 20, 2021, to June 3, 2021, over 4/5 of a large canister of rations arrived at the relief camp, mostly consisting of flour, rice, all pulses, sugar, and spices. It was then dispatched to Delhi. Even today, a large quantity of ration is stored in this makeshift Covid Care Center.

When the owner of the land learnt that the place was being used as a warehouse, he asked the foundation to vacate the plot. When Hemkunt Foundation failed to vacate the area, the owner approached the subdivisional magistrate of Badshahpur, Satish Yadav, who visited the place to take stock of the situation.

Deepak Kumar, SHO of Sector 65 police station, stated that as soon as a complaint was received, a police squad and the subdivisional magistrate of Badshahpur, Satish Yadav, went to the spot. “The landowner is planning to set up his own makeshift oxygen centre for residents and they have been asking the Hemkunt Foundation to vacate. There is no legal or written agreement between the parties, due to which they are bound to vacate the private property. We have intervened and given two days to shift their set up,” said Kumar.

Hemkunt Foundation’s connections with celebrities and state administration

Speaking about Hemkunt Foundation’s clout and connections, a volunteer working at the makeshift Covid relief centre, informed that Bollywood actor Salman Khan had donated 4 ambulances to Hemkunt Foundation which were used at this facility. He furthered that almost 10 to 15 luxury vehicles belonging to Maharashtra state Government used to be parked here at this Covid centre at all times. On May 3 also, 3 Maharashtra Government’s luxury cars bearing numbers MH-01CT-5461, MH-01DE-2830 and MH-14JA-4202, were parked outside the facility, informed the volunteer.

Earlier OpIndia reported how the foundation has collected funds from foreign donors through crowdfunding websites such as Ketto, Milaap and DonateKart.

It has to be noted that Hemkunt Foundation was one of the main organizations after Khalsa Aid to be working at farmer protest sites at Delhi borders. They had set up a tent city for the protesting farmers.

We also reported how Hemkunt might be breaking FCRA laws under the pretext of collecting funds for Covid-19 relief, as its name does not show up in the directory of NGOs registered in India maintained by the Government of India.

Hemkunt Foundation claims ‘goons’ destroyed their Coronavirus treatment facility

In a statement, the NGO alleged, “We need your help! Our O2 Centre at Gurgaon was destroyed forcefully today and our belongings were damaged. To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 sq. ft. land at or near the City Centre of Gurgaon. Please help us spread the word.”

Hemkunt Foundation has claimed that a group of men ambushed the centre and destroyed it for exceeding the two-month lease period. It has also allegedly paid ₹3.5 lacs as maintenance. Following the incident, a team of police headed by SDM (Badshahpur) Satish Yadav went to the spot to defuse the situation. SDM Yadav said, “We are talking with foundation members and land owner and have asked them to give some time to vacate the land as the foundation is doing social work.”

Now the Foundation has filed a complaint based on which the Gurugram police booked 22 people. Out of the 22, only two, including the landowner, were named in the FIR, said the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Trump blasts Fauci after release of Covid-19 emails, says it vindicates his ‘lab origin’ theory and demands China pay $10 Trillion

OpIndia Staff -
Trump said even his opponents are grudgingly accepting that he was right about the Covid-19 virus emerging from a Wuhan Lab
News Reports

Cases of Wuhan virus surge in Bahrain, UAE despite Chinese vaccine, countries opt for Pfizer booster doses

OpIndia Staff -
In a separate trial in Serbia, 29% of 150 participants were found to have zero antibodies against the virus even after three months. In addition, the average age of the people who participated in the Serbian study was higher than 65.

If a bullet is destined to get me, it will come with my name: Assassination of former army chief who coordinated Operation Blue Star

Political History of India Anurag -
Between the 1st and 10th of June 1986, PM Indira Gandhi had launched operation Blue Star to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple

‘Medical Association should find a cure for covid instead of wasting court’s time’: Delhi HC refuses to restrain Baba Ramdev’s free speech

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The HC expressed its doubts over the "maintainability" of the suit at this stage and said DMA should be spending time on finding a cure for the pandemic instead of wasting the court’s time.

Chief Minister’s Office in Assam will remain open 24 hours a day, staff split in 3 shifts, informs Himanta Biswa Sarma

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said as his office will remain open 24 hours a day, he can clear files in midnight after returning from visits

Punjab govt to make profit by selling Covid vaccine doses to private hospitals and ‘vaccine donors’ at higher prices

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Punjab is buying Covaxin at ₹400 per dose, they are making profit by selling to pvt hospitals at ₹1060, & taking ₹430 donations

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post, viral image of his ‘dead body’ fake

OpIndia Staff -
A week after his old rap videos where he used filthy, abusive slurs against Hindus went viral, rapper MC Kode has posted a note in Instagram suggesting that he is contemplating suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

The MC Kode Saga: More abusive videos surface where he can be seen making rape remarks, attempts to whitewash ‘mistakes’ after fake apology

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian rapper earned a lot of notoriety over the past couple of days. He goes by the stage name of MC Kode.
Read more
News Reports

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

OpIndia Staff -
On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,252FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com