Sunday, June 20, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Islamic Education is one of the most influential organizations in Kerala headed by Indian Islamic scholar Mufthi Moulana Sheikh Aboobacker.

OpIndia Staff
10

In an undated video that has gone viral on social media, Shafi Saadi Kumaramputtur a teacher of Samastha Kerala Sunni education board preached that anyone who leaves the religion of Islam should be killed.

While taking an online session of class 12 students, Shafi Saadi can be heard saying, “If someone quits Islam/religion then what is his fate? Islam asks him to repent, still, if he does not repent then he needs to be killed by the ruler or who is responsible.”

“Is that violence? No. But it is to remind the followers of Islam that what is the consequence of leaving the religion and how he will be treated after death. He will go to hell,” Shafi Saadi preached further. 

Several social media users tagged Kerala Police demanding an arrest of Shafi Saadi Kumaramputtur for his inflammatory preaching. 

Tweets demanding action.

Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Islamic Education is one of the most influential organizations in Kerala headed by Indian Islamic scholar Mufthi Moulana Sheikh Aboobacker. 

As per the official website, around ten thousand madarsas are affiliated with the Samastha Kerala Sunni Board. The madarsa children acquire religious education for a duration of two hours before heading to schools for general education. 

Radicalization in Kerala

As per a July 2020 article, the UN in its report on terrorism had warned that there are “significant numbers” of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka. 

According to the 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, “One member state reported that the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on May 10, 2019, has between 180 and 200 members”.

In May 2019 the Islamic State (also known as ISIS, ISIL or Daesh) terror group claimed to have established a new “province” in India.

ISIS terrorists want to return to India

We reported last week how ‘Fathima Isa’ along with 19 others from Kerala flew to Afghanistan in June 2016 to wage a war against the US forces in ISIS-controlled Khorasan Province.

After her terrorist husband was neutralised, she surrendered to the Afghan government in 2019 and she along with other women expressed the desire to return back to India.

According to the charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017, another Sonia Sebastian had left India in 2016 to join the ISKP in Afghanistan along with a group of 21 men and women from Kerala. They had crossed over to Afghanistan on foot from Iran. The NIA said Sebastian, from Kasargod in Kerala, left India on May 31, 2016, with her husband, Abdul Rashid Abdulla, from Mumbai airport.

They had said the couple held secret classes supporting IS and jihad during the last part of Ramzan in Padanna and Kasaragod. Sebastian is an engineering graduate. 

Another IS sympathiser, Merrin Jacob alias Mariyam, was married to Bestin Vincent, a resident of Palakkad. The couple escaped to Afghanistan in 2016 to live in the IS-controlled territory. Later, the Chrisitan couple converted to Islam after their marriage, and Vincent assumed the identity of Yahya. Vincent was later killed in Afghanistan.

Similarly, Vincent’s brother Bexon and his wife, Nimisha alias Fathima, also converted to Islam and escaped to Afghanistan with them. Raffaela was married to a 37-year-old physician Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil a physician from Kasargod. The couple is believed to have stormed a prison in a terror attack in Eastern Afghanistan’s Jalalabad in August 2020. Around 30 persons were killed in the attack.

Kerala HC questions the funding of madarsas

Early this month, the Kerala High Court asked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government why it was financing a religious activity by pumping vast amounts of public money to run madarsas in the state.

According to the reports, the Kerala High Court heard a petition filed by Manoj, secretary of Citizen Organisation for Democracy, Equality, Tranquility, and Secularism, seeking to quash the Kerala Madrasa Teachers’ Welfare Fund Act, 2019.

C Rajendran, counsel for the petitioner, said that these madrasas in Kerala only impart knowledge about the Quran and other textbooks pertaining to Islam. However, under the act, the madarsas in Kerala are getting huge amounts of money for the said purposes, which is unconstitutional and against the principles of secularism enshrined in the Constitution, the petitioner argued.

“In Kerala, these are involved purely in religious activity. What is the purpose of contributing funds by the state for a religious activity?” the Kerala HC asked the state government regarding funding madrasas in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala madarsa, kerala isis, kerala radicalisation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus

Pinarayi Vijayan is main accused in 1969 RSS worker killing: Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran makes stunning allegation

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the newly-coronated Kerala PCC President had once planned to kidnap his children, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur K Sudhakaran has hit back at him saying that Pinarayi Vijayan was an accused in the murder of Vadikkal Ramakrishnan, an RSS worker killed in 1969 at Thalassery.

AAP leader Ratnesh Mishra exposes Sanjay Singh’s lies on ‘Ram Mandir scam’, calls him anti-Lord Ram. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Ratnesh Mishra also alleged that he was sent from Delhi to Ayodhya to fan tensions between Hindu saints and BJP leaders and the temple Trust.

‘Made in Germany’ Imams to come up as country launches first Islamic training college, Turkish Muslim group upset

World OpIndia Staff -
Opposing the move, Milli Görüş a Turkish-Muslim group believes that the training of imams should be "free from external influences, especially political ones.”

Google removes ‘Ghazwa e Hind’ app from play store after uproar

Tech OpIndia Staff -
Ghazwa-e-Hind that literally translates to 'holy raid of India', is a common term used by Islamic invaders and terrorists. The term finds its origin in Islamic literature named Hadiths.

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
News Reports

TV9 Bharatvarsh documentary shows ISIS bride Shamima Begum holding a document with Congress party’s logo: This is how it happened

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of using original footage, TV9 Bharatvarsh used a digitally altered the image of Shamima Begum from a satire site
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive details: Here are some of the points that the Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Shashi Tharoor, raised with Twitter

Nupur J Sharma -
Indian officials of the microblogging site Twitter were questioned by the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology on various issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,764FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com