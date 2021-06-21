Monday, June 21, 2021
Watch: ITBP personnel perform ‘Surya Namaskar’ at an altitude of 18000 ft in Ladakh on 7th International Yoga Day

In the video, the ITBP personnel is seen performing the asana bare body in that biting cold weather.

OpIndia Staff
ITBP personnel perform Surya Namaskar at 18000ft in Ladakh on 7th International Yoga Day (source: Twitter)
On this occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel beating all odds performed ‘Surya Namaskar’ at an altitude of 18000 feet, in the sub-zero temperature in Ladakh. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) took to it official Twitter handle to share the video of the same.

In the video, the ITBP personnel is seen performing the asana bare body in that biting cold weather.

The ITBP shared other videos too where Himveers are seen practising various Yoga asanas with great discipline at the whopping altitude of 18000 ft.

“ITBP personnel also called ‘Himveers’ celebrating the 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga at Icy heights of #Ladakh (18000 ft) amidst snowfall, Tweeted DD News while sharing yet another video of the personnel dedicatedly performing Yoga in the biting whether.

ITBP personnel also performed Yoga in other parts of India where they serve and protect us.

ITBP Personnel also performed Yoga at Galwan valley in Ladakh where there was a border conflict with China last year.

This year marks the 7th edition of the international event and has been observed in 190 countries.

On Monday (June 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the global launch of the M-Yoga app on the occasion of International Yoga Day. In his virtual address on the occasion, Modi highlighted the significance of Yoga during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

It must be mentioned that the UN General Assembly adopted June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’ on December 11, 2014, after PM Modi floated the idea before the global body. Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, a large part of the celebrations are being held digitally.

Watch: ITBP personnel perform 'Surya Namaskar' at an altitude of 18000 ft in Ladakh on 7th International Yoga Day

