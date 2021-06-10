Thursday, June 10, 2021
Home Crime Jharkhand: BJP leader's minor daughter found murdered with eye gouged out, family alleges sexual...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: BJP leader’s minor daughter found murdered with eye gouged out, family alleges sexual assault

An analysis of the call data records (CDR) of the phone has led to the arrest of one Pradeep Kumar Singh Dhanuk (23). Though Dhanuk is currently the primary suspect, the police are investigating the possible involvement of multiple people.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader's daughter murdered in Jharkhand
Representational image courtesy: Pexels
116

A 16-year-old girl’s body was found hanging from a tree in Lalimati forest in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Wednesday. As per reports, the girl’s right eye was gouged out before she was killed and hanged on the tree.

The girl was the eldest of the local BJP leader’s five children and a resident of Budhabar village. Her body was cremated at the local crematorium on Wednesday evening.

The body of the 16-year-old girl found hanging from a tree on Wednesday. Image Source: indiatoday.in

The initial investigation led to the recovery of a mobile phone from the crime scene. An analysis of the call data records (CDR) of the phone has led to the arrest of one Pradeep Kumar Singh Dhanuk (23). As per reports, Dhanuk is a married man. Police suspects the involveent of multiple people in the murder. 

Girl was missing since June 07

According to the family, the girl had left home at 10 am on June 7 after which she went missing. A missing complaint was filed on Tuesday, informed Ashok Kumar station in-charge (SI) of Panki police station.

While the police’s search for the girl was on, some locals found her body hanging from a tree in the forest near Budhabar village, Kumar added. 

The distressing details revealed that the girl was beaten mercilessly before the culprits killed her and hung her body from a tree using a cloth, with her right eye gouged out.

The girl’s family also alleges that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered. However, it is yet to be confirmed.

The body was sent to the Medini Rai Medical College in Medininagar on Wednesday for a post-mortem.

Matter being probed from all angles

Informing that the police is investigating the matter from all angles, SP Kumar revealed the possibility of the victim being involved with the man as per preliminary evidence.

However, the girl’s family has taken strong objection to this. “There is information about a heated exchange of words and scuffle between the family and the victim a few days back, after which the victim went missing,” added SP Kumar. 

Meanwhile, Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar has informed that the post-mortem report will establish whether this is a case of rape followed by murder.

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo has assured that the party would demand an independent probe if the girl’s family is not satisfied with the police investigation. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJharkhand crime, Jharkhand murder, rape and murder cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.
News Reports

India records highest ever deaths within 24 hours due to COVID on Wednesday. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Bihar government on Wednesday reconciled its actual death figures after a 20-day audit and added 3,951 deaths to the tally.

Perils of woke feminism: How recent Clubhouse conversation encourages sexually predatory behaviour and promotes Grooming Jihad

Opinions Jinit Jain -
In a audio conversation on Clubhouse, luminaries of liberal and feminist firmament encouraged sexually predatory behaviour against Hindus.

Jitendra Prasada, father of Jitin Prasada, had died months after losing a “fixed election” against Sonia Gandhi: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jitendra Prasada, father of Jitin Prasada, nhad contested against Sonia Gandhi for party president post in 2000, had lost badly

As TMC MP Nusrat Jahan declares her marriage invalid, questions arise whether she lied to the parliament on her marital status

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Nusrat Jahan says her wedding was invalid, the Lok Sabha records show Nikhil Jain as her husband, and she is listed as married

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
Entertainment

Bolo pencil, Yami Gautam cancil: ‘Liberals’ cancel the Bollywood actress after ‘stalking’ husband Aditya Dhar

OpIndia Staff -
Yami Gautam was 'cancelled' by liberals after one of them 'stalked' her husband Aditya Dhar, the populr filmmaker.
Read more
News Reports

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid in India because they never married formally as per Indian law

OpIndia Staff -
Nusrat Jahan has said that the destination wedding in Turkey was never formalised as per Indian law and hence the marriage was never valid.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?
Read more
News Reports

Hunter Biden’s laptop reveal chat with lawyer, N-word and racist remarks surface

OpIndia Staff -
Hunter Biden's controversial laptop and hard drive were picked up from a Delaware computer repair shop. His association with a Ukrainian gas company and alleged links with prostitution rackets had caused a political controversy.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,320FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com