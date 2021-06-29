Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Home Social Media Islamists suffer meltdown after Sikh girl, who was married off to a Muslim man,...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Islamists suffer meltdown after Sikh girl, who was married off to a Muslim man, is set to remarry man from own community: Details

The victim's father pleaded to the community that he would not be able to protect her again and that the culprits will come back for her again. After taking consent from Kaur, the Panj Pyaaras announced her marriage to Sardar Sukhbir Singh.

OpIndia Staff
One of the Two Sikh girls rescued remarries a man from her community
Apologists of Islamists are triggered after one of the Two rescued Sikh girls remarries a man from her community
841

Manmeet Kaur, one of the two Sikh Girls who was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man in Jammu and Kashmir, is going to get remarried to one Sukhbir Singh, with the decision of Panj Pyaaras. The marriage is slated to take place at 12 pm on Tuesday in front of the police as well as the family of the girl.

Sikh activist Amaan Bali took to Twitter to inform that Kaur is all set to remarry a man named Sukhbir Singh, under the auspices of Panj Pyaaras. The girl also gave her consent to the marriage.

Kaur was rescued last night after she was kidnapped and allegedly pressurised to convert to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man. It was reported that Kaur was mentally unstable and was lured by a Muslim man on the pretext of love and marriage to convert her.

Bali also shared audio clips in which the father of the girl expressed his harrowing ordeal. While the speculations were rife whether the girl was kidnapped or not, the father of the girl put paid to these rumours and admitted that his daughter was indeed abducted. In the audio clip, the father could be heard sobbing as he narrates his tribulations and begs to save Sikh daughters in Kashmir, who are vulnerable to abduction and forced conversions.

The father also made explosive claims about the police’s involvement in the case. He said the police was complicit in the entire case and took no action to help the family. The audio conversation of the victim’s father was shared by Amaan Bali on his Twitter page and OpIndia cannot vouch for its authenticity.

The victim’s father pleaded to the community that he would not be able to protect her again and that the culprits will come back for her again. After taking consent from Kaur, the Panj Pyaaras announced her marriage to Sardar Sukhbir Singh.

Islamists suffer a meltdown after the rescued Sikh girl marries a man of her own will

However, no sooner did the Panj Pyaaras announce Manmeet Kaur’s marriage, apologists of Islamists, who had earlier dismissed the incident as a case of consensual marriage and conversion, were outraged that the girl was rescued and remarried to a man from her own community and of her own volition.

Social Media user Ifra Jan could not bring herself to accept that the girl was being remarried to a Sikh man. Ifra, who had earlier defended the alleged forced marriage of the 18-year-old girl as a consensual marriage, suddenly raised questions on the mental faculties of the girl to provide consent for her remarriage to Sukhbir Singh. Jan declared it to be a forced marriage.

Similarly, other apologists of Islamists were also stung by the girl’s remarriage to a Sikh man. Until yesterday those who claimed that the girl was capable enough to take decision for her own marriage started raising questions on the mental capacity of the girl to consent to her marriage to a Sikh man.

The case of abduction and forced religious conversion of Two Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir

On June 26, a case of abduction and religious conversion of two Sikh girls came to light from Jammu & Kashmir. As per reports, an 18-year-old Sikh Girl from Badgam district was lured and converted to Islam. Another case was of a girl from Mehjoor Nagar in Srinagar, attended function of her Muslim friend, from where she was reportedly kidnapped and married off to a boy who attended the function. While the girl was not a minor, she is still missing.

The reports of abduction and conversion of two Sikh girls to Islam stirred a massive online furore, with scandalised people demanding action against the culprits. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also raised the issue on social media platforms urging the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to intervene.

According to Sardar Santpal Singh, President Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee-Budgam, who narrated the whole incident, one of the two girls was mentally unstable. A Muslim man lured her on the pretext of love and marriage to convert her. He said, “A girl from Sikh community has been forcefully converted to Islam. She is not mentally stable. The man lured her on the pretext of love. It is not a love affair but a clear case of Love Jihad. The government is acting negatively against us.”

He further added that despite written assurance by the SP who was handling the case that she would be handed over back to the Sikh family, the court orders came against them. He said, “The police inspector had assured in writing that the girl would be handed over to them after presenting her in the Court. However, the judge gave the judgement in favour of the Muslim man and handed over the girl to him.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSikh girls converted to Islam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Vice-Chairman of Minority Commission threatened by TMC goons as he finds 40 houses of BJP activists burnt to ashes in Jadavpur: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
As a part of NHRC panel, Atif Rasheed, VC of minority commission was on a visit to Jadavpur to investigate post poll violence in Bengal
News Reports

‘How can an idol which cannot protect itself, protect someone else’: Read how one Tarachand became Tahir as he came out of a Meerut...

OpIndia Staff -
After the case of Tarachand came to the fore, agencies are probing whether the conversion racket has its roots in the jails of Meerut

‘Questionable PILs have caused problems to our system’: SC trashes appeal against Central Vista project

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The SC order concluded, "The imposition of Rs. 1 lakhs by HC was on the basis that petition only with regard to one public project and was motivated. We dismiss the plea.”

Google shows a distorted map of India a day after Twitter did the same: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Google showed a distorted map of India, depicting Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin as separate entities and not a part of India

Over 43% of Gujarat’s population vaccinated at least with one jab – Immunization at full swing in BJP-ruled states

News Reports Anurag -
Though Maharashtra has administered the most number of doses, Gujarat has covered the largest percentage of population so far.

Cleric called ‘priest’, image of Hindu man offering Puja used by NY Post in report where Muslim Maulvi got his penis chopped by wife

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The cleric, Maulvi Vakil Ahmed, was bobbitised after his wife learnt that he wanted to marry for the third time.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Twitter shows a distorted map of India on its website yet again, has been a repeat offender

Anurag -
The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section of Twitter shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Entertainment

Maharashtra: 22 including ex-Bigg Boss contestant detained after Nashik police raids drug party in Igatpuri, cocaine recovered

OpIndia Staff -
One of the women arrested is reportedly actress Heena Panchal, who is former contestant at the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. She had also participated in another dating reality show 'Mujhse shaadi karoge'.
Read more
Politics

Gujarat: Hindu Samaj stops AAP leader Italia from performing Darshan at Somnath Temple, had insulted Brahmins and rituals

OpIndia Staff -
Gopal Italia has filed a complaint with the police accusing the BJP of leading an attack on him during is visit to Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,106FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com