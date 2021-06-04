Friday, June 4, 2021
Home News Reports Mehul Choksi's wife claims her husband was honey-trapped by a woman they first met...
News Reports
Updated:

Mehul Choksi’s wife claims her husband was honey-trapped by a woman they first met in August 2020, leading to current ‘mess’: Report

She alleged that the boat which brought Mehul Choksi to Dominica is run by one Cobra Tours, whose owners, she contended were two Punjabi men.

OpIndia Staff
Mehul Choksi wife claims her husband was honey-trapped by a woman they first met in August 2020, leading to current 'mess': Report
Mehul Choksi(L), Barbara(R) (Image source: India Today)
146

Another intriguing development surfaced in the detention case of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. The diamond trader’s wife has claimed that a mysterious woman whom Mehul Choksi met in 2020 is responsible for his current predicament. Choksi’s future lies in limbo as the authorities in Dominica, Antigua and India joust for his custody.

With Choksi currently facing charges of illegally entering Dominica from Antigua, the fugitive businessman’s wife, Priti, spoke about the woman who had allegedly laid the trap for her husband. “This woman, Barbara, laid a trap to bring him back to India. She entered our lives in August 2020 after she rented an accommodation opposite our house in Antigua. She led Mehul away from Antigua,” Priti said in an interview with the Times of India.

She further alleged that the boat which brought Mehul Choksi to Dominica is run by one Cobra Tours, whose owners, she contended were two Punjabi men.

“On Sunday, May 23, Mehul left home in a car to have dinner with Barbara. I don’t know what her real name is. Barabara Joseph, Barabara Jesseick or Barbara C? She stayed in the apartment next to ours intermittently. She had first met us last year between August 2-7,” Priti revealed.

Priti recalls Barbara requesting Mehul to pick her up from her residence. She said minutes later, eight to ten men barged into her house and whisked Mehul away.

Woman honey trapped Mehul Choksi

Earlier, reports had claimed that Choksi was honey-trapped by a woman who was possibly in cahoots with a team of men who abducted, tortured and conveyed him to Dominica. A report published in India Today quotes sources close to the fugitive businessmen to claim the woman was part of the team, which was involved in his “abduction, torture and arrest”.

Choksi had gone missing a few days ago from Antigua and Barbuda and was later traced to and arrested in Dominica. The fugitive diamantaire had alleged through his counsel that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour on May 23 and people having links with India were responsible for his abduction.

According to the report, the woman was staying in Antigua and had started meeting Choksi during morning and evening walks. She allegedly befriended Choksi and invited him to come over to her place on May 23. A team was lurking at her residence, waiting for Choksi to turn up. When he did arrive at the woman’s apartment, the group abducted him and spirited him away to Dominica, where he was arrested. 

Mehul Choksi arrested in Dominica

Dominican authorities had arrested Choksi on Wednesday for entering the country “illegally” from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been living since January 2018. The ‘missing’ ex-diamantaire was spotted in Dominica’s capital city of Roseau at the Canefield beach where he was disposing of some documents at sea. Police got suspicious and approached him. When he was asked about his purpose to visit Dominica, he refused to answer.

After Choksi was arrested in Dominica, it was speculated that he will be extradited to India. However, the hopes of repatriating PNB Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi to India was soon dashed as Dominica said that they will send him back to Antigua, not India

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Cases of Wuhan virus surge in Bahrain, UAE despite Chinese vaccine, countries opt for Pfizer booster doses

OpIndia Staff -
In a separate trial in Serbia, 29% of 150 participants were found to have zero antibodies against the virus even after three months. In addition, the average age of the people who participated in the Serbian study was higher than 65.
Political History of India

If a bullet is destined to get me, it will come with my name: Assassination of former army chief who coordinated Operation Blue Star

Anurag -
Between the 1st and 10th of June 1986, PM Indira Gandhi had launched operation Blue Star to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple

‘Medical Association should find a cure for covid instead of wasting court’s time’: Delhi HC refuses to restrain Baba Ramdev’s free speech

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The HC expressed its doubts over the "maintainability" of the suit at this stage and said DMA should be spending time on finding a cure for the pandemic instead of wasting the court’s time.

Chief Minister’s Office in Assam will remain open 24 hours a day, staff split in 3 shifts, informs Himanta Biswa Sarma

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said as his office will remain open 24 hours a day, he can clear files in midnight after returning from visits

Punjab govt to make profit by selling Covid vaccine doses to private hospitals and ‘vaccine donors’ at higher prices

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Punjab is buying Covaxin at ₹400 per dose, they are making profit by selling to pvt hospitals at ₹1060, & taking ₹430 donations

Youth activism scam: How Licypriya Kangujam’s father duped over 100 children from 12 countries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kanarjit Kangujam has been accused of cheating multiple people. He was arrested by a joint team of Delhi and Manipur police on 31 May.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post, viral image of his ‘dead body’ fake

OpIndia Staff -
A week after his old rap videos where he used filthy, abusive slurs against Hindus went viral, rapper MC Kode has posted a note in Instagram suggesting that he is contemplating suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

The MC Kode Saga: More abusive videos surface where he can be seen making rape remarks, attempts to whitewash ‘mistakes’ after fake apology

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian rapper earned a lot of notoriety over the past couple of days. He goes by the stage name of MC Kode.
Read more
News Reports

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

OpIndia Staff -
On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
News Reports

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,185FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com