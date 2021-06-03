Rapper MC Kode, who had earned a lot of notoriety recently after his old abusive and Hinduphobic videos went viral on social media platforms, has allegedly gone missing from New Delhi on Wednesday.

A week after he was exposed by several social media users, who shared videos of the controversial rapper uttering filthy abuses and indulging in blatant Hinduphobia, MC Kode has reportedly gone missing. According to some social media influencers, MC Kode had posted a message on Instagram in which he had threatened to end his life.

MC Kode, who goes by the handle ‘forreal_kode’, posted a long post on Instagram saying how he has been facing constant suffering, trials and tribulations of life that has made him weak after his videos went viral. In his post, MC Kode said that he was standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna river where he could see the waves ‘answering his distress call’ while giving him ‘much needed perspective’.

Threatening to end his life, the rapper said he could only ask for forgiveness as his selfish actions will definitely cause a great amount of grief. He also urged others not to bother people associated with him and added that he did not blame anyone for anything but himself.

Aditya Tiwari, who has MC Kode as his stage name, is a rap artist based out of New Delhi. For years, he has been hosting, participating, and judging rap battles across many states, including Mumbai, Gujarat, Guwahati, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh & Haryana.

The Instagram post by MC Kode has now sent jitters across the social media platforms and several people are looking out for the rapper, who has threatened to end his life by jumping to Yamuna river.

AAP supporter shares fake images, spreads panic

Even as several netizens and others are helping to trace the controversial rapper, the Aam Aadmi Party members are indulging in spreading misinformation on social media claiming that the rapper has already ended his life.

Monish, an ardent supporter of Aam Aadmi Party, took to twitter on Thursday to post an image of a dead person to claim that the deceased individual was MC Kode. The AAP supporter claimed that body of the rapper, who had earlier posted the suicide note, was recovered near Pragati Thermal Power station near Yamuna Bank in Delhi.

The images shared by Monish spread like wildfire across the social media platforms, stoking unnecessary panic among users.

However, the images shared by the AAP party supporter is not connected to MC Kode.

The images that AAP supporter passed off as the dead body of MC Kode was actually captured after a tragic incident in 2017 in Bangladesh.

On October 10, 2017, an overloaded boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsized near Cox Bazar, killing at least 14 Rohingya refugees, most of them children. The images shared by AAP supporter was captured during the tragic incident in 2017.

According to social media users, the image passed off by the AAP supporter as the dead body of rapper MC Kode is blatant fake news as it is connected to a boat tragedy that occurred four years ago near Bangladesh.

MC Kode has a history of ‘going missing’ say netizens

Some social media users have shared that this is not the first time that the rapper has gone missing and he has done this earlier too. Sharing the screenshot of an old social media post, a twitter user wrote that Aditya Tiwari aka MC Kode had once ‘gone missing’ in 2014 too.

This guy MC Kode has an old habit of attention w0ring by threatening to k!l himself



This carefully choreographed suicide note is surely a drama and the fake news of it being spread by his AAP friends



Rapper MC Kode’s Hinduphobic videos go viral

Last week, social media websites were flooded with an old video of a popular rapper MC Kode wherein he is seen abusing Hindu beliefs and Hindu epics.

A short clip of the video, which was released on YouTube on 12 June 2016, suddenly started doing the rounds on the internet after it was discovered that rapper MC Kode, also known as Aditya Tiwari, had made deprecating remarks against Hindus in it. The video is about a rap battle between two contestants in which MC Kode is seen insulting the Hindu epic of Mahabharata and the cow, an animal considered sacred according to Hinduism.

“…If you are a Hindu, I will f*ck your Gau, I will f*ck your holy cow…I will fu*king mast**bate on Mahabharata, Geeta Geeta,” MC Kode says in the video.

After his videos went viral, MC Kode had issued an apology regarding the whole matter and he has submitted a request to delete all of his songs from streaming and YouTube.

It s notable here that as of yet there is no official confirmation of the said rapper going missing or any mishap concerning his safety and wellbeing.