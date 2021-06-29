Manmeet Kaur, one of the two Sikh Girls who was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man in Jammu and Kashmir, is going to get remarried to one Sukhbir Singh, with the decision of Panj Pyaaras. The marriage is slated to take place at 12 pm on Tuesday in front of the police as well as the family of the girl.

Sikh activist Amaan Bali took to Twitter to inform that Kaur is all set to remarry a man named Sukhbir Singh, under the auspices of Panj Pyaaras. The girl also gave her consent to the marriage.

Bibi Manmeet kaur who was rescued last night will be getting married to Sardar Sukhbir singh (in the picture with Sarna Sahib) today at 12:00pm. She has agreed to marriage in front of police as well as family. pic.twitter.com/Lo1KI3RzZX — Amaan (@amaanbali) June 29, 2021

Kaur was rescued last night after she was kidnapped and allegedly pressurised to convert to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man. It was reported that Kaur was mentally unstable and was lured by a Muslim man on the pretext of love and marriage to convert her.

Bali also shared audio clips in which the father of the girl expressed his harrowing ordeal. While the speculations were rife whether the girl was kidnapped or not, the father of the girl put paid to these rumours and admitted that his daughter was indeed abducted. In the audio clip, the father could be heard sobbing as he narrates his tribulations and begs to save Sikh daughters in Kashmir, who are vulnerable to abduction and forced conversions.

The father also made explosive claims about the police’s involvement in the case. He said the police was complicit in the entire case and took no action to help the family. The audio conversation of the victim’s father was shared by Amaan Bali on his Twitter page and OpIndia cannot vouch for its authenticity.

Serious allegations that police was complicit in action. How do you think we will trust them? Why would sikhs in kashmir not ask for centre’s interference. Convince this father. pic.twitter.com/gGOUHygLz2 — Amaan (@amaanbali) June 29, 2021

The victim’s father pleaded to the community that he would not be able to protect her again and that the culprits will come back for her again. After taking consent from Kaur, the Panj Pyaaras announced her marriage to Sardar Sukhbir Singh.

Islamists suffer a meltdown after the rescued Sikh girl marries a man of her own will

However, no sooner did the Panj Pyaaras announce Manmeet Kaur’s marriage, apologists of Islamists, who had earlier dismissed the incident as a case of consensual marriage and conversion, were outraged that the girl was rescued and remarried to a man from her own community and of her own volition.

Social Media user Ifra Jan could not bring herself to accept that the girl was being remarried to a Sikh man. Ifra, who had earlier defended the alleged forced marriage of the 18-year-old girl as a consensual marriage, suddenly raised questions on the mental faculties of the girl to provide consent for her remarriage to Sukhbir Singh. Jan declared it to be a forced marriage.

How come the 18 year old (who was volatile till yesterday) can suddenly consent? This has forced marriage written all over it. Shame on you. — Ifra Jan (@IfraJan_) June 29, 2021

Similarly, other apologists of Islamists were also stung by the girl’s remarriage to a Sikh man. Until yesterday those who claimed that the girl was capable enough to take decision for her own marriage started raising questions on the mental capacity of the girl to consent to her marriage to a Sikh man.

This is case of forced marraige, till yesterday same girl was not able to decide her own will and yes today she has been forced to marry out of her choice.. @NCWIndia @SalmanNizami_

There is clear cut proof now divide and rule is testified policy for them… https://t.co/JE6gB01CiF — Jeelani Karim جیلانی کریم (@jeelanikarim) June 29, 2021

Manmeet Kaur who was not mentally stable to take decissions is now mentally stable and this isn’t forced or honor marriage!



I rest my case. In complete solidarity with Bibi Manmneet.https://t.co/j7dayLgiHQ — Muhammad Ali (@ViratAbdul) June 29, 2021

So bc if girl is 18 yo mentally unstable too.

How is this possible to marry her.@brumbyoz @khawar_achakzai .

Hareamzadei gasean yem asen https://t.co/dOueyJt8uv — Kashmir Home Designs (@KashmirHome) June 29, 2021

The case of abduction and forced religious conversion of Two Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir

On June 26, a case of abduction and religious conversion of two Sikh girls came to light from Jammu & Kashmir. As per reports, an 18-year-old Sikh Girl from Badgam district was lured and converted to Islam. Another case was of a girl from Mehjoor Nagar in Srinagar, attended function of her Muslim friend, from where she was reportedly kidnapped and married off to a boy who attended the function. While the girl was not a minor, she is still missing.

The reports of abduction and conversion of two Sikh girls to Islam stirred a massive online furore, with scandalised people demanding action against the culprits. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also raised the issue on social media platforms urging the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to intervene.

According to Sardar Santpal Singh, President Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee-Budgam, who narrated the whole incident, one of the two girls was mentally unstable. A Muslim man lured her on the pretext of love and marriage to convert her. He said, “A girl from Sikh community has been forcefully converted to Islam. She is not mentally stable. The man lured her on the pretext of love. It is not a love affair but a clear case of Love Jihad. The government is acting negatively against us.”

He further added that despite written assurance by the SP who was handling the case that she would be handed over back to the Sikh family, the court orders came against them. He said, “The police inspector had assured in writing that the girl would be handed over to them after presenting her in the Court. However, the judge gave the judgement in favour of the Muslim man and handed over the girl to him.”