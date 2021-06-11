Friday, June 11, 2021
Home News Reports Actor Aisha Sultana booked for sedition, had said Modi govt used COVID-19 as a...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Actor Aisha Sultana booked for sedition, had said Modi govt used COVID-19 as a bio-weapon in Lakshwadeep: Details

The remarks had sparked severe protests in Lakshadweep, especially from the BJP unit. BJP workers had filed several complaints against Aisha in Kerala as well.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Aisha Sultana/ Image Source: Samayam
8

On Thursday, Lakshadweep police registered a case of sedition against controversial actor and model Aisha Sultana for claiming that the Modi government had used Covid-19 as a ‘bio-weapon’ against the people of Lakshadweep Islands.

According to reports, a case was registered at Kavaratti police station, based on a complaint from BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president C Abdul Khader Haji. The complaint was filed under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) against Aisha Sultana for making wild claims that the centre was using Covid-19 as a bio-weapon in the union territory.

In his complaint, Khader pointed that Aisha Sultana, a native of Chetlat island, had purportedly said that the Centre was using Praful Patel as a bio-weapon on the island. Khader has cited a recent debate on the Malayalam channel in which Aisha Sultana had made such comments.

In a debate on the Malayalam channel Media One, Aisha Sultana had claimed, “Before centre took care, Lakshadweep had 0 cases of COVID-19. Now, it is reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the centre has deployed is a bioweapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep.”

Through her comments, Aisha Sultana had tried to undermine the efforts to bring development to the Islands. By trying to blame the centre, Aisha was attempting to conceal the crumbling health infrastructure of the islands that had resulted in the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

The remarks had sparked severe protests in Lakshadweep, especially from the BJP unit. BJP workers had filed several complaints against Aisha in Kerala as well.

Meanwhile, Aisha Sultana has defended her controversial statements saying, “I had used the word bio-weapon in the TV channel debate. I have felt Patel as well as his policies [have acted] as a bio-weapon. It was through Patel and his entourage that Covid-19 spread in Lakshadweep. I have compared Patel as a bioweapon, not the government or the country…. You should understand. What else should I call him….”

The unfounded allegations against the central government came in the wake of reforms announced by administrator Praful K Patel, who announced a slew of proposals aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of residents, along with promoting the islands as a tourist destination on par with the Maldives.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Actor Aisha Sultana booked for sedition, had said Modi govt used COVID-19 as a bio-weapon in Lakshwadeep: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Lakshadweep police registered a case of sedition against Aisha Sultana for claiming that Modi govt had used Covid-19 as a 'bio-weapon'
News Reports

Nusrat Jahan’s ‘invalid marriage’: Nikhil Jain says she had refused to register the marriage, refutes her allegations over property and money

OpIndia Staff -
Asked Nusrat Jahan to register marriage but she avoided, says Nikhil Jain in his statement released today

UP lawyer’s kidnappers confess to police they are associated with Bhim Army, say the plot was hatched in the party office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bhim Army members had kidnapped of HC lawyer in UP for Rs 1 crore ransom, caught by police before getting any money

Alt News edits fake fact-check claiming states did not demand decentralisation of vaccine procurement, continues to obfuscate

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Alt News edits its ‘fact-check’ to add Rahul Gandhi’s demand on vaccine decentralisation, claims it does not matter and PM Modi is still lying

Farmer protest ‘activists’ confess to raping West Bengal girl in the train and at protest venue: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Main accused in the Tikri border rape case Anil Malik confesses he had raped the Bengal girl in train and farmer protest site

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.
Read more
News Reports

Christian convert son refuses to cremate Hindu mother, granddaughter travels 1100 km to perform the last rites

OpIndia Staff -
David alias Dharam Pratap Singh refused to perform last rites of his mother as per Hindu customs as he has converted to Christianity
Read more
Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,071FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com