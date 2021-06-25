Friday, June 25, 2021
Home News Reports Moga Massacre: When 25 Swayamsevaks sacrificed their lives to Khalistani terrorists while defending the...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsPolitical History of India
Updated:

Moga Massacre: When 25 Swayamsevaks sacrificed their lives to Khalistani terrorists while defending the RSS flag 32 years ago

32 years ago on this day, in what went down in history as one of the bloodiest terror attacks, Khalistani terrorists opened fire at RSS workers at Jawahar Lal Nehru Park in Punjab's Moga district killing 25 Sangh workers.

OpIndia Staff
165

Be it the Khalistani terrorists, the radical Islamists, the Naxalites or any intelligence agencies of enemy countries, all these secessionists have considered Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to be their biggest enemy. This is because whenever or wherever any kind of anti-national activity has taken place in the country, the RSS Swayamsevaks, unconcerned about their lives, have always stood on the front lines in the fight against terrorism.

In fact, when Punjab was marred with rioting, communal violence and terrorism and the whole province was burning for almost one and a half decades, RSS selflessness in the face of dangers came to the rescue of the people in Punjab. Each and every Swayamsevak fought back with such great valour to save the Sikhs and Hindus that they were soon touted to be one of the biggest enemies by Pakistan backed terrorist groups. The 1989 Moga massacre can be called a repercussion of this sacrifice.

The 1989 Moga Massacre

32 years ago on this day, in what went down in history as one of the bloodiest terror attacks, Khalistani terrorists opened fire at RSS workers who were participating in the daily shakha conducted at Jawahar Lal Nehru Park in Punjab’s Moga district, killing 25 Swayamsevaks and leaving 35 members of RSS injured. A short while later, a powerful bomb, apparently planted by the Khalistani terrorists exploded in the park, which killed a couple and two policemen.

After indiscriminately firing and spraying bullets on everyone, when the Khalistani terrorists attempted to flee, they were confronted by a courageous couple- Om Prakash and Chhinder Kaur. The couple was unarmed, but they fought bravely with the Khalistani terrorists until they shot them dead. A one and a half-year-old child, named Dimple, who was playing near the Nehru Park was also killed in the firing.

Reminiscing what transpired on that deadly day, one eyewitness said that the Khalistani terrorists had asked the RSS Swayamsevaks to take down the Sangh’s flag they hoisted in the Nehru Park during the daily shakha which was being conducted then. The Swayamsevaks apparently refused to bow down to their demands. Enraged by this, the Khalistani separatists started indiscriminately firing at the RSS Swayamsevaks, leaving 25 dead.

Nitin Jain, a young man who witnessed the incident at the age of 10, recalled how the Swayamsevaks, unbothered about their lives ran behind the Khalistanis as they fled. Jain remembered how he too ran behind the terrorists, considering it to be some sort of game. Luckily, some person caught him and sent him home, recalled Nitin Jain.

The Sangh martyrs who lost their lives in the Moga massacre

The Sangh members who died in the dastardly attack were Shri Lekhraj Dhawan, Babu Ram, Bhagwan Das, Shiv Dayal, Madan Goyal, Madan Mohan, Bhagwan Singh, Gajanand, Aman Kumar, Omprakash, Satish Kumar, Keso Ram, Prabhjot Singh, Neeraj, Munish Chauhan. , Jagdish Bhagat, Ved Prakash Puri, Omprakash and Chhinder Kaur (husband and wife), Dimple, Bhagwan Das, Pandit Durga Dutt, Prahlad Rai, Jagtar Rai Singh, Kulwant Singh. Prem Bhushan, Ram Lal Ahuja, Ram Prakash Kansal, Balveer Kohli, Raj Kumar, Sanjeev Single, Dinanath, Hansraj, Gurbaksh Rai Goel, Dr Vijay Single, Amrit Lal Bansal, Krishna Dev Agarwal, Ajay Gupta, Vinod Dhamija, Bhajan Singh, Vidya Bhushan Nageshwar Rao, Pawan Garg, Gagan Beri, Ramprakash, Satpal Singh Kalda, Karamchand and some other volunteers were injured.

