Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Home News Reports Rapper MC Kode found from Madhya Pradesh, had gone 'missing' after posting cryptic message...
News Reports
Updated:

Rapper MC Kode found from Madhya Pradesh, had gone ‘missing’ after posting cryptic message last week

A week prior to his disappearance, his videos insulting Hinduism and holy scriptures of Hinduism during a 'rapping' battle had gone viral on social media. Netizens had demanded action against him for his provocative raps.

OpIndia Staff
Rapper MC Kode found from Madhya Pradesh
3

Rapper MC Kode had been found from Madhya Pradesh, after having gone missing earlier this month from Delhi. He had written a cryptic message on Instagram before going missing.

On June 3, Kode had gone missing after putting up a cryptic message on Instagram.

MC Kode’s message

Many of his fans speculated it was a suicide note and had called for a search and rescue operation for him. Few days later, his mother had filed a missing person report in Delhi’s Mehrauli Police station.

A week prior to his disappearance, his videos insulting Hinduism and holy scriptures of Hinduism during a ‘rapping’ battle had gone viral on social media. Netizens had demanded action against him for his provocative raps.

Aditya Tiwari, who has MC Kode as his stage name, is a rap artist based out of New Delhi. For years, he has been hosting, participating, and judging rap battles across many states, including Mumbai, Gujarat, Guwahati, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh & Haryana.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmc kode, aditya tiwari mc kode, mc kode real name
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?
News Reports

The Hindu’s ‘fact-check’ about PM Modi’s address to the nation on vaccines is flawed and self-contradictory. Details

Jinit Jain -
The Hindu recently published an article to assert that India never ,lacked access to vaccines. However there were glaring loopholes in it.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid in India because they never married formally as per Indian law

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nusrat Jahan has said that the destination wedding in Turkey was never formalised as per Indian law and hence the marriage was never valid.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada quits party, joins BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Jitin Prasad joined BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi today

Former US President Donald Trump congratulates Nigeria for suspending Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Trump added that he should have also taken similar steps, but Mark Zuckerberg kept visiting him for dinners at the White House and telling him how great he was.

Jammu and Kashmir village becomes the first in the country to get 100 percent vaccinated

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The officials said that vaccination in Weyan village was covered under the Jammu and Kashmir model, a 10-point agenda to vaccinate eligible people with shots at a faster pace.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR’s family used to have drugs with him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has told the NCB that Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana, vodka.
Read more
Entertainment

Bolo pencil, Yami Gautam cancil: ‘Liberals’ cancel the Bollywood actress after ‘stalking’ husband Aditya Dhar

OpIndia Staff -
Yami Gautam was 'cancelled' by liberals after one of them 'stalked' her husband Aditya Dhar, the populr filmmaker.
Read more
News Reports

South Africa: Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter jailed for seven years in fraud case

OpIndia Staff -
Lata Ramgobin, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi sentenced for seven years in South Africa for securing loan based on fraud and forgery.
Read more
WTF News

Did a pet hippo kill and eat his owner six years after he was ‘adopted’ as per viral message? Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The incident pertains to the tragic death of a farmer from South Africa named Marius Els, who was mauled to death by his pet hippo Humphrey.
Read more
Social Media

Baba Ka Dhaba owner shuts down his restaurant and goes back to running his stall. Here is what happened

Jhankar Mohta -
"My financial condition is still very stable. The money I received from the public is safe with me", said Kanta Prasad, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,221FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com