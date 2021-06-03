Thursday, June 3, 2021
Home News Reports Rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post, AAP member lies about his...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post, AAP member lies about his ‘dead body’

MC Kode, who goes by the handle 'forreal_kode', posted a long post on Instagram saying how he has been facing constant suffering, trials and tribulations of life that has made him weak after his videos went viral.

OpIndia Staff
Rapper MC Kode shares cryptic Instagram post suggesting he is contemplating suicide
Rapper MC Kode/ Image Source: FPJ
380

Rapper MC Kode, who had earned a lot of notoriety recently after his old abusive and Hinduphobic videos went viral on social media platforms, has allegedly gone missing from New Delhi on Wednesday.

A week after he was exposed by several social media users, who shared videos of the controversial rapper uttering filthy abuses and indulging in blatant Hinduphobia, MC Kode has reportedly gone missing. According to some social media influencers, MC Kode had posted a message on Instagram in which he had threatened to end his life.

MC Kode, who goes by the handle ‘forreal_kode’, posted a long post on Instagram saying how he has been facing constant suffering, trials and tribulations of life that has made him weak after his videos went viral. In his post, MC Kode said that he was standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna river where he could see the waves ‘answering his distress call’ while giving him ‘much needed perspective’.

MC Kode’s Instagram post

Threatening to end his life, the rapper said he could only ask for forgiveness as his selfish actions will definitely cause a great amount of grief. He also urged others not to bother people associated with him and added that he did not blame anyone for anything but himself.

Aditya Tiwari, who has MC Kode as his stage name, is a rap artist based out of New Delhi. For years, he has been hosting, participating, and judging rap battles across many states, including Mumbai, Gujarat, Guwahati, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh & Haryana.

The Instagram post by MC Kode has now sent jitters across the social media platforms and several people are looking out for the rapper, who has threatened to end his life by jumping to Yamuna river.

AAP supporter shares fake images, spreads panic

Even as several netizens and others are helping to trace the controversial rapper, the Aam Aadmi Party members are indulging in spreading misinformation on social media claiming that the rapper has already ended his life.

AAP supporter spreading misinformation

Monish, an ardent supporter of Aam Aadmi Party, took to twitter on Thursday to post an image of a dead person to claim that the deceased individual was MC Kode. The AAP supporter claimed that body of the rapper, who had earlier posted the suicide note, was recovered near Pragati Thermal Power station near Yamuna Bank in Delhi.

The images shared by Monish spread like wildfire across the social media platforms, stoking unnecessary panic among users.

However, the images shared by the AAP party supporter is not connected to MC Kode.

Fact Check:

The images that AAP supporter passed off as the dead body of MC Kode was actually captured after a tragic incident in 2017 in Bangladesh.

On October 10, 2017, an overloaded boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsized near Cox Bazar, killing at least 14 Rohingya refugees, most of them children. The images shared by AAP supporter was captured during the tragic incident in 2017.

According to social media users, the image passed off by the AAP supporter as the dead body of rapper MC Kode is blatant fake news as it is connected to a boat tragedy that occurred four years ago near Bangladesh.

MC Kode has a history of ‘going missing’ say netizens

Some social media users have shared that this is not the first time that the rapper has gone missing and he has done this earlier too. Sharing the screenshot of an old social media post, a twitter user wrote that Aditya Tiwari aka MC Kode had once ‘gone missing’ in 2014 too.

Rapper MC Kode’s Hinduphobic videos go viral

Last week, social media websites were flooded with an old video of a popular rapper MC Kode wherein he is seen abusing Hindu beliefs and Hindu epics.

A short clip of the video, which was released on YouTube on 12 June 2016, suddenly started doing the rounds on the internet after it was discovered that rapper MC Kode, also known as Aditya Tiwari, had made deprecating remarks against Hindus in it. The video is about a rap battle between two contestants in which MC Kode is seen insulting the Hindu epic of Mahabharata and the cow, an animal considered sacred according to Hinduism.

“…If you are a Hindu, I will f*ck your Gau, I will f*ck your holy cow…I will fu*king mast**bate on Mahabharata, Geeta Geeta,” MC Kode says in the video.

After his videos went viral, MC Kode had issued an apology regarding the whole matter and he has submitted a request to delete all of his songs from streaming and YouTube. 

It s notable here that as of yet there is no official confirmation of the said rapper going missing or any mishap concerning his safety and wellbeing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra: 8-year-old boy made to clean toilets of a Covid isolation centre, was given Rs 50 for the ‘job’

OpIndia Staff -
The officer threatened the boy to hit him with sticks if he refused to clean the toilet and gave him Rs. 50 for the work.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: One more assassination attempt on Dasna temple’s Yati Narsinghanand averted, two suspects arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghananad Saraswati said in a tweet, “Two more pigs were caught today who came to murder me. It is not that easy to kill me.”

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque

Another Jammu and Kashmir in the making? The nefarious agenda to push Lakshadweep Islands into Islamic radicalisation

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Opposition to reforms in Lakshadweep islands hints at a plan by the Congress party to turn it into another Jammu and Kashmir

How the Congress ecosystem absorbed sexual harassment accused to further anti-Modi agenda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi used a survey done by former Congress leader and published by ThePrint to claim that GOI is hiding actual Covid deaths

‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’: Juhi Chawla’s 5G suit hearing interrupted by man singing songs, Delhi HC to issue contempt notice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After a man repeatedly disrupted hearing of Juhi Chawla's suit against 5G by singing sons from her movies, court ordered contempt case

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Media

Netizens criticise Hospital administration after Barkha Dutt engages in vulture journalism from ICU

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt reported from inside the ICU of a hospital amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,912FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com