The Sangh martyrs who fell prey to Khalistani terrorism

Despite the fatal attack, the families of the Swayamsevaks showed great poise and calm. The RSS Sarkaryavah, HV Seshadri appealed to maintain peace at all cost.

RSS’ role in maintaining Hindu-Sikh unity

The ghastly massacre shocked the nation’s conscience to its very depths, however, it could not shake the resolve of the RSS members, who on the very next day of the incident, i.e., on June 26, 1989, re-established a Shakha at the same spot where they lost their 25 brave Swayamsevaks. That day around 100 odd members attended the Shakha. They sang songs like “Kaun Kahanda Hindu-Sikh Vakh Ne, Ae Bharat Maa Di Sajji-Khabbi Akh Ne”, roughly translated as (who says Hindu and Sikhs are different, they are the two eyes of Bharat Mata).

This gave out a loud and clear message to the terrorists that no matter what they do, they cannot disrupt the Hindu-Sikh unity nor can terrorism running in the name of Sikhism break the unity of the people of Punjab.

The irony of this move cannot be lost, because, twice when Muslim League-led mobs besieged it in 1947, the RSS members were the ones who guarded the revered Sikh Shrine ‘Darbar Sahib’ at Amritsar. During the 1984 anti-Sikh riot, the Sangh came out to safeguard the Sikhs. And on 25 June 1989, these RSS swayamsevaks sacrificed their lives against terrorism in Punjab.

Later, the Nehru Park, where the tragic incident occurred was renamed, Shahidi Park. In fact, when the Shakha was organised on June 26, then the Swayamsevaks; had resolved to make a memorial in the memory of those killed in the park.

The foundation stone of Shahidi Smarak was laid on 9th July by the notable RSS pracharak Murlidhar Dattatray Deoras popularly known as Bhaurao Deoras. The memorial was inaugurated by Rajju Bhaiya on June 24, 1990. A memorial committee was also formed to provide assistance to the victim’s families and maintain the memorial. Every year, the committee pays tributes to the victims of the attack on the first Sunday after June 25.

Condemning the brutal massacre of RSS Swayamsevaks by members of the Sikh separatist group, Khushwant Singh, one of the best-known Indian writers of all times, had said that “RSS helped to protect Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In spite of this, the Khalistani terrorists executed the brutal 1989 Moga massacre.

Interestingly, the connection between the RSS and the Sikhs has had a historical context. During the partition of India in 1947, RSS saved the lives of a large number of Sikhs and played a major role in protecting the population of Punjab from the onslaught of the Muslim League-led mobs. It also helped move them to safer places.

After the Moga incident too, the RSS gave out an exemplary message of Hindu-Sikh unity by re-establishing its Sakha at that spot, the very next day of the incident. This step was seen as a big blow to Khalistani terrorism in Punjab.

Now, on the 25th of June every year, a lot of people visit Shahidi Park to pay homage to the RSS martyrs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Fake IAS officer who duped Mimi Chakraborty seen with other TMC leaders in photos, his name appears with ministers on an inauguration plaque

OpIndia Staff -
Debanjan Deb, prime accused in Kolkata fake vaccine scam, found to have links with many TMC leaders, had attended Tagore bust inauguration
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.

Moga Massacre: When 25 Swayamsevaks sacrificed their lives to Khalistani terrorists while defending the RSS flag 32 years ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 25th of June every year, a lot of people visit Shahidi Park to pay homage to the RSS martyrs who lost their lives in the Moga massacre

‘My statements calling out the high-handedness of Twitter have clearly ruffled its feathers’: Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister of Information Technology took to Indian app Koo to share that his Twitter account had been blocked for about an hour by the global tech giant.

The spike that never came: How media made unfounded claims of 2020 festive season sparking a renewed Covid-19 surge

Specials Jinit Jain -
Media published a host of articles predicting that the festive season in 2020 would spark a COVID-19 surge. But it never happened.

The Oxygen Audit Interim Report that AAP claims does not exist was sent to Delhi govt official on 4th June: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt Principal Secretary (Home) is member of oxygen audit committee, and AIIMS director had sent the interim report to him on June 4

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,776FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com