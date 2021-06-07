Monday, June 7, 2021
Mehul Choksi planned his own abduction, knew Antigua PM will send him back to...
Mehul Choksi planned his own abduction, knew Antigua PM will send him back to India: Reports

According to the initial probe, the man had planned to take Choksi to Cuba through the sea route, however, the plan was foiled after he was nabbed in Dominica.

Mehul Choksi with the man who attempted to help him with his escape.
After Mehul Choksi’s wife claimed that her husband was honey-trapped by a woman leading to the current ‘mess’, another startling revelation pertaining to the fugitive has come to the fore. As per a CNN-News18 report, pictures of Choksi with his agent suggests that he planned his own abduction with his agent who purportedly helped him escape from Antigua and Barbuda.

The Antigua sources informed that efforts are being made to identify the man seen in the images. According to the initial probe, the man had planned to take Choksi to Cuba through the sea route, however, the plan was foiled after he was nabbed in Dominica.

Meanwhile, Choksi’s close friend Govin in Antigua revealed that the fugitive holds another citizenship of a Caribbean country, apart from Antigua and Barbuda and exposed his plan to leave Antigua and settle in Cuba. 

Mehul Choksi’s friend Govin. (Image Source: CNN-News18)

As per the report, the Indian intelligence sources confirmed that Choksi had planned his kidnapping story as he knew about the Antigua government’s commitment to send him back to India.

“Bruises and black-eye not evidence of abduction”

Questioning the authenticity of Choksi’s abduction stories, reports suggest that the Antigua government have refuted the media reports.

Investigation in the case is ongoing and the information in reports have no authenticity, claimed the sources.

Woman honeytrapped Mehul Choksi suggested reports

Earlier, reports had claimed that Choksi was honey-trapped by a woman who was possibly in cahoots with a team of men who abducted, tortured and conveyed him to Dominica. A report published in India Today quoted sources close to the fugitive businessmen to claim the woman was part of the team, which was involved in his “abduction, torture and arrest”.

Choksi had gone missing a few days ago from Antigua and Barbuda and was later traced to and arrested in Dominica. The fugitive diamantaire had alleged through his counsel that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour on May 23 and people having links with India were responsible for his abduction.

Mehul Choksi arrested in Dominica

Dominican authorities had arrested Choksi on Wednesday for entering the country “illegally” from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been living since January 2018.

After Choksi was arrested in Dominica, it was speculated that he will be extradited to India. However, the hopes of repatriating PNB Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi to India was soon dashed as Dominica said that they will send him back to Antigua, not India

