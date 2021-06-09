Rapper MC Kode found from Madhya Pradesh, had gone ‘missing’ after posting cryptic message last week

Rapper MC Kode had been found from Madhya Pradesh, after having gone missing earlier this month from Delhi. He had written a cryptic message on Instagram before going missing.

On June 3, Kode had gone missing after putting up a cryptic message on Instagram.

Many of his fans speculated it was a suicide note and had called for a search and rescue operation for him. Few days later, his mother had filed a missing person report in Delhi’s Mehrauli Police station.

A week prior to his disappearance, his videos insulting Hinduism and holy scriptures of Hinduism during a ‘rapping’ battle had gone viral on social media. Netizens had demanded action against him for his provocative raps.

Aditya Tiwari, who has MC Kode as his stage name, is a rap artist based out of New Delhi. For years, he has been hosting, participating, and judging rap battles across many states, including Mumbai, Gujarat, Guwahati, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh & Haryana.