Fugitive Mehul Choksi, the uncle of fugitive Nirav Modi, has filed a complaint to the Antiguan Police Commissioner. In his complaint, Choksi claimed that he was attacked by 8-10 men when he went to a female friend identified as Barbara Jabarica, her alleged girlfriend. Alleging that she was an integral part of the entire scheme to kidnap him, Choksi claimed she did not attempt to help him while he was being beaten up and placed on small watercraft.

He said, “Over the past year, I have come to be on friendly terms with Barbara Jabarica. She used to originally reside opposite my residential complex in Jolly Harbour but later shifted to the Coco Bay Hotel. She was on friendly terms with my staff and we used to meet and interact regularly, often going for walks in the evenings.” Notably, his wife had claimed he was honey-trapped.

The events of May 23

Choksi detailed the events that took place on May 23 that led to the whole drama of his alleged kidnapping and arrest by Dominic Police for illegally entering the island country. He told in his complaint that Jabarica requested him to pick her up from her house. Normally, they used to meet in a public place directly. Her home was located on the road next to the Marina. Agreeing to her request, he reached her place at around 5:15 PM. “She invited me in and indicated that she wanted to finish her wine, saying that we will step out in a few minutes,” he added.

He further said that while he was having a conversation with his female ‘friend’, around 8-10 heavily muscled men appeared from all entrances and brutally beat him. According to his complaint, they used tasers on his hands and face. The high-intensity electric shock caused burns, bruises and immense pain. They also took his wallet, Rolex watch and cell phone.

He claimed, “They placed me on a wheelchair, and I was in an almost comatose state. I was unable to resist when they tied my hands, legs and body to the wheelchair. A gag was placed in my mouth, obstructing my airways, causing me to gasp for air. They continued their onslaught and placed a mask on my head so my vision was also obscured.”

He further added that he was shifted from the watercraft to a much larger boat. When his mask was removed, he realized he was not going to St. John’s Police Station. When he asked where they were taking him, no one gave him a straight answer and ordered him to remain silent if he did not want to face further consequences. “They even threatened me at knifepoint after which I remained silent as it would have been useless to struggle against my captors,” he said.

Indians were on board, claimed Choksi

In his complaint, Choksi claimed that there were two Indians on board along with three persons of Caribbean descent. He was made to speak to a man who identified himself as Narinder Singh, the chief agent in charge of his case. “I was told that I was brought to this location to give an interview to a high ranking “Indian politician”. He also told me that my citizenship would be “fixed” in Dominica and that I would soon be repatriated to India,” he alleged.

The case against Choksi and his alleged abduction

Choksi is one of the accused of the Rs.13,500-crore Punjab National Bank Scam, along with Nirav Modi and several others. He had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 and was soon caught in Dominica. The Dominican Police charged with illegal entry into the country. It has been alleged that he escaped from Antigua and Barbuda to evade extradition to India.

On June 3, he got interim relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court. The next hearing date has not been fixed yet, and it may take time to complete the court proceedings. A team of four lawyers was hired from London to save him from deportation. His cousin is currently camping in Dominica and reportedly cut a deal with opposition to save him.