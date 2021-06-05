Saturday, June 5, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

MC Kode’s mother lodges FIR in South Delhi police station alleging kidnapping after rapper goes missing

An FIR related to kidnapping has been lodged at the Mehrauli Police Station in South Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
MC Kode FIR
Image Credit: B3 India
A complaint with regards to “kidnapping” has been filed by the mother of rapper MC Kode after he went missing on 2nd June. Before going missing, he had posted a message on his Instagram account that was widely speculated to be a suicide note by individuals online.

Consequently, an FIR related to kidnapping has been lodged at the Mehrauli Police Station in South Delhi, reports say.

Earlier, videos had gone viral where MC Kode could be heard making Hinduphobic comments. In one video, he said that he would masturbate on the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita. In other videos, he could be heard saying that he will rape a battle rap opponent’s mother.

Consequently, he had issued an apology over the matter. In his post, MC Kode said that he was standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna river where he could see the waves ‘answering his distress call’ while giving him ‘much needed perspective’.

Threatening to end his life, the rapper said he could only ask for forgiveness as his selfish actions will definitely cause a great amount of grief. He also urged others not to bother people associated with him and added that he did not blame anyone for anything but himself.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

