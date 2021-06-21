International Yoga Day: PM Modi announces global launch of M-Yoga app

Monday, June 21, 2021
International Yoga Day: PM Modi launches M-Yoga app, emphasises the importance of Yoga during the Coronavirus pandemic

7th edition of International Yoga Day celebrated across the world. The theme for this year is Yoga for Wellness.

On Monday (June 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the global launch of the M-Yoga app on the occasion of International Yoga Day. This year marks the 7th edition of the international event and has been observed in 190 countries.

As per reports, the M-Yoga app will contain training videos of common ‘asanas’ in different languages for people across the world. PM Modi stated, “The world will get the M-Yoga app, it will make videos on yoga training based on common protocol available in many languages.” He added that the app will be an amalgamation of today’s technology with the knowledge of the past. The M-Yoga app has been developed in collaboration with the WHO (World Health Organisation).

Yoga is a ray of hope amidst pandemic, says PM Modi

During his address to the nation, PM Modi highlighted the significance of Yoga during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. While praying for the good health and well-being of the people around the world, he said, “Today when the entire world is fighting against Covid-19 pandemic, yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down.” It must be mentioned that the theme for 2021 is ‘Yoga for Wellness.’

“The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme on this International Yoga Day has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy,” PM Modi emphasised. He added that besides medical treatment, yoga can aid in the healing process. He concluded, “When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they’ve made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They’ve used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients.”

Celebrations on the occasion of International Yoga Day

It must be mentioned that the UN General Assembly adopted June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’ on December 11, 2014, after PM Modi floated the idea before the global body. Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, a large part of the celebrations are being held digitally.

A theme song, sung by artistes such as Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, playback singer KS Chithra and other international singers, was also released on International Yoga Day.

The Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a Yoga session at its camp in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel performed Yoga at an whopping altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh region.

Celebrations were also held near the Galwan Valley, where the Indian forces clashed with the Chinese PLA army last year.

Celebrations on June 21 were not limited to India. Indian Embassy in Washington DC held a Yoga session at the India House.

In partnership with Times Square Alliance, the Consulate General of India in New York hosted the celebrations in Times Square as well. A total of 3000 people took part in the event.

Several BJP leaders such as Kiren Rijiju, BS Yeddyurappa, Nitin Gadkari and Anurag Thakur also took part in the celebrations on the International Yoga Day.

